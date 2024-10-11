HR Expert Shares The 5 Most Important Interview Questions Every Candidate Should Prepare For

Preparation and research can make or break a job interview before you even shake hands with your potential employer.

Thankfully, there are a few universal questions candidates can prepare for to ensure the meeting goes well. HR and employment expert Amy Lentz shared five on the “Working Hard” podcast with Grace Beverley, emphasizing the importance of self-awareness in the interview process.

Here are the 5 most important interview questions every candidate should prepare for, according to an HR expert:

1. What are your weaknesses?

Despite being one of this HR expert’s “least favorite questions,” Lentz admitted it’s also one of the most common. By effectively re-framing your “weaknesses” at work during an interview, candidates can rest assured that their potential employer is confident in their abilities.

“Start by saying, ‘I seek feedback,’” she advised. “A piece of recent feedback I’ve gotten on a performance review was this, and this is how I made progress on it.”

While you might be tempted to answer with something like, “I’m a perfectionist,” other HR experts urge you not to. Instead, they suggest utilizing a formula for crafting the perfect response.

“Number one: It needs to be true,” interview coach Anna Papalia on TikTok explained. “It needs to be one of your real weaknesses. Number two: it needs to be professional. I would never say that I’m a procrastinator or can’t be on time… They need to be construed as a strength.”

✨Here are 4 great example answers ✨ ✅"I sometimes find it difficult to delegate responsibility when I feel I can finish the task well myself. However, when I became manager in my last role, it became critical I learn to delegate tasks. To maintain a sense of control when delegating tasks, I implemented a project management system to oversee the progress of a project. This system enabled me to improve my ability to delegate efficiently." ✅"Oftentimes, I can be timid when providing constructive feedback to coworkers or managers, out of fear of hurting someone's feelings. However, in my last role, my coworker asked me to edit some of his pieces and provide feedback for areas of improvement. Through my experience with him, I realized feedback can be both helpful and kind when delivered the right way. Since then, I've become better at offering feedback, and I've realized that I can use empathy to provide thoughtful, productive feedback." ✅"I'm not great at analyzing data or numbers. However, I recognize this flaw can prevent me from understanding how my content is performing online. In my last role, I set up monthly meetings with the SEO manager to discuss analytics and how our posts were performing. Additionally, I received my Google Analytics certificate, and I make it a point to analyze data related to our blog regularly. I've become much more comfortable analyzing data through these efforts." ✅"Public speaking makes me nervous. While I don't need to do much public speaking in my role as a web designer, I still feel that it's an important skill — especially when I want to offer my opinion during a meeting. To combat this, I spoke with my manager, and she recommended I speak at each team meeting for a few minutes about our project timeline, deadlines, and goals when developing a website for a client. This practice has enabled me to relax and see public speaking as an opportunity to help my team members do their jobs effectively."

2. What are your goals?

“I would be prepared for that question,” she noted of long-term and short-term career goals. “Make sure you speak to exactly what you’re interviewing for. If I’m interviewing for an HR job, I’m not going to say, ‘Well, years ago I wanted to be a CEO,’ because that has the opportunity to be misperceived.”

Career coach Terry Jones recommends candidates be specific, realistic, and enthusiastic when answering this question. "Show how the company can help you achieve your goals," he explained. "Highlight how the company's mission and values align with your own career aspirations."

3. Can you tell us about a time when [blank]?

Of course, in any interview, candidates will be asked industry—and role-specific questions.

“You’ll have to speak to what you’ve done in the past,” Lentz added. “Practice really outlining, ‘Tell me about a time when’ questions and practice them.”

Researching the role before the interview can help you to shape those answers. For example, if a company is looking for someone to lead a team of people, be prepared to discuss past experiences in which you've done the same.

4. What motivates you?

“I really like asking people, ‘What makes you tick? What gets you out of bed daily?’” the HR expert asked. This question allows you to show your excitement and enthusiasm about your career and the role you are interviewing for.

Still, don't be too honest. If you aren’t motivated by your job or industry and tell your potential employer so, it shows a “dissonance” between your passions and your job — likely a red flag in the interviewer's mind.

“It all comes down to self-awareness in knowing where you want to go and how the job you’re interviewing for makes sense,” Lentz concluded, “not just for the company, but also for you. Demonstrate why you’re excited about the job.”

5. Can you tell us about yourself?

The standard “opening question” may be the most important. “What they’re really asking for is an elevator pitch,” Emily Durham, a recruiter and content creator, claimed, “which is just a 30- or 60-second breakdown of who you are.”

The key to perfecting this question is keeping the employer’s "perfect candidate" in mind. Include a brief background of your history in that industry, what you focus on, what you’re an expert at, and what you’re looking forward to in the future.

A great opening statement can set the tone for an exciting and engaging conversation.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a News & Entertainment Writer at YourTango who focuses on health & wellness, social policy, and human interest stories.