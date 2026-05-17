Not everyone is easy to control. While many people are people-pleasers or rule followers, some can't be told what to do.

If you're way too stubborn for your own good, you're probably the first to give people a run for their money. And while stubbornness is often viewed negatively, it isn't all that bad. Those who can't be told what to do usually have traits that help them stand out from the rest. From the way they view their surroundings to how their minds work, their self-direction is what sets them apart from everyone else.

If you can't be told what to do by anyone, you usually have 10 really interesting traits

1. High self-confidence

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Nowadays, it's rare to bump into people who are truly confident in themselves. With social media comparison at an all-time high, someone who is just as they are is someone who can't be controlled. Always putting themselves first, these individuals don't expect to fold under pressure.

Marching to the beat of their own drum, they aren't going to be pulled down by anyone or anything. As psychotherapist Amy Morin said, "Boosting self-confidence makes us more successful, improves our health, and increases our happiness."

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2. High creativity

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Not everyone is creative. While creativity is an interesting trait, it takes time and patience to develop. Thankfully, those who can't be told what to do are extremely creative. Hyper-resilient and never giving up, it's no wonder they're so talented. From solving math problems to painting, these individuals excel at everything they do.

Outside of listening to others, they're the first to catch onto things. Never faltering or questioning themselves, they act on instinct, which, in their eyes, never fails them. Not only does this make them uncontrollable, but it also makes them great artists, as their ability to envision is off the charts.

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3. Strong internal motivation

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Let's face it, keeping your motivation up is extremely hard. As much as we try to keep a good head on our shoulders, remaining consistent is a race against time. That being said, their consistent motivation pays off in more ways than one.

Outside of being uncontrollable, according to London-based Mental Health Practitioner Ankita Guchait, MBPsS, "Consistent training builds confidence by demonstrating what your body is capable of."

With their already high confidence and a sense of self-assurance in their capabilities, it's all too easy for these individuals to feel motivated. Always believing in themselves, nobody in this world can bring them down or tell them what to do.

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4. A tendency to break rules

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Having your own mind and never allowing others to control you sounds good on paper. In a society that values individualism, being your own person is often viewed as a good thing. That being said, while individualism can be good in some instances, an interesting trait for those who embrace it is that they're chronic rule-breakers.

Call them reckless, but it won't change their behavior. Stubborn to a fault, these individuals don't care about breaking rules to get what they want. Believing in themselves and the outcome, those who can't be controlled are the most stubborn people you'll ever meet.

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5. Highly opinionated

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It should come as no surprise that another interesting trait of those who can't be told what to do is their high level of opinionatedness. If you fall under this category, you've probably been told you should be a lawyer. Always having a smart remark to say, you don't know how to walk away from a conversation.

In their eyes, walking away is to admit defeat, which they'd rather step on Legos than do. Pushing and pushing, they won't stop saying what's on their mind until the other person caves in. However, while this sounds funny on paper, never giving up can be detrimental at times. Not just for your mental health, but also for your personal growth.

However, as author and host Polly Campbell said, "Once you quit whatever effort has been draining you, you are free to channel your energy and talent into something else you're passionate about." So, while it may not be easy, it's important to pick your battles wisely. Otherwise, you may just be wasting your energy.

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6. Selectivity when it comes to listening

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Those who can't be controlled are often selective with their hearing. Choosing what to absorb and what to ignore, the reason why they can't be controlled is probably that they block people out much of the time.

From annoying coworkers to toxic in-laws, they treat most people the same. Whenever they are fed up or highly annoyed, they tune them out. Refusing to listen to what they have to say, they're so insistent because they aren't absorbing anyone else's opinion but their own.

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7. A streak of recklessness

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Most people would like to believe they're fairly logical. Doing their best to consider things twice, the average person finds the idea of being reckless unappealing. Knowing the consequences of engaging in instinctual behavior, only those who can't be told what to do have a streak of recklessness.

Sorry, but they don't really care about the consequences of their actions. Focused on what their needs and desires are, they'd rather be reckless than live to regret playing it safe. Does it drive everyone around them up a wall? Of course. As board-certified orthopedic surgeon David Hanscom, MD, said, "The need to feel and be safe is a deep driving force of all life, including humans." Unfortunately, for better or worse, stubborn people are built differently.

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8. High attention to detail

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Most people may not be as observant as they'd care to admit. From people crossing the street without looking both ways to brushing off their partner's emotions, the average person can be a bit careless from time to time.

While stubborn people are equally careless, something that they do have that others don't is close attention to detail. It's hard to believe, given how reckless they are, but stubborn people are great at paying attention. From observing other people's body language to assessing a situation, they may be careless, but they aren't always thoughtless. This is probably why they can't be controlled easily. Stubborn and having a sharp eye for detail, these people can't be fooled.

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9. Highly reactive

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While you may be observant, this doesn't translate over to how you control your emotions. Filled with passion, stubbornness, and highly opinionated, it's no wonder that you have the interesting trait of being highly reactive. From people saying the wrong thing to trying to control you, that fiery streak of yours can't help but react.

Whether it's snapping or saying the first thing that comes to mind, controlling your emotional outbursts is something you need to work on. As Jason N. Linder, PsyD, said, "When we take the time to feel and understand our emotions, it can often lead to a more insightful outlook on life, better relationships, and improved physical health."

So, even if it goes against your natural instincts, always think twice before saying what's on your mind.

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10. A strong-willed nature

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Finally, if you can't be told what to do, you usually have the interesting trait of being strong-willed by nature. You aren't just stubborn or hard-headed. Outside of your fierce independence, you are the most resilient person people will ever meet. Filled with experience and confidence, you don't allow anyone or anything to bring you down.

Of course, it wasn't always easy. As human beings, it's natural to care what other people think. However, the more authentically you begin living your life, the less you care, which is probably why nobody in this world can tell you what to do.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.