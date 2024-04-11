Recruiter Shares 2 Tips For Job Seekers Who Have A Hard Time Getting Past The First Interview

It seems the hardest part of the job-searching process is preparing for the interview. It can be nerve-wracking to anticipate the questions, articulate sufficient answers, and effectively show one's qualifications and enthusiasm for the position. However, the worst part might be after an interview, when you're waiting to hear back and dreading the high possibility of rejection.

However, a recruiter named Mike Peditto offered some tips to help job seekers make it past that first interview, leaving a good impression and increasing their chances of eventually getting hired.

The recruiter shared 2 tips for job seekers who have a hard time getting past the first interview.

The first thing Peditto wanted job seekers to understand was not a tip but rather a mindset. He explained that overall, there needs to be an acceptance that most people who interview for a job get rejected and that it isn't a reflection of their worth or abilities. Instead, job seekers should see rejection as a natural part of the process and an opportunity for growth rather than a setback.

However, there are a few tips that Peditto advised job seekers to take into account to combat the repetitive cycle of rejections.

1. Working on your elevator pitch

"I know we all hate 'tell me about yourself,' but most candidates need an elevator pitch at some point in the job interview," Peditto said. "A 2 to 3-minute run-through of just the highlights about you."

First impressions are crucial, and to make a memorable and lasting impression on a hiring manager who has probably interviewed hundreds of candidates, job seekers need to captivate an interviewer's attention and set the tone for the rest of the conversation. Whether that means talking positively about previous work experiences, demonstrating enthusiasm for the role and company, or showcasing their unique skills and achievements, the end goal is to always be distinguishable from the other candidates.

2. Give more details when answering questions

Peditto noticed that a second big area where people's chances to move forward tend to slip a bit is when they don't give enough details to the question they're being asked. He pointed out that recruiters are asking specific questions because they're looking for specific things in a candidate.

"For example, if I say, 'Have you ever had to take the lead on a project where you didn't feel prepared to be the lead?' Being able to show me how you did it and tell me about it is gonna do a lot of good for you," Peditto explained. "If I'm asking that specific question, it's probably because I'm looking for somebody who can do that."

He continued, adding that answers to questions like this can be the difference between someone who did "pretty well" and the person who feels like the strongest fit for the role.

Most job seekers have admitted that the hiring process has gotten worse over the last few years.

According to a 2022 survey from hiring software company Greenhouse, 60% of job seekers were "unimpressed by time-consuming recruitment processes." While there's no concrete explanation as to why many employers are insistent on making the hiring process so hard, there are several factors that can point to possible reasons.

Some of those reasons include companies being afraid of making the wrong decision when it comes to hiring people and the fact that employers have the right and ability to put job seekers through the wringer when it comes to applications and the interview process, which can sometimes stretch on for weeks to months at a time.

This is only exacerbated by the fact that many job seekers often lose interest in a position if they don't hear back right away. According to Addison Group, a staffing and search firm, 70% of job applicants lose interest in a role if they have not heard back from the employer a week after the first interview.

Researchers also found that 82% of job seekers expect to find a new role after less than six months of job hunting, 66% expect to go through two rounds or less of interviews before learning if they got the job, and 69% of job seekers are optimistic or very optimistic about the job market.

Despite the odds seemingly stacked against job seekers, it's important that they maintain a sense of optimism and persistence in their job search efforts. One way of doing that is by following Peditto's advice and working to give the best interview possible.

