Man Calls His Date A 'Gold Digger' For Wanting To Get Dinner Somewhere Other Than Taco Bell

A woman on TikTok declared that she is officially done with men (we’ve all been there, sis) after a man on a dating app dubbed her a "gold-digger."

The woman's date called her a ‘gold digger’ for wanting to get dinner somewhere other than Taco Bell.

“Today I was told that I am a gold digger cause I don’t want to go on a date to Taco Bell,” she, @jjulie_c, wrote on her TikTok.

According to the woman, her date-gone-wrong doesn't have room to talk as he's not exactly Prince Charming.

“He’s a 30-year-old man still living with his parents, never lived alone and never been outside of the state,” she wrote, adding that he works in corporate.

“Meanwhile, I moved out at 22 back in 2019, paying my own bills, and have lived in 3 different countries on my own and never asked my parents for money," she continued. "So what exactly am I supposed to be gold-digging?"

Commenters assured the woman that she was better off without him.

“Never let someone who has absolutely nothing to offer make you feel less than. Keep on shining babe,” one TikTok user commented.

“Gold diggers aren’t digging for a DECENT MEAL," another commenter pointed out. "What is wrong with people?”

"Is the gold in the room with us?" a third user asked.

Others appeared to miss the point of the woman’s post entirely and accused her of determining a man’s value based on his living situation and how much money he has. In reality, she was recognizing her own worth.

No man should ever make you feel like you’re asking for too much for expecting decency and respect.

It is not an excessive demand to desire a first date at a restaurant other than Taco Bell and it certainly doesn't make her a gold digger. She simply knows her worth.

If you would be happy meeting a man at Taco Bell, as many commenters claimed, more power to you! However, that doesn't mean that everyone has to be.

That's not to say you have to break the bank on a first date, though. If you are on a tight budget, there are plenty of options that don't require you to spend a dime and are far more dignified than a fast food joint.

You can take a walk in the park. You can have a picnic. You can browse through a farmers market. You don't have to empty your pockets to make a lasting impression and show your date that you value their time.

Frankly, the fact that her date immediately resorted to name-calling shows that she dodged a bullet.

When someone tries to make you feel like your standards are unreasonable, it’s often a way to deflect responsibility for their own behavior. Remember, a loving and supportive partner will want to meet your needs and make you feel cherished — not question or diminish them. Never settle for less than mutual respect and genuine care!

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.