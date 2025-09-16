Although women tend to handle specific types of stress and overwhelm better than men on a daily basis, they’re often at a higher risk for stress-related mental health issues when those stresses last over time, according to a study from the Neuroscience journal. So, if they’re consistently dealing with things like workplace stress or a toxic relationship, it’s likely to eventually impact their daily life, mental health, and routines.

Even if it isn’t obvious at first, noticing certain things in a woman’s house can show she’s probably overwhelmed by life. From ignoring household chores to more subtle decor choices, when a woman feels overwhelmed inside, it often shows on the outside — through her living space, clothing, or overall appearance.

If you see these 11 things in a woman’s house, she’s completely overwhelmed by life:

1. Clothes piled up in random places

PeopleImages | Shutterstock.com

We all have that one chair in our bedroom or hamper in the laundry room that’s always filled with clothing. Whether it’s the “catch-all” zone while getting ready for work or the home for our clean laundry before we put it away, that’s not necessarily a sign of overwhelm, but of poor time management and sometimes a little laziness.

However, if clothes are piled up around a woman’s home, the laundry machine is never running, and it’s obvious that she’s falling behind on daily or weekly chores, it could indicate that she’s feeling completely overwhelmed by life.

Certainly, according to experts from Harvard Business School, this lack of genuine free time amid household responsibilities and chores is why many people spend money on outsourcing labor. They prefer to unwind, relax, and manage stress during their free time rather than try to keep up with mundane chores like doing laundry. However, not everyone has that luxury, which leads to a continuous cycle of stress, health issues, income pressures, and overall well-being concerns.

Advertisement

2. Stacks of unopened mail or packages

BongkarnGraphic | Shutterstock.com

If you notice piles of unopened mail and packages in a woman’s house, it’s likely because she’s overwhelmed by life. From fearing what’s inside her unopened mail to struggling with managing her time at home, it’s common for everyday tasks to feel impossible when someone is already emotionally overwhelmed and stressed.

Especially if these packages are a sign of “retail therapy,” which many women feel pressured to partake in on social media and through consumerist culture stories, they might also indicate that a woman is having difficulty with healthy coping strategies. Rather than using healthy habits and emotional regulation, she may overspend on unnecessary items for a sense of control and instant gratification.

Advertisement

3. Dirty dishes scattered around

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock.com

Whether they’re overflowing from the sink or scattered in her living room or bedroom, dirty dishes at home can be a sign that a woman is completely overwhelmed by life. Even the most basic tasks like washing dishes or doing laundry can feel impossible for people stuck in “fight or flight” mode — their brains and bodies are already exhausted from trying to handle dysregulation and stress.

Of course, chronic stress in women can result from more than just overworking in an office or dealing with a difficult boss. This kind of exhaustion can also be emotional, caused by issues like low self-esteem, unbalanced relationships, and even unresolved childhood trauma.

Advertisement

4. An unmade bed

Wavebreakmedia | Shutterstock.com

There’s a reason why experts write books and research about the importance of making your bed in the morning — it’s a powerful, yet utterly simple, way to set yourself up for success. Not only are people who regularly make their bed more likely to find professional and financial success in their lives, but it also drastically improves mood, relieves stress, and protects general mental health.

So, if you notice that a woman consistently forgoes making her bed every day, she might be completely overwhelmed by life. From the moment she wakes up to when she goes to sleep, her brain is overthinking and catastrophizing everything — sabotaging any chance for rest or small chores like making her bed.

Advertisement

5. Screens in the bedroom

DimaBerlin | Shutterstock.com

Whether it’s a TV mounted near the bed or a phone charger within arm’s reach of the nightstand, women who have these items in their homes are likely overwhelmed by life.

A study from the Sleep Science journal suggests that women who spend their last waking hours immersed in mindless entertainment and screens face disadvantages in many areas of life. They not only harm their sleep quality and duration each night but also are more prone to stress, anxiety, and other mental health issues during the day.

The same applies to the morning. Women who wake up and immediately turn on the TV or check their phone aren’t giving their brains and bodies a chance to wake up healthily — instead, they flood them with information and sensory overload that triggers anxiety and fear.

Advertisement

6. An empty fridge

MAYA LAB | Shutterstock.com

During busy or stressful days, it’s common for people to postpone grocery shopping and rely on delivery or fast food instead. However, constantly having an empty fridge and always grabbing meals on the go can be a warning sign — not just financially, but also emotionally and internally.

According to a study from the BMC Women’s Health journal, women who regularly eat more fast food are at a higher risk of developing mental health issues like depression. So, if you notice things like an empty fridge or fast food wrappers scattered around a woman’s house, it’s likely she’s overwhelmed and facing the consequences of poor nutrition in her diet.

Advertisement

7. Unpacked bags left lying around

Nomad_Soul | Shutterstock.com

Even for women who are traveling, experiencing life, going out with friends, and spending time with family, the lingering effects of their emotional regulation and chronic stress may remain. Things like unpacked bags from travel and suitcases with clothing left around a woman’s home could be signs that she’s overwhelmed by life.

Especially without healthy coping skills and emotional regulation, the disappointment of returning to normal life after a vacation or getaway can make it harder for them to complete basic tasks like unpacking or doing laundry.

Advertisement

8. Sticky notes with missed appointments

PeopleImages | Shutterstock.com

Although keeping a physical calendar and reminder sticky notes at home offers many benefits, it’s the act of using and maintaining them that truly adds value to a person’s life, according to a study from the Society for Consumer Psychology. So, if you notice forgotten appointments or overbooked plans on scattered sticky notes in a woman’s house, she’s probably overwhelmed by life.

Not only does self-discipline become more difficult amidst the chaos of chronic stress and poor coping skills, but mental health, self-esteem, and a woman’s overall mood can also decline when overwhelmed constantly.

Advertisement

9. Unopened crafts or board games

lenetstan | Shutterstock.com

A study from the Health Care for Women International journal suggests that many mothers experience a persistent form of "maternal guilt" rooted in expectations, responsibilities, divisions, and connections. When they are overwhelmed and busy, they often feel a deep sense of guilt that they are not doing enough or spending enough time with their children.

That’s why items like unopened craft or board games—evidence of maternal guilt playing out in consumerist purchases — are some of the things you may find in the home of a woman feeling overwhelmed. Especially without a partner’s support, whether a single mother or someone in an unbalanced relationship, their mental health and stress symptoms tend to worsen.

Advertisement

10. Coffee mugs everywhere

SrideeStudio | Shutterstock.com

According to a study from the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, women who regularly overconsume coffee and caffeine are at a greater risk of physical and mental health issues.

So, if you notice multiple coffee mugs or empty energy drink cans scattered around a woman’s home — signs of her struggling to cope with stress or time limits — it might indicate she’s feeling overwhelmed by life.

Advertisement

11. Clutter in every corner

New Africa | Shutterstock.com

Whether it’s an overflowing closet, a million “junk drawers,” or visual clutter chaos in every room, messiness in a woman’s home can be a sign that she feels overwhelmed by life. Mental health and cleanliness at home are often closely connected, adding to our stress even amid the chaos of work, responsibilities, and household chores.

So, if you notice these things in a woman’s house, don’t immediately assume or dismiss it as “laziness.” Try to support your loved ones, even if that means being a comforting presence.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.