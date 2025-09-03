3 Unconscious Behaviors That Drain 95 Percent Of Your Mental Strength

If you're wondering how to deal with stress so you can stop worrying and feeling anxious, there are a few things you need to do. Discovering, befriending, and naming your worry transforms and heals your relationship to your own stress. Everyone I work with wants to know how to deal with stress and make their worries, anxiety, and fears go away.

It’s natural and normal to want some stress relief, for the pain to stop, and the unease and feelings of being stuck to recede. The truth is, your anxieties can calm down and stop stressing you out, but ignoring or waging war on worry is a sure-fire recipe for more worry.

Here are 3 unconscious behaviors that drain 95 percent of our mental strength:

1. Rushing through life

I often tell clients to use any excuse to have a moment with themselves when they're feeling worried, anxious, or stressed. This might be a bathroom break, going to get some water, a brief walk, or even a moment to just close your eyes.

As you practice learning how to manage and cope with stress, you will be able to do this more spontaneously. Begin to gently pay attention to your breathing, slowing, or deepening it as feels best to you.

Contrary to popular belief, creating a name and relationship with the parts of you that are stressed out does not increase the worry. In fact, it calms anxiety and empowers you to be helpful.

Think about that for a moment. There is amazing power in being so attuned with your worries that when one thought or sensation begins to run wildly, you can kindly call its name, offer some care, and (like the dogs in the park) take it home to rest. If this sounds a little strange, that's normal.

2. Feeling anxiety without curiosity

voronaman / Shutterstock

What are the qualities of your anxiety? Imagine that you are getting to know this part of yourself as you would a person or a pet. Let the worry show you who it is, rather than telling it who it is. If this is too hard, that’s alright. Simply breathe and, if possible, express a little caring or curiosity toward the worry. Just say, "Hi."

You are on your way, and some relationships take longer than others. (Think about the dog who has come from a shelter and needs a little extra time).

The first step to move out of the stuck patterns of anxiety — the chronic worrying, lack of motivation, insecurity, stressful thoughts, and fatigue — is to know and name the sensations that are annoying you today. Why is it so important?

Have you ever been to a playground or youth sporting event where there are a lot of children? Notice what happens when just one of those kids calls "Mom!" Yes, fifteen women answered, expecting that the call was their child. Or imagine going to the dog park and none of the owners have named their dogs. It's a stressful herding effort to get each pet in the car and home again.

3. Not recognizing your anxiety

Now that you have a clearer sense of how this particular anxiety presents in you, you can give it a name.

This name can be a broader description, like "My Four-Year-Old," or a specific physical quality like the "Heavy Chest/Tight Throat." You may actually find a name like "Ziggy," or "Pesky," or "Frank."

Let whatever you discover while focusing on your worry guide your naming. You (and your part) can always change it later as you grow. It’s similar to how we name children and pets, and then they often grow into a nickname.

Names provide a definition, meaning, and, most importantly, a calm connection. When we know someone’s name, we initiate a relationship with that person. Have you noticed how, in some stores, the cashiers will call you by name after seeing your credit card? Names are powerful connectors, and businesses want to use that power to create more sales.

Now, let’s apply this knowledge to stress and worry. I was talking with a fifteen-year-old high schooler the other day. She told me that her anxiety and worry have been with her throughout her life. She went on to say that as she has gotten older, her anxiety has increased and grown with her.

As we talked, she described that she used to be able to get away from the pain by staying occupied and never being alone with her thoughts. However, she now feels more stressed, acknowledging that the worry has crept into her social and school life, invading times that used to be fun.

This young woman is smart. She has realized that no matter how she tries, she will not outrun a part of herself. Ignoring, disowning, and pushing away stress is an ineffective strategy. However, it is the technique most often prescribed in daily living.

We tell ourselves and others, "Don’t worry about it! Think positively and it will go away." When you deny and ignore worried parts of you, you undermine your own ability to calm yourself.

Let’s return to the example of the moms at the playground. Think about how frustrated the child is when they call for mom and ten of the wrong moms respond. Notice, too, how the stressed moms begin to tune out the calls, tired of jumping for another person’s child.

If you experience all stress as an unpleasant experience and call it the same thing in your mind, how can you ever respond effectively? There is not enough relationship and specificity between you and your internal experience.

Like the moms and kids in the park, you will respond inaccurately to the wrong cues or ignore your needs completely, too confused by the many worried "calls" to answer. Internally, this feels overwhelming, which is fuel for more worry and anxiety.

Now that you're aware of these stress management techniques, you're ready to begin your journey together with your worry, anxiety, and stress. Remember that no part of you is trying to hurt you. Take a deep breath and congratulate yourself on your discovery. This relationship will be a boon for you forever.

Ingrid DeHart is a relational expert, chronic worry & anxiety specialist, psychotherapist, author, and speaker.

