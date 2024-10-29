Supermodel Explains Why The Best Way To Become Successful In Life Is By Being ‘Dumb’

You’re probably rage-clicking on this headline wondering how in the world being “dumb” could be the key to success, but you’d be surprised by the valid argument this supermodel made about the benefits the right amount of ignorance can bring to your life.

But is it really ignorance, or is it just indisputable courage?

One supermodel took to TikTok to explain why being ‘dumb’ might be the best way to achieve success.

The woman, who goes by @texasgardenfairyx, began her video with the assertion that “dumb people have a higher chance of being successful than smart people.”

And in case you’re wondering, she affirmed that as a smart individual herself with an excessively analytical mind, those with less intelligence tend to “go further in life.”

She elaborated on this complex theory by identifying how both smart and dumb people have one thing in common — “a propensity for fear.” She explained how individuals with lower levels of intelligence will likely do what they’re told and follow the path most traveled when they feel afraid. Those with more intelligence will similarly avoid taking action because they habitually “analyze something to death” when experiencing fear.

The model emphasized the significance of taking “imperfect action” in our lives, as that is what will propel us forward.

“I’m the kind of person who overthinks everything,” she shared. “I have to make sure that I think of everything that could go wrong, everything to go right, every step, everything’s got to be mapped out, and it keeps me from taking action.”

The model highlighted the significance of thinking less and acting more.

Her advice didn’t necessarily assert that someone must be dumb in order to be successful. Rather, they must be brave enough to take risks against their own incessant fixation on the outcome.

“I’m afraid of looking dumb; I’m afraid of making mistakes,” she revealed. “That kind of fear that comes through analysis, even though you might be intelligent for having that kind of capacity … it ultimately paralyzes you and holds you back.”

She shared how many of the successful people she’s met in her life weren’t specifically smart or dumb — they were action-oriented. And their unwavering belief in themselves allowed them to create a meaningful and prosperous life.

“You are not going to think your way into success,” the supermodel suggested. “You are going to feel your way into success.

Of course, an intelligent and analytical mind can certainly have its benefits in the professional world, but a strong sense of intuition and trust in yourself is what will create a triumphant future.

A majority of the world’s overthinkers tend to be some of the most intelligent people as well. But their overactive minds often get in the way of their own success.

Michelle Cederberg, a health and productivity expert (and avid overthinker herself), suggested how the “enemy” of one’s success isn’t a lack of knowledge, money, or preparation — it’s our mind’s own resistance.

She offered some ways other fellow overthinkers can learn to overcome the bad habit that sometimes feels impossible to ignore, such as asking for support, knowing your productive hours of the day, and celebrating the small everyday victories.

You don’t need all the answers to be successful in life. You simply need faith in yourself.

Everyone experiences fear.

Life is full of the polarity between fear and love — you can’t have one without the other. But by choosing to lean into love, trust, and confidence without the need to dot every i and cross every t, you’ll save yourself a lifetime of anxiety over something you’ve always had the potential to accomplish.

“You have to follow feelings; there’s something very intuitive that’s largely faith-based about moving forward and becoming successful,” the model added. “As long as you are filling your days with action, you will be successful.”

Dare yourself to take the next step even if you don’t yet have all the answers. Regardless of the outcome, you’ll learn from the experience in one way or another, and it might open the door to new opportunities you would have otherwise never imagined.

