I Got Lost In The Desert And Found My True Self

1. The Freedom Paradox

True freedom comes from discipline and restraint. We can achieve independence and control over our lives by imposing rules and structures on ourselves. I felt free in the desert, but I’d created structure. I was up before dawn and hiking to a place where I’d take in the sunset. I’d go into the mountains daily to hide from the heat and watch the sunset. I felt utterly free in my new routine.

2. The Paradox of Choice

More choices lead to frustration and decision fatigue. We think we want choice but often value simplicity and clarity more than endless options. We need less choice. The desert limited my options and removed my ability to connect to the world with my phone. I could redirect that mental energy toward deep thought and found that I was happier with far fewer choices each day.

Advertisement

3. The Wisdom Paradox

The more you know, the more you realize how little you know. As our knowledge and understanding grow, we become more aware of the complexities and mysteries of the world. That awareness is humbling. I became aware of nature in a way I hadn’t before. From the barren landscape of the desert to the wildflowers on nearby mountains, it revealed to me just how much I had yet to learn about the forces that had created what I observed.

4. The Technology Paradox

The more connected we are through technology and social media, the more isolated we feel. Never before have we had the ability to connect with so many people. Yet, never before have so many people felt lonely. I spent days with no technology. Yet I felt more connected to nature and those people I hold dear than I ever had before.

5. The Strength Paradox

Embracing vulnerability leads to greater strength and resilience. By acknowledging and sharing our weaknesses and fears, we foster a sense of trust and authenticity. Sharing my experiences in the desert and the feelings of helplessness that led me there gave me a sense of strength that I was missing.

Advertisement

6. The Happiness Paradox

Directly pursuing happiness makes it elusive. Focusing too much on personal happiness leads to doubt and comparison to others. Happiness is a byproduct of finding purpose and living a meaningful life. I went deep into nature, looking for answers to a sadness I had buried deep inside. I wasn’t seeking happiness. However, I left with a happiness that has only grown since. I don’t look for it, yet I have it.

7. The Productivity Paradox

Often, doing less can mean achieving more. We often mistake being busy for being productive. We are not wired for 8 to 10 hours of monotonous work every day. On paper, I didn’t accomplish anything during my trip. I sent no emails, made no plans, and didn’t do a single workout. Yet, in those days, I planted the seeds that bloomed into the next decade of my life. I found direction and purpose in the boredom.

8. The Comfort Paradox

We must be uncomfortable before we can. Only by challenging ourselves and facing discomfort do we expand our comfort zones. Being uncomfortable repeatedly over time grows our confidence. This trip was the first time I’ve ever traveled alone. The area I chose reached over 120 degrees during the day. It was uncomfortable at times, but it was what I needed.

Advertisement

9. The Failure Paradox

True success often comes from failure. This concept holds a profound truth. Each failure is a lesson — a step along the road to achievement. I ended up in the desert because of my failures. I’d quit my job as a detective, was in the process of leaving my marriage, and had no idea what to do next. Not long after that trip, I’d find a new career and marry the love of my life. I succeeded because I was willing to accept, and even embrace, failing.

10. The Fear Paradox

We interpret fear as a signal to stop, but what if it’s a nudge toward what we need to do most? Our greatest fears often conceal our most significant growth opportunities. I most feared being alone and losing the status I had gained in my career. I faced both of those in the desert. Facing those fears was what I needed all along.