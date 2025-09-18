8 Icky Phrases Low-Quality Men Love To Use In Their Dating Profiles, According To Experts

Online dating has opened up incredible opportunities to connect with compatible partners and build meaningful relationships. A well-crafted dating profile can be a genuine window into someone's values and what they're truly looking for in a partner.

The goal isn't to become cynical about dating, but rather to develop the awareness that helps you identify partners who are genuinely ready for the kind of relationship you're seeking. Here are some phrases that suggest approaching with caution because they often indicate someone who may not be in the right headspace for a healthy partnership.

Here are eight icky phrases low-quality men love to use in their dating profiles, according to experts:

1. 'I'm a handsome guy'

Dating coach Julie Spira says that using language like this might send the wrong message. "We know men lie about their height and income on their profiles," she says.

"Who says he's so handsome? Can you imagine a first phone date when he says, 'So let me tell you about myself… I'm pretty hot.' The phone call may just get disconnected, on purpose."

2. 'Interested in a drama-free woman'

A guy who says this right from the get-go should raise a few red flags, for sure. "It sounds like he's not over his last relationship," Spira says.

Oh, and just one more thing. Who actually wants to sign up for heavy drama? It's a burden that women won't want online or offline, for that matter.

3. 'Looking for an attractive and passionate woman'

This might just be the absolute no-no for a girl who's looking for a serious mate. "Can we say booty call?" Spira says. With language like this, you should "expect someone who wants to be intimate on the first date, or shortly thereafter."

Women looking for serious partnerships typically want to feel valued for their complete selves. This includes their intellect, humor, kindness, ambitions, and yes, their physical beauty too.

A 2017 study suggested that when attraction is the only quality explicitly mentioned, it signals that other aspects of who they are might be considered irrelevant.

4. 'I love romantic walks on the beach and sunsets'

Oh, so cliché. Ditch it from your profile, Spira warns. Chances are you'll see a sunset someday with one of your dates. But putting it on your profile just makes it look like you've copied and read every other profile on the Internet.

While there's nothing inherently wrong with enjoying nature's beauty, this particular combination of words appears in countless profiles across every dating platform. More importantly, this type of vague, romanticized language often signals someone more in love with the idea of romance than interested in building a genuine connection with a specific person.

5. 'I'm searching for my soulmate'

Sorry, but Spira says that a phrase like this is just an overused cliché. She says, "Great relationships don't always include the word 'soul-mate' in them," and she's totally right. "It sounds like you're dreaming about someone too good to be true."

This phrasing can suggest that someone is looking for a perfect, effortless connection rather than understanding that strong relationships are built through compatibility, effort, and mutual growth over time.

An article by BYU explained that the soulmate narrative can put enormous pressure on potential matches before you've even met. It implies that there's one perfect person out there who will complete you, rather than recognizing that healthy partnerships involve two whole individuals who choose to build something together.

6. 'Must have chemistry and connection'

Okay, who doesn't want that hot and instant chemistry with someone? Spira says that though it might be great for the bedroom, getting under the sheets on the first date might send the wrong message — you're only into getting into the bedroom.

The issue isn't wanting chemistry, but when it becomes the leading criterion. Profiles that emphasize this heavily often belong to people who expect that electric spark to happen immediately, and if it doesn't, they're quick to move on without giving genuine compatibility a chance to develop. This approach can lead to a pattern of jumping from one intense but short-lived connection to another.

7. 'Looking for a financially stable partner'

It's basically like saying, "Hey! I need someone to support me." While financial compatibility is certainly a legitimate consideration in serious relationships, the way this requirement is presented can be telling.

Relationship experts note that people genuinely interested in partnership typically focus their profiles on emotional compatibility, shared values, and personal interests first. Financial considerations naturally come up in deeper conversations as the relationship progresses and both people assess long-term compatibility.

8. 'I've got good looks and brains'

Yes, Spira admits, it's true that women want smart, attractive men. However, advertising that you're good-looking really just says that you're insecure. Humans are visual. Either they'll like your photos and decide to write to you, or they won't think you're their type.

Let your photos speak to your appearance and allow your personality, wit, and genuine interests to showcase your intelligence naturally throughout your profile. Research stresses that authentic confidence shows up in what you do and say, not in what you claim about yourself.

Kylie McConville is a freelance writer and editorial leader with 13+ years of expertise in digital media, specializing in women’s lifestyle, entertainment, and home.