Research Reveals 3 Major Health Benefits Of Coffee Drinkers Who Sit For 6+ Hours A Day Vs. Non-Coffee Drinkers

Of all the small joys in life, there’s something extra special about the first sip of coffee in the morning. From waiting for a fresh pot to brew to steam rising from the mug, drinking coffee can be a meditative ritual, something that takes you from the haze of being half-awake to feeling ready to conquer your day.

In good news for coffee drinkers around the world, a study out of China discovered that drinking coffee can help us stay healthy, especially those who sit for long periods of time.

Here are 3 major health benefits for coffee drinkers who sit 6 hours a day:

1. Coffee drinkers have a lower overall mortality risk

We often hear of the negative factors associated with drinking coffee, including how caffeine can cause anxiety and sleep problems. Yet it turns out that drinking coffee can protect us from the long-term risk factors of living in a mostly sedentary world.

Coffee drinkers who sit for over 6 hours a day have a 24% reduced mortality risk compared to people who sit for the same amount of time without drinking coffee.

Researchers at the Medical College of Soochow University in Suzhou, China looked at data sourced from 10,639 subjects who took part in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey from 2007 to 2018. They looked at the dangers of sitting for too long and the benefits of drinking coffee, finding a connection between the two activities.

The study found that people who don’t drink coffee and sit for six or more hours a day are 58% more likely to die of all causes than coffee drinkers who sit for less than 6 hours a day.

Fifty-two percent of people who took part in the survey reported drinking coffee, and 48% reported sitting for over six hours a day. 23% of people said they don’t drink any coffee while sitting for more than six hours a day.

Researchers noted that they found “A significant association between adults with sitting more than eight hours a day with the increased risk of all-cause and cardiovascular disease mortality.”

In news that surprises no one, sitting still for over 8 hours a day is associated with a 46% higher risk of all-cause mortality.

Yet people who drank more than two cups of coffee a day showed a 33% reduced risk of all-cause mortality.

The data shows just how important it is to take breaks from work during the day, both to nourish our peace of mind and to give our bodies respite from sitting in one position from 9 to 5.

There are simple things we can do to get away from our desks, even if it’s just for a few minutes, like walking around the block and soaking in sunshine or doing some gentle stretching wherever we have the space.

If you do find yourself unable to get up as much as you’d like, drinking coffee can counteract some of the damage sitting causes.

2. Drinking coffee helps ease inflammation

The study noted that coffee has “powerful antioxidant properties” that can help boost our health, especially when it comes to its anti-inflammatory effects.

“Coffee, which is rich in bioactive substances such as caffeine, phenolic compounds, and minerals… has been shown to improve insulin resistance and glucose metabolism,” the study claimed.

The researchers posit that unfiltered coffee, especially, helps prevent inflammation-related diseases, as it contains cafestol and kahweol, along with chlorogenic acid, a compound that regulates biochemical pathways involved in inflammation.

3. Coffee drinkers have a lower risk of cardiovascular disease

Sitting for prolonged periods of time can wreak havoc on our bodies. It’s also linked to an increased risk of cardiovascular mortality.

People who sit for eight or more hours a day have a 79% higher risk of dying from heart disease compared to people who sit for four hours or less a day.

The everyday heroes who drink two or more cups of coffee a day showed a 54% reduced risk of cardiovascular mortality than non-coffee-drinking sitters.

The study concluded that a decreased risk for cardiovascular mortality is “significantly associated” with any amount of coffee consumption.

So the next time you’re stuck on a work project and can’t catch a break, pour yourself a cup or two of coffee, all in the name of health.

