Why People Who Reach For This Every Morning Tend To Outlive Everyone Else, Says Research

Your daily coffee ritual might be doing more than just helping you power through morning meetings. Research continues to reveal surprising health benefits associated with regular coffee consumption, suggesting that your favorite morning beverage could be supporting your longevity in ways scientists are only beginning to understand.

Are you a total Starbucks fiend? The type of person who simply must have their expensive half-caf mocha latte with two pumps of espresso every morning or they go mad? Maybe even a pastry to help you look forward to an otherwise bleak Monday morning?

Well, then, science has some absolutely superb news for you:

People who drink coffee every morning tend to outlive everyone else.

Andrii Iemelianenko / Shutterstock

So, go spend that $7 that you absolutely need on a venti caramel drink of your choice! Science says it's worth it, and you can't argue with science. Scientists (bless them) were able to connect “advancing age, systemic inflammation, cardiovascular disease, and coffee consumption,” per Stanford Medicine.

Coffee can help safeguard you against a chronic inflammatory process that happens as you age.

So suck down that java, because it’s helping your body fight old age and deterioration that could wind up giving you heart disease and increasing your chances of dying. With that in mind, I've never felt better while sipping a latte. We already know that coffee is great because it contains caffeine, which can actually be really beneficial for you in moderate doses.

But interestingly enough, caffeine has another superpower in that it “targets and combats” this chronic inflammatory process, which is huge news, because inflammation is actually a huge reason for many elderly people’s illnesses. Serve up a hot cup of Java to Grandma the next time you see her.

According to David Furman, the study’s lead author, “More than 90 percent of all noncommunicable diseases of aging are associated with inflammation... Our findings show that an underlying inflammatory process, which is associated with aging, is... driving cardiovascular disease.”

And the even better news is that the mechanism that starts the inflammatory process is actually “directly countered by caffeine and associated compounds.” So drink all the caffeine you want, no matter what time of day it is. It's healthy for you after all.

That means that every time you sip on a caffeinated beverage, you’re actually helping your body fight against inflammation that could lead to heart disease further down the line.

That's great news for people who love their coffee or anything that contains that little wonder drug, caffeine. So go, get in a long line, order your fancy coffee, and feel good about yourself as you enjoy it. Don't let people and society tell you not to waste your money on things you enjoy. You’re not just a coffee addict anymore — you’re giving your body the tools to fight against the disease.

And that can (probably) ease your guilt over your coffee budget every month. And if it doesn't, at least you have coffee to fill the void in your heart — and wallet.

Of course, moderation matters, and everyone's body responds differently to caffeine. If coffee brings you joy and helps you start your day with energy and optimism, science suggests you're making a choice that could benefit both your present mood and your future health.

