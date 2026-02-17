We have all met someone who thinks they are better than everyone else. This type of ego is difficult to deal with. When dating a guy who thinks he’s too cool for school, it can be frustrating.

Spending time with a man like this isn’t always enjoyable. You can share something with him and count on his response to insinuate that he is better than you. If you’ve recently accomplished something, he’s already done it. If you’ve taken up a new hobby, he thinks it’s too mainstream to appreciate. This man may believe he’s different from everyone else. He’ll use certain phrases to get the point across: he thinks he is much cooler than everyone else.

If a man thinks he's too cool for school, he'll likely use these 11 phrases on a daily basis

1. ‘I’m not like everyone else’

Men who think they are too cool for school can believe they are better than everyone else. They believe that something about them sets them apart from everyone else. This type of man is likely self-centered. He views himself as the center of the universe and believes no one else can compare to him. It’s not easy for them to see anyone else’s perspective but their own.

Self-centered people often think that they are different from everyone else. They’re better. Someone like this believes that they are much cooler and more successful than everyone else.

2. ‘I’ve already done that’

If you are dating a man, you are likely excited to share things with them. Often, it’s important to come together about your success. It could be a promotion at work or an important achievement. If you’re met with his too cool for school response, he can make you feel less-than. If he’s happy to diminish your accolades by saying he’s already accomplished it, he may think he is better than everyone else.

Someone like this may see everything as a competition. He may participate in one-upmanship. He sees what you have done, but he wants to remind you that he’s already done it, and he is on to the next thing.

3. ‘That’s overhyped’

Someone who believes they are cooler than everyone else may judge what they are interested in. When something goes mainstream, he’s no longer involved, even if he once was. He may say something like, ‘That’s overhyped,’ to diminish how someone feels. He may think he is a step ahead of the general public. His interests are so unique that anything popular is below him.

It can be difficult dealing with someone like this. They can make you feel bad about the things you enjoy. They may try to make you feel guilty and uncool. They essentially think you’ll never be as cool as them.

4. ‘That’s too easy’

Men can be quick to invalidate other people’s feelings. If they think they are too cool for school, they may act accordingly. If someone is struggling with something, they may feel comfortable telling them that what they’re going through is simple. You may find yourself venting to them, only to be met by a phrase like ‘that’s too easy.’ He may be insinuating that he’s gone through more than you have.

He may also use this phrase when you talk about your goals. Whether it’s moving up the corporate ladder or starting a fitness routine, dismissing feelings may come naturally to him. He can be comfortable putting you down because he sees himself as too cool.

5. ‘It’s whatever’

If someone thinks they are too cool for school, they may try to be nonchalant about their accomplishments. Secretly, they can be excited to discuss their success. If you congratulate them on a new achievement, they may play it off like it’s nothing. They’ll say something like, ‘It’s whatever,’ to show that they think it’s not a big deal. In reality, they believe it is.

If they say things like this, they may be seeking attention. By playing it cool, they may be able to dig for compliments. It’s a way for them to feed their ego.

6. ‘I could if I wanted to’

A man like this may think the world is at his fingertips. Anything it has to offer, he could easily achieve. If someone tells them about something impressive they are doing, it can be easy for them to say, ‘I could do that if I wanted to.’ They’re insisting that they are not doing something because they do not want to, not that they are incapable.

This type of person may overestimate their intelligence and abilities. Believing that they are cooler than everyone else, they may have convinced themselves that they are capable of anything. It's a form of over-the-top self-confidence.

7. ‘I don’t care’

Someone who thinks they’re too cool for school may play it off as if nothing bothers them. They may act completely unbothered by everything around them. They’re focused on what’s going on in their lives. However, they may use this phrase without meaning it. Saying they don’t care may be a cover for just how much they care. Playing it cool can be more important than being honest and vulnerable.

Believe it or not, when trying to hide their anger, this phrase can be a sign of covert narcissism. They may hide their true feelings behind an attitude that says they do not care. Sometimes, they genuinely don’t care, but other times, it’s an excuse.

8. 'That's basic'

Have you ever shared something with someone who thinks they’re too cool for school? It could be how much you loved the latest book you read, or how you recently got into a new TV show. Usually, these things make for great conversation between friends. Even if someone doesn’t agree with you, it’s still easy to have a healthy, open dialogue. For someone who thinks they're too cool for school, they may be quick to tell you how lame your opinion is. They might call you basic for what you enjoy.

Usually, someone like this wants to appear cooler than they actually are. Chances are, they enjoy the same mainstream media that you do. However, they’re more interested in hiding behind the facade that they are cooler than everyone else in the room. They have different, more complex interests.

9. ‘Money comes and goes’

For some people, coolness is tied to money. It’s a status symbol. A man like this may want to convince you that they have an overwhelming amount of money. They are happy to spend, because their money comes and goes. If they made a big, impressive purchase, they can play it off by saying, ‘Money comes and goes.’ They do not have to worry about their finances. They’re cool, successful, and able to do whatever they want.

Money has been described as a security blanket. Some people boost their self-esteem by the amount of money they have. If someone is spending a lot and saying ‘Money comes and goes,’ they may think they are too cool for school.

10. ‘I’m on a different wavelength’

Some men think they are so cool that they are on a completely different wavelength from everyone else they know. The way their mind works is completely different, or so they say. They grasp things differently and understand things more deeply. I’m sure we have all known a man like this. He likely thinks he’s too cool for basic thoughts.

Have you had a conversation with someone where you are on the same wavelength? You’re understanding each other and getting along well. A man who thinks he is cooler than everyone else may say the opposite, that he is actually on a completely different wavelength.

11. ‘Calm down’

I don’t know about you, but when I am frustrated, the last thing I want to be told is to calm down. Sometimes, someone who thinks they are too cool for school may make an offensive comment. They might think they can get away with anything. Unfortunately for them, this phrase does not go over well in most scenarios. If he says this to you, he may be invalidating your emotions. Sometimes, people cannot step outside of their own mindset to see things from another person’s perspective.

"The problem with the phrase is that it often puts people on the defensive—insinuating that their reactions are the problem. Even if this has some objective truth to it, and indeed their reactions seem out of proportion to the situation, getting them back to emotional equilibrium will likely not be helped by accusing them of having an 'inappropriate' reaction," says Andrea Bonior, Ph.D. "Moreover, it feels inherently invalidating to have someone tell you that your feelings are too big in proportion to what happened to you."

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.