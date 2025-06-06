Talent Acquisition Expert Reveals Strategy For Getting Hired That ‘Works Every Single Time’ — ‘No One Is Getting Hired By Filling Out Online Applications’

For many people, finding a job and getting hired can be quite overwhelming. Considering how competitive the job market is, job seekers want to make sure they're utilizing the correct tools and resources to ensure that they're not only getting recognized but also securing an interview.

A talent acquisitions expert named Anna Papalia admitted that for those nervous and unsure about the path they should take when it comes to working at their dream company, there is a specific strategy they can use that is guaranteed to work. She said the first step is to forget about online applications and start thinking outside the box.

Advertisement

A talent acquisition expert said the secret to getting hired that 'works every single time' has nothing to do with online applications.

"If I had a corporate job interview tomorrow, this is exactly how I would do it," Papalia began in her TikTok video. "No one is getting hired by filling out online applications. It is an obstacle that they put in your way."

She explained that companies prioritize hiring people whom they know and are connected to the organization in some way, or they want to recruit people who are currently working and happy. Papalia insisted that candidates should never fill out an online application, and instead, she encouraged applicants to go after the companies they want to work for.

Advertisement

#jobapplication #jobsearch #getanewjob #careeradvice #corporate #jobinterview #jobsearchtips ♬ original sound - Anna Papalia @anna..papalia ❌ Do NOT waste your time filling out online applications!👇🏼If you want to find a new job, do this instead ⏱️This takes less time than filling out online applications and it’s way more effectiveIf you hate your job, step one 📝Update your resume ❌Do not go on job boards✅Go on Google🏢Look for companies in your area where you want to work🧑🏽‍💻Go to their websites🔗Go to LinkedIn👀See if you know anyone who works there📱Contact them and ask them to submit your resume🤝If you don’t know anyone apply on their website and find the hiring manager and email them directly💪Be brave! You got this🔁Keep doing this until you get a job🍀Good luck #creatorsearchinsights

Candidates should find an organization they want to work for or are intrigued by and then go to LinkedIn, but not to look for jobs posted. Instead, they should look at the people who work for the company. Obviously, connect with anyone you might know or even indirectly know at the company, and connect directly with them. But even if you don't know anyone, start connecting and networking. It's about who you know in this market and getting a resume into the right hands.

"I would see if anyone in my network is connected to those people that work at that company, and I would ask my friend or previous co-worker to get my resume into the organization," she continued. "It works every single time."

Advertisement

For college grads, it's especially difficult to find employment.

Papalia's advice was specific to anyone and everyone looking for a job, but recent college graduates might find this advice to be even more helpful, considering they are the ones experiencing the least amount of luck when it comes to securing employment. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, the unemployment rate for recent graduates was 5.8% as of March 2025, up from 4.6% a year earlier.

Young college grads have historically always seen lower unemployment levels than the labor force overall, and they still do. However, The Atlantic pointed out that this gap has narrowed to a record low, taking away some of the guaranteed success that's supposed to come with a bachelor's degree.

David Deming, professor of public policy at the Harvard Kennedy School, told CNN, “What you’re seeing is a consequence of the success we’ve had in educating more people." He added, “Graduating college no longer gives you a leg up, as recent cohorts have seen the highest graduation rates ever.” To put it simply, you need to make yourself stand out because everyone else who is competing with you for those jobs has the same qualifications and education behind them.

Even job search site Handshake recommended that new grads spend at least 20% of their job search time networking instead of applying, because Papalia's advice is solid. They also urged graduates to utilize their college alumni office, which is a fantastic way to start building a professional network.

Advertisement

The expert pointed out that many hires at companies are done internally.

"Eighty percent of hiring managers prefer people that were internal referrals," she explained. "You can make that happen by leveraging your relationships and networking. This takes the same amount of time as filling out an online application."

Pressmaster | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Papalia promised that networking was much more effective than simply filling out online applications, especially for anyone who has been searching for employment but hasn't been successful and is beginning to get discouraged. Networking not only increases your chances of getting hired, but you're also able to make connections with those who are in the same field or on similar career paths as you.

There's no harm in reaching out to people you know, including acquaintances and family. It might seem awkward at first, but networking is a pay-it-forward system, and it's simply the way the job market works. One day, you might be able to help someone out, too. There's also no harm in reaching out to employees at a company that you want to work for, that you don't know. They may even see your initiative as a trait that they want as well.

Advertisement

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.