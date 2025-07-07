5 Phrases Men Who Couldn't Care Less About You Say On A Regular Basis

When you've got it bad for someone, it's tempting to shut off logic and ignore the questionable. You may want to focus on the good (He called! He asked me to dinner! He picked up the check!) and glaze over all that happened in between.

We're very happy he figured out how to use the phone and that you're eating well, but listen up to some of the verbal red flags dribbling out of his mouth between bites. If he utters any of the below, view it in the same vein as a "low battery" warning on your iPhone. Indeed, your listening experience should likely be nearing an end.

Advertisement

Here are five phrases men who couldn't care less about you say on a regular basis:

1. 'I hate making plans'

Translation: I don't want to make plans with you.

The man who is unwilling to commit to a movie a week in advance is the same man who isn't so certain you'll be in his life next week. We've heard all sorts of clever ways to justify a no-plans philosophy. Some even sound downright noble: "I'm a hippie, I don't like constraints"; "I'm moody, it's me, not you"; "I believe in keeping things open."

Wonderful for them, but rather childish and inconsiderate (even on a friendly level) for anyone else involved. This alone speaks volumes about his Big Picture plans not only for himself but especially for you.

Advertisement

2. 'All the girls I've dated were just too much'

Prostock-studio / Shutterstock

Translation: He isn't willing to compromise.

We know our kind can overreact. Overanalyze. Cry at the wrong times and get all worked up over things that, perhaps, were nothing. But beware the man who says all the girls (but not you, of course!) he's dated were crazy.

Advertisement

You may initially delude yourself into thinking you're cooler than the average chick and have the ability to melt that steely exterior with your no-frills stylings, but sooner or later, you too are likely to have demands that are just going to be "too much" for him.

Men who describe all their previous partners as "too much" might be revealing more about themselves and their relationship dynamics than about their former partners. While there's not a specific diagnosis for labeling partners this way, it can be indicative of underlying issues that impact current relationships and potentially signal a lack of respect.

3. 'I never go after hot girls'

Translation: He's lazy and insecure.

Advertisement

We were once on a first date with a guy who let it slip that he doesn't date the "hot" girls because they're too much work. The "second-rate" ones, he said, are often the ones he pursues. While our egos winced, his lack of confidence to go after what he views as first-rate (and his obvious insecurity) turned us off more than the insult.

4. 'I don't really have any female friends'

Rachata Teyparsit / Shutterstock

Translation: If I haven't seen my female friends unclothed yet, I plan on it.

Advertisement

Either he's gay or wants to sleep with his female company. If he hasn't already slept with all his "friends," that is. You decide. We hate to be this black and white. We do. Certainly, some men prefer the company of women (and why wouldn't they?), but be very careful.

A few female friends here and there, even a female best buddy is fine, but if he can't name a single guy he spends time with, he likely has ulterior motives. Men and women may have different approaches to friendship, with men sometimes prioritizing shared activities and women focusing more on emotional sharing.

However, these differences are not always clear-cut. A 2020 study argues that men are more likely to be attracted to their female friends and may overestimate reciprocal feelings, suggesting potential challenges in maintaining purely platonic relationships.

Advertisement

5. 'I'm not the boyfriend type'

If he doesn't think of himself as boyfriend material, take his word for it! No translation is needed.

Melissa Noble is a writer, editor, and creative director whose work on pop culture, celebrity, and relationships has appeared in New York Magazine, the Frisky, and OK Magazine.