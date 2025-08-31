In order to grow, people need to begin working smarter, not harder. We often blame our inability to manage time on long days, a lack of focus or exhaustion. Whether unintentionally or not, many of us don't work as efficiently as possible. Sometimes we even work against ourselves without even realizing it!

Some people mistakenly believe that working long hours is the key to success when they should be working smarter, not longer. The key to working smarter is to create results that are systems-dependent, rather than person or expert-dependent.

If you want to get instantly more productive, start practicing these 5 efficiency tricks:

1. Learn what tasks require your attention and which do not

We all face daily distractions and time challenges. Modern technology drives distraction in everyone. Many people don't realize how often distractions pull their focus from what matters most in their lives. They focus more on "fire fighting," which causes them to miss opportunities to help them work smarter, not harder.

If you're bogged down, you need to find help. Instead of relying heavily on your own results, delegate tasks you aren't so great at doing, and create time for focusing on what you do best.

2. Get a handle on your control issues

Many people have control issues, and as a result, they suffer because of it. Control issues can affect your daily processes and interpersonal relationships, as well as undermine your progress. It often results in procrastinating and putting off important work.

Other problems with control can affect unproductive multitasking, inability to delegate, difficulty finding help, and an overall feeling of over-responsibility. Your control issues can all stand in the way of your ability to work smarter, not harder.

If you're micro-managing, you're wasting time. You need to step back and gain perspective. Consider broad brush strokes, and look at the big picture. Bottom-lining will help you plan your best way forward.

Design better systems and processes, use a virtual assistant, and leverage technology and the support around you to gain success. Shifting perspective can help you work smarter. You need to concentrate your efforts on high-value tasks and let go of tasks that are not directly contributing.

3. Prioritize high-value tasks

A recommended first step is to track your time daily to get a handle on what's actually happening. It's important to know what's happening daily, because perception is often different from reality. You might think you're looking at social media sites for a few minutes each day, when in truth it may equal up to 10+ hours a week.

Once you track your time for a week, review your data, and then determine where you're regularly involved in time-consuming tasks that do not contribute to your bottom line. Delegating more responsibility to others could also enable you to contribute more value and work smarter.

4. Avoid tireless to-dos and endless task lists

I'm a big fan of task lists to help manage your days, and I am averse to endless to-do lists. Daily task lists that are too long can be intimidating and difficult to prioritize. Instead, use the "Top 3 Method" to prioritize your three key results daily.

Start each day with a structured to-do list, but be sure to highlight the three biggest accomplishments you need to do that day.

Focus on those first. Otherwise, you risk putting yourself under more pressure, while possibly doing a second-rate job because you're rushed.

Another key tip to working smarter is to split tasks from projects. Projects are those things that may not need daily attention, but a broader perspective and plan. Projects have their own timeline and usually lead to tasks, but should be tracked, measured, and monitored separately from tasks.

5. Establish smarter work habits

Working smarter means you need to successfully manage your time. Establish go-to and reliable routines, exercise self-discipline, and learn how to say "no" to non-essential, time-sapping requests.

It's important to work with your body and physical rhythms. Planning to do difficult or boring tasks when you lack energy is usually counterproductive. Complete those arduous tasks during peak energy times (like earlier in the day) and leave the easier, more enjoyable tasks to end your day when your energy wanes.

Rather than doing tasks haphazardly, successful pros know they need to establish consistent starting and quitting times, also called "working hours," and they stick to them.

Other "work smarter, not harder" tips to build into your daily routines

Establish regular office hours so you can avoid (or minimize) interruptions.

Turn off email notifications. Instead, check them two or three times daily, instead of constantly interrupting your workflow.

Batch your tasks so you can do like tasks together and avoid the gaps between tasks.

Screen your calls. Send them to voicemail and screen them once daily for follow-up.

Stop unnecessary meetings by saying "no" before they are scheduled.

Chunk tasks into "action" categories: Schedule, call, and follow-up.

Devote concentrated work time to those tasks daily.

People who work smarter, not harder, usually have a solid plan and a consistent daily routine. Working smarter, and not harder, means making the most efficient use of your time and not extending your day until your focus and energy have diminished.

When you're fatigued, tasks take longer to complete, especially those you dislike. It's smart to come back the next day when you're refreshed and will get the job done quicker. You may even hire a coach to help you.

Working smarter, not harder, can be accomplished in small steps

If even one change from the tips above enables you to save even 10 minutes daily, imagine what might happen if you incorporate all these ideas into your work smarter, not harder plan?

What "work smarter, not harder" tips help you make it through your days? What should be routine practices that keep you focused and productive? Which tips above would you like to try?

Cena Block is a productivity consultant and certified organizer coach (COC) for professional women and entrepreneurs with ADHD. She is also the CEO of Sane Spaces and creator of the Time & Space Style Inventory.