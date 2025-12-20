According To Experts, These 3 Money Issues Are Complicated For Even The Happiest Couples

Contrary to what you might think, when it comes to relationships, more money does not equal more happiness. It is important to look at the bigger picture. You may assume that if your budget, retirement plan, and cash-flow worksheet are in order, you will have a happy relationship. However, this is not the case.

Your views on money impact every decision you make as a couple, from the big stuff like houses and cars to the mundane details like the kind of coffee you drink and the brand of shoes you wear. But how does this affect our relationship?

Advertisement

Here is an example: A husband calls his wife "Scrooge" because when he walks through the door, their conversation goes like this:

Wife: Where did you go out to lunch?

Husband: We went Italian today.

Wife: What did you have?

Husband: A chicken Caesar salad.

Wife: How much did it cost?

Husband: I don't know… about twenty dollars.

Wife: Twenty dollars for a chicken salad?!

If this argument sounds familiar, you aren't alone.

According to experts, these three money issues are complicated for even the happiest couples

1. Your money DNA

While there is no money gene per se, how you look at and feel about money is as ingrained in you as the color of your eyes. You are born with it. The easiest way to prove this is to look at the children in your life.

Advertisement

When we look at our two young sons, it's obvious to us that Cole is a saver and Cade is a spender. Cade can't keep a dollar in his pocket to save his life. Cole won't spend a dollar unless we push him to.

It is the same way with adults. Adults all have a natural bent toward money. Of course, everyone believes their bent is best. So, we have developed five money personalities to help you understand our own unique "bent" toward money. They are the saver, the spender, the risk-taker, the security seeker, and the flyer.

A study of spending habits and personality traits showed how our spending reflects both who we are and who we are around. Each person has two of the five money personalities, a primary and a secondary. So, keep that in mind as you identify your and your spouse's differences.

Advertisement

2. Your money lens

fizkes via Shutterstock

There is a lens through which you make money decisions. It is what motivates you to wait until that sweater is on sale. It's what drives you to put 30 percent of your paycheck in your savings account. It's what makes you buy a round of drinks for your buddies.

And since money touches every decision you make, your money personality frames your perspective on life. Some examples of how your money personality impacts the lens with which you see life are: spenders tend to be gift-givers, savers find the best deal, risk-takers "go for it", security seekers need a plan, and flyers don't let money hinder their decisions.

Advertisement

"You both need to be responsible with money," cautioned counselor Lianne Avila. "One person shouldn’t always have to monitor the other’s spending. You need to talk about your financial priorities. If one person wants to save for a trip to Spain while the other drops $500 on a night out with friends, then there is a fundamental difference. You need to trust your partner with finances. It’s much easier when the two of you have similar goals."

3. Your money opposite

Jose Calsina via Shutterstock

Advertisement

"Help! I married my money opposite." As we travel and speak around the country, this is a source of pain and panic for many couples. We have found that 75 percent of all couples marry their opposite money personality!

No surprise that the Department of Health and Human Services said 70 percent of all divorces cite money as the reason for their split. But being married to your money opposite does not have to ruin your relationship. On one side are savers and security seekers. On the other side, there are spenders, risk-takers, and flyers. Do you have what we call an "opposite dynamic?"

If so, your differences will start to have a reason behind them.

Advertisement

The Money Couple helps others achieve financial freedom while putting family first. They offer services and resources to bring couples closer together, not only in their marriages but in their finances as well.