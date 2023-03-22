15 Best DIY Hair Masks To Get Soft, Moisturized Hair

Sometimes your hair requires a lot more than normal conditioning. It needs an intense immersion into TLC, and using DIY hair masks can do just that.

But you don't have to go out and buy a new mask because everything you need is already in your kitchen. So, if you enjoy spending one night a week on self-care, these homemade hair masks are a great way to keep your hair moisturized and soft.

15 Homemade DIY Hair Masks

The Luxury Spot has an amazing recipe for a honey hair mask, and it’s incredibly easy to make. Ingredients include honey (obviously) and olive oil (a combo that’s great for scalp circulation).

Instructions

Mix the ingredients (you can heat the bowl to help the two ingredients mingle). Apply the mixture to your scalp and massage it in. Apply the leftover mixture to the rest of your hair. Put on a shower cap to let the mixture soak for 20-30 minutes. Wash out the mask with a deep conditioning and shampoo product. (Shampoo twice if you have to because it can be hard to get the mixture out.)

Ingredients

Honey

Oil of your choice (olive oil, castor oil, etc.)

Coconut milk is very on trend, and it’s gotten a lot of attention as a way to restore damaged hair. This coconut milk hair mask is an easy mix of coconut milk, Greek yogurt, olive oil, and honey — all of which promise to promote hair growth and restore hair’s vitality and shine.

Instructions

Mix ingredients together. Apply the mask to your scalp and massage it in, making your way from root to tip. Put on a shower cap to let the mixture soak for 10-20 minutes. Wash out the mask with a deep conditioning and shampoo product.

Ingredients

1/2 cup coconut milk

1/4 cup greek yogurt

2 teaspoons honey

2 teaspoons olive oil

This DIY mask is perfect for avocado lovers. The ingredients will help your dried-out scalp and improve split ends, breakage, and frizz.

Instructions

Slice the avocado, pit it, and then scoop out the flesh. Mix all ingredients. Apply the mixture to your hair, then put on a shower cap. Let it sit for one hour. Rinse it out!

Ingredients

1 avocado

2 tablespoons olive oil or coconut oil

2 tablespoons raw honey

It may seem like a recipe for a breakfast spread, but mixing 1 egg with avocado, banana, yogurt, and avocado oil together can be a strong dose of protein for damaged locks.

Instructions

Blend ingredients together in a blender until smooth. Section out damp hair into 4 sections and apply the mixture to a section of hair. Once you apply to a section of hair, section it again into two parts and twist them together to seal in the protein. Do this for all sections. Put on a shower cap and let it sit for 20 minutes. Thoroughly wash your hair and condition it.

Ingredients

1 egg

1 avocado

1 banana

Greek yogurt

Avocado oil

If you have bleached hair, you need to be careful what you put on your hair. The Luxury Spot has a recipe for a deep conditioning mask specifically meant to help people with bleached hair. This avocado and olive oil mask can also work as an outside mask while sitting at the beach or by the pool.

Instructions

Mix ingredients. Apply the mixture to your hair. Make sure to work it into dry areas of your hair. Wrap your hair in plastic wrap and put a shower cap over it. Let it sit for no more than 45 minutes. Unwrap your hair and comb through it with a wide-tooth comb. Once you can easily comb through your hair, start washing it. Use a clarifying shampoo for the best results.

Ingredients

Avocado

Olive oil

6. Aloe vera smoothie

The best masks are the ones that are good enough to eat (then you can throw it all in a blender and have breakfast). And this mask is easy. Just slice the aloe vera open, scoop the goop out, and blend it up.

Instructions

Blend ingredients together in a blender until smooth. If you have long hair, section your hair out to make application easier. Apply the mixture to your hair starting at mid-shaft and then working towards the ends using your fingers. Once you've finished, apply the rest to your scalp. Comb your hair through with a wide-tooth comb. Cover your hair with a shower cap or plastic wrap (don't use both). Let it sit for 30-60 minutes. Rinse and shampoo!

Ingredients

2 tablespoons aloe vera gel

1 tablespoon oil of your choice

This mask sounds like dessert but it’s a powerhouse too. Brown sugar helps remove clogged impurities and boosts blood circulation to your hair follicles, while bananas improve manageability and shine, prevent and control dandruff, and moisturize your scalp. Together, they're rich in potassium, natural oils, and vitamins.

Instructions

Mix ingredients together. Apply the mixture to dry, brushed hair. Wrap in plastic wrap or cover with a shower cap. Let the mask sit for 1-3 hours. Rinse with warm water, then shampoo and condition.

Ingredients

1 ripe banana

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon coconut oil

Brown sugar

Dish soap is really good for getting grease and stuck-on debris out of your dinner dishes and glasses, right? Well, if you’ve ever overdone it with those purple shampoos recommended for blondes, Rouge 18 has a fantastic tip.

Take the Dawn dish soap — go for the Dawn Original (the blue one) — a lemon cut in half with seeds removed, and your favorite deep conditioning hair mask. Hop in the shower and let it do its work.

Instructions

Cut the lemon in half and remove the seeds. Bring all the products into the shower with you and wet your hair. Wash your hair with the Dawn dish soap starting at your roots and making your way to your ends. Let the soap sit for a few minutes before rinsing with warm water. Squeeze the lemon over your head and down the lengths of your hair. Let the lemon juice sit for a minute before rinsing it with warm water. Apply your deep conditioning mask and let sit for 3-5 minutes. Rinse out the mask with warm water, then once it's out rinse your clean hair with cold water.

