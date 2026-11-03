Low-IQ People Often Do 7 Frustrating Things In Everyday Life

If you notice any of these behaviors, you're very likely dealing with a low-IQ person. Though a person's IQ doesn't determine their worth in any way, shape or form, it's something to pay close attention to because chances are you're going to become frustrated with this type of human much faster than most.

People with low-IQ often do a few frustrating things:

1. They have a one-track mindset

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If you notice someone has a concrete mindset, you're dealing with a low-IQ person. Their minds function on a linear path, which means they take most things literally. They split the world and everyone in it into two distinct categories with no gray space in between: People either have good morals or bad morals; they're either nice or totally cold-hearted.

Psychologist Carol Dweck revisited ideas from her book Mindset: The New Psychology of Success. She expanded on what it means to have a growth mindset versus a fixed mindset, noting that both mindsets are intrinsically connected. "A growth mindset isn't just about effort," she declared. "Let's acknowledge that we're all a mixture of fixed and growth mindsets; we will probably always be, and if we want to move closer to a growth mindset in our thoughts and practices, we need to stay in touch with our fixed-mindset thoughts and deeds."

A low IQ person might struggle to zoom out or see the forest for the trees, but they can challenge their worldview in the same way someone with a growth mindset would: By trying.

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2. They act impulsively

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Someone with a low-IQ may often overlook the planning stage, choosing to dive right into a decision without thinking about the fallout. They don't think through all the possible outcomes they might encounter, and they definitely don't think about the consequences of their actions. Acting on every impulse can cause emotional and physical harm, which is why paying attention to that behavior is so important.

Psychologist Guy Winch pointed out the differences between being impatient and being impulsive. He defined impatience as "the feeling of being annoyed because you have to wait, or feeling restless because you want something to happen as soon as possible," while "Impulsiveness or impulsivity has been defined as a predisposition toward acting in a rapid and unplanned way without considering the consequences."

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3. They really struggle adjusting to new routines

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All humans are creatures of habit. We thrive when we live by a specific routine that suits our needs. Sudden changes to an established schedule can throw anyone off their game, but a low-IQ person has an especially hard time changing their habits to adjust to new environments.

To live a fulfilling and purposeful life, we have to set long-term goals and work (often pretty hard) to reach them. The Ontario Psychological Association noted that the clutch move to changing any habit is to first recognize what it is. Only then can we adjust our outlook and behavior to align our lives with how we truly want to exist; low-IQ people struggle to grasp this concept in its entireity.

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4. They misread basic social cues

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These might be close-talkers with zero social skills, or they could be chronic interrupters. Having social intelligence requires people to pay close attention to subtle vibe changes, something a low-IQ person might have a hard time with.

An article in the Journal of Clinical Child Psychology examined the correlation between low cognitive ability and the development of social behavior issues in school-age children. The authors found that having a low IQ was "particularly predictive of prosocial skill deficits." The article touched on prior research that reported that cognitive delays can affect a child's social development by "delaying the acquisition of positive social skills, contributing to social withdrawal and poor peer relationships."

This essentially means there's a direct connection between having excellent social skills and a high IQ. In contrast, a low-IQ person might have a hard time interpreting social cues, making them slightly socially awkward.

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5. They manage their time unwisely

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Someone with a low IQ may have a hard time with basic executive function or deciding which task to tackle first. They try to work on several projects at one time, which often leaves them feeling scattered and disorganized.

Professional organizer Diane Quintana outlined the benefits of having solid time management skills, including higher productivity and a ton more free time. "No one can pay attention to everything that's going on in their lives every day," she revealed. "We all have more than a few things that are asking for our time." Quintana advised people to assess what's important to them, explaining that "these are the things you will attend to on a daily basis, even if just for a few minutes. To better organize your day, acknowledge that time will be given to the things that matter most to you."

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6. They accept things at face-value

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Very smart people tend to think independently. They don't let people pressure them into accepting information as truth without researching it first. They have intellectual humility, which means they know that they don't know everything, yet they're always working to figure it all out.

In contrast, a low-IQ person feels challenged by most forms of critical thinking. They don't analyze what they're told, so they wind up in situations that don't always serve their best interests. By listening to their gut and tuning into their inner voice, a low-IQ person can learn to question what they're being told, rather than gullibly accept it at face value.

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7. They don't get nuance

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A low-IQ person tends to take every comment literally, overlooking metaphors and missing the meaning of commonly used phrases. They struggle to fully understand more complex concepts. They don't always see the bigger picture, looking at the world around them with tunnel vision instead.

A low-IQ person's ability to pick up on nuance or sarcasm is fairly limited, which often means they miss out on the deeper meaning of things. They don't quite get the underlying motivations other people have, which makes their actions seem mysterious and hard to parse out.

Alexandra Blogier, MFA, is a staff writer who covers psychology, social issues, relationships, self-help topics, and human interest stories.