Whether you're in a serious relationship or just on the cusp of casual, chances are your guy has fed you one of these lines at least once. A lie is never a good thing, but sometimes the reasons behind them are harmless.

Maybe he doesn't want you to get upset about the little things. Then again, it could be because he's hiding some big things. From the white lies to the serious signs of a breakup, we decode the top phrases men utter when they're not telling the truth.

If a man is being dishonest with you, he'll usually say these 7 phrases:

1. 'We'll talk about it later'

bixstock / Shutterstock

This little phrase helps most men end an argument or potential squabble. In most cases, men don't want to "talk about it later" because men never want to talk about it. Putting off the possibility of a blowup gives them some time to underline the uselessness of arguing over something so minute.

Repeatedly postponing conversations may indicate a reluctance to be open and transparent. Research has shown that if it's part of a larger pattern of evasive or misleading communication, it might suggest a tendency towards dishonesty or manipulation.

Advertisement

2. 'I don't know who that girl is who keeps calling me'

simona pilolla 2 / Shutterstock

Now, unless you've lived in a cave your entire life, this is suspicious. Whether they dated or not is beside the point. There is no reason for a random woman (who isn't one of his platonic friends) to continuously call your man, because she knows he's off the market ... or does she?

This cue is not a foolproof indicator of lying and should be interpreted within the context of the situation and the individual's typical behavior. A 2018 study explained that factors like nervousness or anxiety unrelated to deception can also cause similar behaviors.

Advertisement

3. 'I have no idea how many women I've dated, I've lost count'

Dikushin Dmitry / Shutterstock

He likely knows exactly how many women he's been with, and if he doesn't, it's because his count is way too high for you to understand or even want to know.

Memory research suggests that people tend to remember significant personal experiences, especially intimate relationships, with reasonable accuracy. When someone claims complete ignorance about their relationship history, it could indicate that they might be deflecting to avoid judgment, or they could be minimizing their past to seem less experienced.

Advertisement

4. 'No, I can't call you, I don't even know where I'll be'

fizkes / Shutterstock

These are the vague lies, the ones he tells because he's falling out of love. The more quickly a woman seeks the truth behind these lies, the sooner she can remedy the relationship — or, if necessary, end it.

Recognizing red flags and addressing them through open communication and observation of patterns can help determine if the relationship is healthy and based on trust. Research stressed that a single instance of a vague response may not definitively indicate dishonesty.

Advertisement

5. 'That's never happened before'

Zamrznuti tonovi / Shutterstock

I mean, there has to be a first time for everything, so logically, at some point, that statement would have been true; it's just doubtful that this was that time.

If he uses this phrase regarding something you called him out on, he's embarrassed or ashamed. Just shake it off and say "no big deal," depending on the severity of it. Don't be a nag; that's not going to help get it out of him.

Advertisement

6. 'I'm going to propose to you, I just need a little more time'

New Africa / Shutterstock

If you've been in a committed relationship for years and years, and he hasn't popped the question, he's more than likely not going to.

Granted, I've known men to propose after 15 years, but do you want to wait that long? With that being said, the vast majority of men know within the first two to three years of dating a woman if they are going to propose to that woman or not.

He may postpone proposing to his woman because he doesn't feel stable in his career or because he's wondering if there might be another woman who would be a better match, but it shouldn't take five or more years to determine if you are "the one."

Advertisement

7. 'Sorry I've been MIA, I'm dealing with some stuff right now'

Kmpzzz / Shutterstock

"Stuff." This word is so vague. What is he talking about? Stuff can mean anything. Well, more than likely, his "stuff" is referring to another woman.

The sleepovers he used to spend with you are now at a new address. However, he just can't bring himself to come clean.

So instead of being a man, he makes himself unavailable and aloof. He's hoping he can just slowly "fade out" of your life without having to explain anything. We say it's best to leave first at this point.

Guest Of A Guest was the online media site featuring the latest dish on social news and interest stories, ranging from nightlife, restaurants, events, and more.