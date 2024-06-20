Dating Coach Reveals 5 Stress-Free Places To Meet For A First Date

Gone are the days of going to an expensive restaurant on a first date. Do you really want to spend so much time and money on someone you don't even know or even really like? What if you don't have a connection, and you canceled on a friend because you hadn't been on a first date in months and you assumed this was your only chance at finding love? Then, you're out of money and out of luck, and maybe a friend. What are the best places to meet for a first date? You should go to an inexpensive spot, get to know your date, and see if there's a connection. It usually doesn't take long to see if there's a good vibe and you won't have to spend a lot of time with someone if it doesn't pan out.

Here are 5 stress-free places to meet for a first date:

1. Coffee shop

Coffee shops are great places to meet up. You can meet during your lunch hour, in the evening or anytime it's convenient for you. Remember, you don't have to spend much time on this date. Just order a cup of Joe talk a little bit and see what happens from there. You get to be in a cozy setting, and because it's so laid back, you'll feel more comfortable opening up to this person. It's an even better date to do when you or your date don't have that much time as this should take no longer than 15-30 minutes.

2. The park

This is a great way to meet on a sunny day. You can get some exercise, have pleasant conversations, and the best part? It's free!

3. A bookstore

Bookstores are an excellent place to meet. I'm not talking about a mom-and-pop store, I'm talking about a big chain (like Barnes & Noble). You can talk about what store items interest you or have a seat and get to know each other. It only takes a few minutes to get to know each other.

4. Have a picnic

Picnics can be fun and romantic. You can have a picnic in the park, on the beach, after a hike, or wherever your heart desires. All you really need is a little wine and cheese, or pick up something from the grocery store (sandwiches, crackers, fruit). Don't forget the music, a blanket, and your shades to look cool in.

Pexels / Mariam Antadze

5. Fun places

I just lumped a bunch of fun places together for this category (playing pool, arcade centers, miniature golf, bowling). This is for the light-hearted and good old-fashioned fun. Make it even better and less stressful by adding your friends to it and turning it into a double date.

Marshon Thomas is the best-selling author of the book SuccessOnomics with Steve Forbes. He's also a filmmaker, relationship coach, and recipient of an Honorary Doctorate in Divinity.