The One Clever Trick To Help You Always Remember The Name Of Everyone You Meet

Some people are good at remembering names and understand how important that acknowledgement is. It makes people feel important and lets them know you are paying attention and that "nice to meet you" is more than lip service.

But for people who haven't quite grasped the concept of how to remember names, there is a quick trick to make that person's name part of your memory.

The hippocampus, the part of your brain responsible for learning and memory, places names with faces so you know how to address a person, according to Dr. Bradley Lega, Associate Professor of Neurological Surgery at UT Southwestern/Texas Health Resources.

Once you become familiar with a person, you know longer have to use the hippocampus to remember their name.

Kevin Horsley, grand master of memory and author of “Unlimited Memory,” says that one of the main reasons people don’t remember names is because their focus is on themselves and not the person being introduced. They are too concerned with touting their attributes than actively listening and learning about someone else.

People greet others with underlying motives. They go into conversation hoping to impress the other person, influence them or gain favor, and that leaves them wanting to be heard, but unwilling to listen.

But whether you have a good or bad memory, you can learn how to remember the name of everybody you meet and maybe even become a super recognizer.

The best way to remember people’s names is to repeat it to them as much as possible.

In a video, TikToker Cameron Gibson tells viewers that the best way to recall a name is to simply say it over and over until it sticks in your memory.

Gibson says, “When someone first tells you their name, make a point to repeat it to them as many times as you can over the next couple of minutes.”

He clarifies that, obviously, you won’t just stand there repeating the person’s name, but rather work the moniker into the conversation multiple times in a natural way.

As an example, Gibson says, “Hi, James. Nice to meet you. How are you, James?” The more that you use the person’s name early on, the less likely it is that you will forget it.

But that’s not the only way to store a name in your memory.

Know why you are talking to the person.

The most important part of meeting new people is the "why?" What exactly do you hope to get out of the interaction? Your motivation must be clear, so you know how vital learning about the person in question is.

Do more listening than talking.

Sometimes less is more. Doing less talking and more listening will place the focus squarely on the person you are conversing with. It shows that you are focused and interested and is much more effective, since studies have shown that it is impossible to talk and listen at the same time.

Keep your mind from wandering.

There are times that we seem attentive but are in our own heads and not present. Simply being quiet will not help you learn about people and their identity. Not only do you need to shush your audible voices, but you should also quiet the voices in your head.

Look for something unique about them.

Everyone has something unique about them that makes them totally different from any other human being. It might be a physical feature, a talent, the work they do, or a characteristic that sets them apart. But if you associate that trait with a specific person, their name will be easier to recollect.

Use mnemonics to help you remember.

Using an object to visualize a person’s name is an excellent way of recalling by association. For instance, for a person whose last name is "Appleton," you might remember by picturing a shiny red apple and overlooking a town lit up with bright lights at night.

Whatever you do to help you keep track of people’s names, know that you are spreading goodwill and making them feel special. Whether they are the type to remind you of their name or not, it’s on you to remember, because the ability to tie a name to a face can give you unlimited social benefits.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, who specializes in content about self-care, self-enlightenment, interpersonal relationships, and personalities. She strives to deliver informative and entertaining content you can use to navigate life.