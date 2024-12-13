Recruiter Tells Job Applicant She Wasn’t Hired For The Job She Interviewed For Because She Asked Too Many Questions About Money

Nowadays, many job seekers often have a list of expectations that are considered important to them before they accept a job, including work-life balance, benefits, and paid time off. However, despite the large number of Americans who refuse to settle for a job if it doesn't meet their requirements, many employers simply don't care.

Such was the case for a woman named Katherine, who was told by a recruiter that the reason she didn't get the job was because she'd talked too much about money.

In a TikTok video, a creator named Ben Askins, whose account is dedicated to calling out toxic bosses and companies, shared an anonymously submitted workplace experience about a job interview that didn't end with an offer.

A job applicant was told her questions about money and salary cost her the job.

The message exchange between Katherine and her recruiter revealed just how taboo many employers think it is to talk about money and salary expectations during a job interview.

The recruiter messaged Katherine that they had just heard from the company about not moving forward with her application, and after Katherine inquired why, she learned it was about money.

"Yeah, they said they absolutely loved meeting you, but your questions were too financially orientated," the recruiter told Katherine. She immediately responded, "What on Earth does that mean?"

The recruiter told the applicant that the company didn't look kindly on her questions about the offered benefits package and salary.

When the recruiter reiterated that the company didn't appreciate all of the questions Katherine had asked about money, she was surprised, saying that there hadn't even been that many questions to begin with.

Katherine recalled that she'd asked a couple of questions at the end of the interview because she needed clarification about what was included in the benefits package, but she insisted that the rest of her questions throughout the interview were about the role itself.

Interjecting, Askins pointed out that Katherine had no reason to apologize or try and defend herself because it was a job interview. Applicants have the right to ask questions about their benefits package, salary expectations, and anything related to money that they're confused about because ... it's a job, and in a job, money is quite important, considering it's what people depend on for their livelihood.

One would think avoiding the topic of salary and benefits would be the red flag in an interview, not the other way around!

Askins argued that the main reason people go to work is because of money.

Sure, we'd all like to believe that work is more than just "getting money," but that's simply not the case. We all need jobs to afford to live.

Every single person up the chain in a company is getting paid for their work. The fact that an applicant is supposed to pretend they want to work for the pleasure of it is ludicrous.

"Of course, people are going to be interested in the price, the benefits, and the package that comes with it," Askins said. "That's the sole reason why they're in that room. This idea that you can't ask basic questions in an interview is so frustrating."

Askins criticized the company for denying Katherine the role just because she'd asked valid and important questions. Two things can exist at the same time; a person can be interested in both the role and the benefits package. Just because someone's asking about money in an interview doesn't mean they're going to be a terrible employee or that they won't be as hardworking as the next person.

This mentality of taking a job without discussing money isn't something younger generations can relate to.

Money being a motivator to take a job is not a bad thing, especially among younger generations, including Gen Zers. Of course, this concept is nothing new. In 2016, data from jobs site Monster showed that 70% of Gen Zers named salary as their top work motivator, along with health insurance.

Gen Zers are also adamant about working for a company that aligns with their global views. More than half (53%) of Gen Zers would reject a job if the employer’s mission didn’t line up with their sociopolitical values, according to a United Way of the National Capital Area survey of 1,000 Americans, 495 of which were Gen Zers.

Talking about money or anything else that you deem important to you before considering a role at a company is not a bad thing, and doing it during a job interview is the best time to do it.

Interviews aren't just a one-way street, but Katherine's rejection could be seen as a blessing in disguise. Who wants to work for an employer that refuses to be transparent and doesn't value open communication?

