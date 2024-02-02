Of all the Myers-Briggs types, do you know which personality type you are? You could be an ENFJ or an ISTJ — and if you do know what you are, do you know which type is best for you? Have you been dating the wrong type of people? It might be because your personalities don't match.

The test, known as the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator, categorizes people into 16 different, four-letter personality types, where each letter represents a preference between two modes of thinking: extroverted (E) versus introverted (I); sensing (S) versus intuitive (N); thinking (T) versus feeling (F); and judging (J) versus perceiving (P).

Now that you know what type you are, how do you figure out what your Myers-Briggs compatibility is and what kind of person should you be dating? The clever folks at Thought Catalog give us the full scoop on the perfect partner for you.

Who you should marry, according to your Myers-Briggs personality type:

1. ENFP

Date a nerdy, quiet guy.

2. INTJ

Go out with an emotionally intense guy.

3. ENTJ

Date a Bill Nye the Science Guy type.

4. ENTP

Get things going with a big-hearted, big-brained guy.

5. ENFJ

Inspire an artistic guy.

6. ESTJ

Stop overlooking the sensible, selfless guy.

7. INFJ

Take off your glasses and see that the smart rebel is the perfect guy for you.

8. ISFP

Take a look at the guy you always thought of as just a friend as something more.

9. ESTP

Date the sweet-as-pie guy.

10. ISTJ

He kind of seems like your opposite, but you should date the always-up-for-any-kind-of-party dude.

11. ISFJ

He's here to save the day, and you need to date him — the superhero.

12. INFP

Every artist needs a steady, dependable guy.

13. ISTP

You already know him, as you run in the same crowd. You need to date the sensual, spiritual guy.

14. INTP

It's no joke; you need to date the funny man

15. ESFJ

You're practical and you need some romance in your life immediately. Try a romantic guy.

16. ESFP

It may sound old-fashioned, but you need the strong and silent type.

Sometimes it's a great idea to date outside your comfort zone and try a different type than your usual. Mix things up and surprise yourself.

The perfect date is probably someone you normally wouldn't consider as appropriate. So, take a chance on the soft-hearted brainiac, or the party boy. You never know who you'll end up with.

Christine Schoenwald is a writer, performer, and frequent contributor to YourTango. She's had articles featured in The Los Angeles Times, Salon, Bustle, Medium, Huffington Post, Business Insider, and Woman's Day, among many others.