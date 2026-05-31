Comfort and convenience are easy. Depth and challenge are hard.

However, just because something's difficult doesn't make it less valuable. In fact, if something is overly easy and comfortable, they're probably not growing at all. If someone has zero emotional depth, they'll usually say certain phrases quite often that remind you that they're not challenging themselves. They prefer to stay at the surface level in every aspect of their lives, curating predictable and stagnant lifestyles.

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If someone has zero emotional depth, they'll usually say these 10 phrases quite often

1. 'You're wrong'

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Highly intelligent, thoughtful people rarely think in rigid black and white terms. They don't see certain things as explicitly right or wrong, because they understand there's nuance to every topic and conversation. That's what makes them such active, intentional listeners and thinkers, because they take the time to understand what's below the surface, instead of making assumptions right away.

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They can make anyone feel special and valued, even people they don't necessarily agree with, because they'll never say "you're wrong" when there's a complex and intentional conversation to be had.

2. 'I heard this rumor...'

The most interesting thing about superficial people is what they know about everyone else. They gossip and talk poorly behind other people's backs because that's the only mode of connection and belonging they can muster.

Rather than finding depth in a meaningful, vulnerable conversation or investing in their personal hobbies so they have something personal to talk about, they cling to the mistakes and lives of everyone else. Even when it comes at the expense of a relationship or their reputation, they can't help but seek excitement and stimulation through gossip that only sabotages their well-being.

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3. 'I just have terrible luck'

For people who refuse to look inward and get to the root of their life problems, it's easy to chalk up their struggles to bad luck. When something doesn't go their way or expect things to fall into their laps, they rely on the assumption of bad luck to comfort their insecurities.

However, someone with true depth goes a step further. Instead of blaming everyone and everything else for their suffering, they look in the mirror. They practice self-reflection to figure out what they're missing and certainly aren't afraid to lean into challenges to grow.

4. 'Yeah, that's interesting'

On paper, a phrase like this comes across as harmless. However, with a passive tone of voice and disconnected body language, it's clear that only superficial people really use this kind of language. A deep person who's invested in what someone has to say is mirroring language and asking questions.

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This kind of superficial person is being dismissive. They're looking for something or someone better, especially if they've already come to the conclusion that you don't have the attention or prestige to offer them socially.

5. 'That's not fair'

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Considering a superficial person's entire world is crafted around what they have and chasing status, of course they're more likely to harbor feelings of jealousy and envy. They have an inflated sense of deservingness, as many entitled, ignorant people do. So, when they don't get something they want or feel jealous, they immediately assume that something isn't fair or blame people for their success, instead of being supportive.

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Someone without the emotional regulation skills and mature perspective to deal with jealousy is always blaming other people for succeeding, instead of figuring out what they can do better.

6. 'That's embarrassing'

Superficial people are regularly directed and thrown off course by shame. They're so afraid of feeling embarrassed, usually because they cling to acceptance and validation socially for personal value, that they'll do whatever it takes to avoid it, including judging other people.

That's why being your most authentic unique self is the best filter for creating space between you and superficial people. They're so caught up with social norms and protecting comfort that they'll never be comfortable with true authenticity, unless, of course, it offers them some kind of status or value.

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7. 'I just assumed...'

Deep thinking often takes a lot of effort and emotional regulation skills, because it's not always comfortable. Despite that, the most thoughtful and emotionally intelligent people can't help but exercise deep thought on a regular basis. They have deep-thinking minds that need conversations with depth and meaningful interactions to feel fulfilled, compared to superficial people who prefer to linger on the surface.

They make assumptions and accept conspiracy theories as fact. They prefer to think in black and white terms, at the expense of nuance. They regularly miss out on opportunities to learn because they're chasing ease.

8. 'Are you even trying?'

Most deep-thinkers and intelligent people put a lot of effort into learning and growing, compared to superficial people who exert all that energy on their external appearance, status, and praise.

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So, when you hear phrases like "Are you even trying?" or "you'd get a ton of attention if you tried," they're almost always coming from the mouth of a person lacking depth. They're rarely authentic because they're too caught up in trying to fit in with standards and societal norms to be liked.

9. 'That's too boring to talk about'

The deepest, most meaningful friendships are often the ones that make space for deep conversations about everything. From vulnerable expressions of emotions to chats about personal beliefs, the best relationship partners and friends can talk about anything.

However, superficial people are always playing into a facade in their interactions. When they're talking to someone, they're protecting their image and seeking attention. They're not worried about learning or discussing complex topics because they want the ease and ego boost of vain topics.

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10. 'I'm just ambitious'

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Chasing money is one thing. Especially in our current economy, when comfort and stability come at a premium, many people feel the need to prioritize working and earning. However, if someone is putting money before relationships, peace, growth, and emotional connection, especially when they're already stable, it comes across as superficial.

They care about status and power more than they care about appreciating life and being present with loved ones. They're yearning for the attention and validation they think money will buy them.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.