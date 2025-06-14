Job Search Expert Calls Online Applications A 'Waste Of Time' & Suggests This 4-Step Process Instead

Submitting online job applications feels a bit like a never-ending race to the bottom. Most companies simply ghost you after you’ve applied, and the ones that do get back to you send an automated rejection email that you can’t reply to. This is really frustrating, especially when you’re desperate.

One expert on job searching believes that this approach isn’t the right method to follow at all. Anna Papalia, an author who specializes in helping people through job interviews, shared some tips for getting past pesky online applications altogether and getting directly to the people really making the decisions.

1. Create a list of companies you’re interested in working for

Papalia insisted that scrolling through LinkedIn or Indeed for jobs is actually the most ineffective thing you can do when looking for a new role. Instead, she suggested doing some research on Google and finding a number of companies, perhaps up to 20, in the geographical location you’re interested in.

TopResume career expert Ronda Suder shared that a list can help you find opportunities that may not be listed online. Of course, one of the biggest pitfalls of filling out online applications is that you’re only applying for jobs that are actually listed. There are probably many more companies hiring that don’t have active applications available online. Including those in your search can be beneficial.

2. Connect with people who work at the companies you’ve listed

Andrew Neel | Pexels

Papalia said it’s fine to check each company’s website for any job openings, but, more importantly, find out who works there, using either the website or LinkedIn. This way, you can identify people who work in roles similar to what you’re interested in. After you find those people on LinkedIn, you can send them a request to connect.

Although you may see a job posted online, that doesn’t mean recruiters actually care about who applies to it. According to career coach Dr. Kyle Elliott, MPA, CHES, “Notably, most job openings will be technically advertised on a job board in the name of equity, yet hiring managers will often have a candidate in mind well before the official requisition is posted online, which further reinforces the importance of networking.” It really all depends on who you know.

3. Send an email to the people you’ve connected with

Papalia said the next step is to go back to Google (or the search engine of your choice) and do some digging to find those people’s email addresses. She recommended sending them a cold email to essentially pitch yourself. Be sure to include your resume, she said. Then, you can ask that person if they can refer you to the right person within their company.

“Keep things concise, professional, and easy when crafting your cold email,” said Career Contessa’s Justine Figueroa. “The goal is to reach your goal with as little back and forth as possible. You don’t want to waste any of their limited time since they’re already giving you some of it by opening your email.” In other words, this isn’t the time to share your entire life story. Staying focused on the job you want is the best tactic to take.

4. See if anyone you know works at the companies you’re interested in

fauxels | Pexels

Cold emailing can feel intimidating, but it’s not your only option. Papalia pointed out that LinkedIn can also be used to find out if someone you already know works at the companies you’re looking at. Then, you can reach out to them instead of a stranger and do the exact same thing — send them an email, or contact them some other way if you’re closer, and ask if they’ll refer you to whoever needs to see your resume in the organization.

Networking can be even more important when it involves the people you already know. They are, quite frankly, more likely to help you out than a stranger. Dr. Elliott noted that networking can be nerve-wracking, but is slightly less so when dealing with people you already know. That’s why it’s good to rely on those channels to make connections and get one step closer to your next job.

Papalia shared that “80% of hiring managers want to hire people that are referred into their organization,” instead of people they have no connection to who fill out an online application. Not only is this method a better use of your time, but it means you’re more likely to be seriously considered and even land an interview. In today’s job market, anything you can do to improve your chances is crucial.

