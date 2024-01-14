The Beautiful 5-Minute Technique That Offers Peace In Any Stressful Moment

Life has a peculiar way of making us feel lost and overwhelmed at times, to the point where tears become a regular companion. The struggle is real, and I can attest to the fact that it happens several times a week — to me, at least.

In the chaos there exists a powerful technique that acts as a loving reality slap, gently bringing us back to the present moment.

Author and influencer Jordan Reid, a guest on the podcast "Open Relationships: Transforming Together," shared a deeply personal experience regarding her painful divorce. Amidst the emotional turmoil, she introduced a visualization technique that has the potential to offer solace during life's most challenging moments.

And it totally works.

Let your 'future self' hold your heartbroken 'today self'

In times of stress, the solution may not always be external. Instead, it resides within the depths of our consciousness. The technique, as revealed by Jordan Reid, revolves around a profound act — talking to oneself.

Reid shared her personal practice, stating, "What I do when I feel really bad is I picture my future self — me 20-25 years from now — and I envision that version of myself holding me as I am right now."

She continues, "Then, I can rewind and reflect on my younger self, realizing that I am holding her now. In this intimate moment, I tell her, ‘Your most amazing moments haven't even happened yet.’ I believe in this because my future self is telling me the same thing at this very moment."

This visualization technique is more than a mere exercise; it's a journey of self-connection.

When your life feels like it's on fire, taking a moment to hold oneself emotionally and mentally can be a transformative experience. It allows for a perspective shift that transcends the immediate challenges, offering a sense of continuity and comfort.

The 5-Step Visualization Trick That Can Comfort You In Even Your Worst Moments

1. Take a beat.

In the hustle and bustle of life, it's essential to take a beat. Literally.

Pause for a moment, step back, and allow yourself the space to breathe. Just breathe.

In this momentary pause, you create a necessary break from the chaos, providing a foundation for the next steps in finding peace.

2. Picture your future self.

Picture your future self, the wiser and more experienced version of who you are today. Envision them extending a comforting embrace to the current you, creating a connection that transcends time.

This mental image serves as a poignant reminder that your journey is continuous, and the future holds unwritten chapters of growth and resilience.

It reminds us that the future version of ourselves is there to support and encourage our current selves. This self-confidence acts like a strong anchor, keeping us grounded in the now and easing the burden of stress and uncertainty.

3. Let your older self give you a reality check.

As you visualize your older self, let their wisdom speak to you.

Imagine them saying, "Your most amazing moments haven't even happened yet." Let these words resonate within, serving as a reality check that transcends the challenges of the present.

This validation from your future self becomes a guiding light, reminding you that the best is yet to come.

4. Breathe.

Inhale deeply, allowing the fresh air to fill your lungs. As you breathe, let go of the tension and worries that may have accumulated.

Each breath is a moment of renewal, bringing clarity and calmness to your mind. In this simple act, you reclaim control over your emotions and center yourself in the present.

5. Open your eyes.

With renewed clarity and a sense of connection to your past and future selves, open your eyes to the world around you. The once overwhelming moments may now appear more manageable.

Embrace the present with a newfound perspective, carrying the strength derived from this visualization technique into your daily life.

The act of opening your eyes symbolizes a refreshed outlook, ready to face life's challenges with resilience and serenity.

Finding inner peace has a positive impact on everything around us — our relationships, work, and overall well-being. When we cultivate a caring connection with our past, present, and future selves, it creates a ripple effect that shapes how we handle life's challenges.

The act of picturing our future selves and providing comfort to our present selves can be a source of hope.

Jordan Reid's technique goes beyond chaos, providing a moment of calm and self-connection. In a world full of uncertainties, this visualization becomes a useful tool, guiding us to a more peaceful and grounded existence during life's tough moments.

Deauna Roane is a writer and the Editorial Project Manager for YourTango. She's had bylines in Emerson College's literary magazine, Generic, and MSN.