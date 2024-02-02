How to find your most compatible match.
By Christine Schoenwald
Last updated on Feb 02, 2024
Photo: Prostock-studio / Shutterstock
Of all the Myers-Briggs types, do you know which personality type you are? You could be an ENFJ or an ISTJ — and if you do know what you are, do you know which type is best for you? Have you been dating the wrong type of people? It might be because your personalities don't match.
The test, known as the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator, categorizes people into 16 different, four-letter personality types, where each letter represents a preference between two modes of thinking: extroverted (E) versus introverted (I); sensing (S) versus intuitive (N); thinking (T) versus feeling (F); and judging (J) versus perceiving (P).
Now that you know what type you are, how do you figure out what your Myers-Briggs compatibility is and what kind of person should you be dating? The clever folks at Thought Catalog give us the full scoop on the perfect partner for you.
RELATED: The Super-Secret Side Of Each Personality Type You Don't Get To See
Who you should marry, according to your Myers-Briggs personality type:
1. ENFP
Date a nerdy, quiet guy.
2. INTJ
Go out with an emotionally intense guy.
3. ENTJ
Date a Bill Nye the Science Guy type.
4. ENTP
Get things going with a big-hearted, big-brained guy.
5. ENFJ
Inspire an artistic guy.
RELATED: The Unique Way You Express Love, Based On Your Personality Type
6. ESTJ
Stop overlooking the sensible, selfless guy.
7. INFJ
Take off your glasses and see that the smart rebel is the perfect guy for you.
8. ISFP
Take a look at the guy you always thought of as just a friend as something more.
9. ESTP
Date the sweet-as-pie guy.
10. ISTJ
He kind of seems like your opposite, but you should date the always-up-for-any-kind-of-party dude.
RELATED: Myers-Briggs Personality Types That Are Afraid Of Falling In Love, Ranked From Most To Least
11. ISFJ
He's here to save the day, and you need to date him — the superhero.
12. INFP
Every artist needs a steady, dependable guy.
13. ISTP
You already know him, as you run in the same crowd. You need to date the sensual, spiritual guy.
14. INTP
It's no joke; you need to date the funny man
Related Stories From YourTango:
15. ESFJ
You're practical and you need some romance in your life immediately. Try a romantic guy.
16. ESFP
It may sound old-fashioned, but you need the strong and silent type.
Sometimes it's a great idea to date outside your comfort zone and try a different type than your usual. Mix things up and surprise yourself.
The perfect date is probably someone you normally wouldn't consider as appropriate. So, take a chance on the soft-hearted brainiac, or the party boy. You never know who you'll end up with.
RELATED: The One Thing That Makes People Fall For You, Based On Your Personality Type
More for You:
Christine Schoenwald is a writer, performer, and frequent contributor to YourTango. She's had articles featured in The Los Angeles Times, Salon, Bustle, Medium, Huffington Post, Business Insider, and Woman's Day, among many others.