Entrepreneur Shares What Workers Can Actually Do About Long-Term Unemployment — ‘We Can’t Be Hoping Things Are Gonna Get Better’

With long-term unemployment a hard reality that millions of Americans are facing right now, the job search seems like a never-ending nightmare. Hiring freezes and increased competition mean that "waiting it out" isn't an option anymore.

A woman who founded her own company during her own struggle with unemployment after being laid off posted a video urging viewers to rethink their approach to unemployment. Her advice could allow job seekers to regain control of their career search against difficult odds.

An entrepreneur shared what workers can actually do during long-term unemployment.

Giovanna Ventola (@giovanna.ventola) took to social media to discuss an article from USA TODAY claiming that long-term unemployment is at a two-year high. The article described long-term unemployment as being out of work six months or longer, and that 1.7 million Americans are classified as long-term unemployed, which is around 25% of all unemployed workers.

Highlighting two different unemployment experiences, the article showed the difficulties that both new entrants and returning workers are facing in the job market. Jessica Chibuzor-Muko, a recent college grad, is struggling to find a job in her field of cybersecurity after submitting 3,000 applications and receiving zero offers. During that time period, she had gotten a part-time job in the medical field and is considering going back to school for medicine rather than continuing to look in cybersecurity.

Another unemployed worker, Kiersten Ortiz-Cole, lost her recruiting agency job and, despite a decade of marketing experience, went to a handful of interviews but has gone months without a job offer and no longer has unemployment benefits to rely on. In the meantime, she's been doing some freelance photography work and said, "We’re living day by day and prepared to make whatever necessary cuts we have to make."

The expert suggested creating a detailed plan for long-term unemployment.

Ventola recommended considering three factors when making a plan for unemployment. First, determine what you will do financially. Some might have an emergency fund built up in savings, but many will have to find part-time or freelance work to keep money coming in.

Second, Ventola said to ask how you can upskill during this time period. Think about classes you can take or skills you can learn to help boost your resume and make you stand out more as a candidate. Brad Hershbein, a senior economist at the W.E. Upjohn Institute for Employment Research, said, "Long-term unemployment can become a self-perpetuating cycle even for experienced workers," because some companies believe that the skills of long-term unemployed workers can diminish.

Finally, she said to determine what kind of jobs you're going to apply for. If you want to apply for jobs outside your current realm of knowledge and experience, do research to find out exactly what the job entails and how to make your skills transferable on your resume.

Though unemployment experiences are becoming more validated, workers are still stuck waiting to see what will happen.

Ventola said that big publications are now defining long-term unemployment as a thing and validating the experiences of millions of Americans, but she doesn't hold out hope that the job market will change. She said, "The job market is not gonna get better for you, you are gonna get better for you, and the only way you can do that is by having a strategy and a plan."

The worst thing you can do, according to experts, is get caught in a loop of negativity, however. It's definitely easier said than done when stressors like financial concerns are involved, but it's essential to maintain a positive outlook and prioritize your well-being during this challenging time.

Helaine Z. Harris, a Los Angeles-based psychotherapist, told Monster, "Attitude is a crucial part of the job search, and unfortunately, it's easy to be caught up in negative mental self-talk, especially with the media telling us how terrible everything is." She went on to say, "It's essential to relax and clear the mind, so you'll know the right actions to take and be able to magnetize the opportunities you want."

Additionally, give yourself some grace. It's definitely okay to be upset about the situation, but don't beat yourself up about it. The job market is terrible for a lot of people, and it's not a reflection of who you are. Use this time to better yourself and do things that make you happy.

