Man Explains The Underrated Power Of Being The ‘Dumbest Person In The Room’

We've all had moments when we felt like the least knowledgeable person in the room, convinced that everyone around us was far more intellectual than we could ever hope to be. However, we should never allow these assumptions to define us or shape how we view others.

In fact, one man on TikTok believes that being the “dumbest person in the room” can actually work to your advantage.

The man explained the underrated power of being the 'dumbest person in the room.'

According to Ogui, it takes a “specific kind of intellectual” to act dumb.

“You have to be able to understand the entire spiral of an intellectual concept in order to be able to condense it in the most stupid kind of way,” he said in a TikTok video.

"I'll say some dumb stuff, like go in circles, but actually have something very profound," he continued. "I think it takes an intellectual to understand what I'm actually getting at."

"But to the people that haven't reached that level, they actually think I'm dumb," he added, "especially because I look cute."

The man's argument is backed up by the concept of organic intellectualism.

The idea was introduced by Italian Marxist philosopher Antonio Gramsci. According to Oxford Reference, it refers to "an intellectual or someone of professional standing ... who rises to that level from within a social class that does not normally produce intellectuals and remains connected to that class."

This could be a lawyer who comes from a social class that does not generally produce lawyers and now uses their position and knowledge to help people in their original class. They remain connected to their origins rather than falling in line with higher class structures.

Historically, this concept has been especially prevalent among people of color and other minority groups.

Despite their education and newfound social standing, organic intellectuals often don't change who they are or how they appear, meaning people tend to assume that they are dumb or uneducated. While this may be frustrating, as Ougi pointed out, it can also be beneficial.

They are in a unique position to challenge dominant narratives and advocate for those from their original class as they truly understand their struggles and desires. They are often underestimated but actually hold immense power.

Paris Hilton is a perfect example of someone who utilizes their 'dumbness' to their advantage.

Hilton has long portrayed the "dumb blonde" stereotype. Between her socialite status, baby voice, and airhead persona, people expect her to be ignorant and uneducated. Yet, in recent years, she has proven this to be unequivocally untrue.

"With the character, it's mostly kind of this blonde, bubbly, kind of Barbie airhead. And in real life, I'm the exact opposite," Hilton told CBS News’ Tracy Smith. "I'm not a dumb blonde; I'm just very good at pretending to be one."

Hilton — who has an IQ of 132 — claims that she took on the persona as a means to escape her traumatic experiences.

In her documentary “This Is Paris,” she shared that she was sent to “behavioral modification” when she was a teenager, where she was subjected to physical abuse and solitary confinement.

She created the “dumb blonde” persona as a coping mechanism — and received her fair share of stereotyping in Hollywood because of it. Now, she is using her fame to her advantage to advocate for the reform of youth treatment programs.

So, while at first glance, someone might appear dumb, remember assumptions are often untrue.