Ingredients

Hair mask of your choice

Dawn Original dish soap

Half a lemon

Ages ago, adding avocado to your chocolate mousse would make a super-rich (and better for you), dairy-free dessert. Take that knowledge and apply it to your hair with this mask that incorporates avocado, cocoa, and olive oil. These ingredients are all essential for adding shine, moisture, and volume.

Instructions

Mix ingredients together. Apply the mixture to dry, brushed hair from the roots and make your way to the ends. Cover your hair with plastic wrap. Let it sit for 1-3 hours. Rinse with warm water, shampoo, and condition for best results.

Ingredients

1/2 avocado

1 tablespoon cocoa powder

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 tablespoon honey

Dessert for your hair, and it smells so good too! This hair mask is a mix of egg, coconut milk, honey, and vanilla. It's delicious and smells great, but it will also infuse your hair with added protein and vitality at the same time.

Instructions

Mix ingredients together. Apply to dry hair and wrap in plastic wrap. Let it sit for 1-3 hours. Rinse with warm water. Do not use hot water or the egg will start to cook.

Ingredients

1 egg

150 milliliters of coconut milk

2 tablespoons honey

Vanilla essence

11. Panna cotta mask

This mask helps get rid of build-up and excess oil on your hair and intensely moisturizes it. It can also be used to thicken your hair over time.

Instructions

Melt the gelatin in warm/hot water. Blend the other ingredients together, then mix in the melted gelatin. Apply to dry, brushed hair starting at the roots and working toward the ends. Let it sit for 1-3 hours. Rinse with warm water, then shampoo and condition.

Ingredients

Yogurt

1 tablespoon of coconut oil

1 tablespoon honey

10 grams of gelatin powder

12. Eggnog hair mask

While eggnog is great for the holidays, you can use this hair mask year round, leaving your hair smelling delicious. Use this mask if you have a dry scalp and need to moisturize your hair.

Instructions

Blend ingredients together using a blender. Apply the mixture to dry hair starting at the roots and working toward the ends. Cover your hair with a plastic bag so the mixture doesn't go everywhere. Let it sit for 1-3 hours. Rinse with warm water, then lightly shampoo twice and condition.

Ingredients

1 egg

Olive oil

Coconut milk

Honey

13. Coconut oil mask

Coconut oil is often used for cooking, but it also doubles as an essential ingredient in DIY hair masks. And this specific mask is as easy as it is helpful, preventing split ends and hair breakage.

Instructions

Warm the coconut oil in the microwave. Apply to damp hair before bedtime, avoiding your roots. Cover your hair with a shower cap or a hair wrap, or just tie your strands into a bun. Rinse and shampoo the following morning.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon of coconut oil

14. Cinnamon and coconut oil mask

When you not only want soft hair, but hair that grows fast, consider this DIY hair mask. Cinnamon has properties that stimulate blood circulation, promoting hair growth. Do this mask about once a week to see results fast.

Instructions

Combine ingredients together in a blender. Apply the mixture to your roots and massage into your scalp. Let it sit for 30-45 minutes. Rinse it out.

Ingredients

1/4 cup coconut oil

1 teaspoon cinnamon

15. Rice and avocado mask

Perfect for all the curly hair people out there, this mask is great for instant nourishment and damage repair.

Instructions

Soak rice in water for a few minutes, then strain the rice out of the liquid. Now, you have rice water.

Mash the avocado until smooth and add to the rice water.

Apply the mixture to your hair.

Let it sit for 20-25 minutes.

Rinse thoroughly.

Ingredients

1 cup rice

2 cups water

1/2 avocado

What is the best homemade hair mask for damaged hair?

The best type of hair mask to repair damaged hair is a mask that includes ingredients like honey and olive oil. Both ingredients are known to repair hair damage and allow follicles to regain their gloss, shine, and strength.

However, any mask mixture that is high in moisture and nourishment properties is also great for hair. Be sure to use additional ingredients like coconut milk, Greek yogurt, egg yolks, bananas, apple cider vinegar, and mayonnaise.

Do DIY hair masks actually work?

Yes, DIY hair masks do work! And they cost a lot less than buying hair masks at the store.

Most organic or natural masks are easy to make and can be found in your kitchen or around your home. But it all depends on the ingredients you use, so do your research beforehand.

Certain ingredients have properties that help with specific issues. For instance, olive oil is great to nourish hair, while avocado is good for helping split ends, frizz, and breakage.

Though there aren't studies that will tell us officially if DIY masks are better than store-bought ones, the best thing you can do is try them out and see what way is better for your hair.

How do you make a hydrating hair mask at home?

To make a hydrating hair mask at home, you need to research the best ingredients to use to moisturize your hair. There are wonderful ingredients in your pantry already. Mayonnaise is a good contender, as well as olive oil and coconut oil.

Once you find your ingredients, mix up that concoction in your kitchen and then apply the mixture to your hair, letting it sit for a specific amount of time before rinsing it out. You would then use a deep conditioner afterward for added moisture.

Aly Walansky is a NY-based lifestyle writer who focuses on health, wellness, and relationships. Her work appears in dozens of digital and print publications regularly.