How To Get The 'Natural Makeup' Look Guys Die For In 5 Easy Steps

Ask any guy what makeup look he likes on women and, besides being surprised there are more than two — makeup and no makeup — the average dude will tell you he likes a natural beauty.

Hey, we get it. Kissing a face full of gloss and powder is no fun.

But as natural beauties also know that the natural makeup looks your boyfriend says he digs takes a little time ... and a little makeup.

Here's how to get the au natural beauty look that men love:

1. Prep your skin

A great natural look starts with great skin. Make sure you're washing your face every night and using makeup remover to scrub off your war paint.

Once you've got a clean face, moisturize. Make sure you're choosing a moisturizer made for your skin, especially if it's sensitive, dry, or oily.

Next, give your foundation or concealer a base to hold onto with a makeup primer. We love MAC's Prep + Prime, which blots away excess oil, soothes skin, and improves the application of foundation.

2. Even out your skin tone

Your weapon will depend on how much coverage you need. If you've got great skin, go for a tinted moisturizer, or just cover up red spots and slight discoloration by lightly patting concealer on the spots where you need it.

Need a little more coverage? Apply a light, pea-sized layer of foundation all over your face. We love the Beautyblender sponge for this, but if you're using your fingers, use your pinky for the lightest application.

3. Make sure you glow, girl

The key to mastering natural makeup looks is a gorgeous glow. Our secret weapon: shimmer and highlighting. We use Stila's All Over Shimmer.

The liquid luminizer looks like nail polish, and the brush gives great application control. Light up your face with a few light dabs: on your brow bone and in the corners of your eyes to open up your peepers, and along your cheekbones to give your skin a sexy sheen.

4. Add a touch of color

There's a fine line between bedroom eyes and I-just-got-out-of-bed eyes, and that line is an eyelash curler and a coat — just one! — of mascara (we love Covergirl LashBlast).

Step away from the eyeliner and shadow for this understated look. Want a pinch of color on your cheeks? Choose a cream or liquid blush for a more natural, blended look.

5. Set it and forget it

If your skin is oily or your makeup is prone to sliding off by the middle of the day, set it with a light dusting of sheer powder like Laura Mercier Loose Setting Powder. Skip this step if your skin is already dry.

Diana Vilibert is a freelance beauty writer whose work has appeared in Cosmopolitan, The New Yorker, Redbook, Paste Magazine, and Self.

