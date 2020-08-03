15 Best Makeup Sponges & Beauty Blenders For Flawless Foundation

Get that perfect finish.

Few internet trends disturb me more than the popular videos of people using household items to apply their foundation. From the backs of smartphones to tampons, I’ve seen it all — and I never want to see it again.

For crying out loud, just get yourself a decent makeup sponge!

They’re easy to use, will apply your foundation flawlessly, and, best of all, they’re hygienic. Many people prefer using a damp sponge over a foundation brush to apply a base, because they give a glowy, dewy finish and won’t cake your face.

That being said, not all makeup sponges and beauty blenders do their job equally. Some absorb far too much product, some are stiff and uncomfortable to use, and some just straight-up fall apart after a couple of uses.

If you want highly rated, effective makeup sponges, check out these beauty blenders to apply your foundation.

1. The Original BeautyBlender

This sponge is the mother of all makeup sponges and single-handedly has every makeup brand striving to replicate its design. It’s wide base and pointed tip is perfect for covering large cheek areas and tighter corners, like under eyes.

(Sephora, $20)

2. e.l.f. Total Face Sponge

For applying powder, you need a sponge that will evenly distribute the product on your face. This flat-edged sponge won’t cake your powder or leave you with uneven makeup.

(Target, $5)

3. Hourglass Ambient Strobe Light Sculptor

Highlighter-obsessed makeup lovers need these sponge that's specifically designed to get the most out of your shimmery powders. It's dense in texture so you won’t waste powder, and its unique shape fits perfectly along the high point of your face for easy application.

(Sephora, $22)

4. Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Sponge

My personal favorite sponge has to be this Real Techniques one. I’ve bought cappuccinos more expensive than these sponges and have happily repurchased these several times over the last couple of years.

(Walmart, $4.88)

5. Milk Makeup Dab + Blend Applicator

This gel applicator is much easier to wash than typical sponges. All you have to do is wipe any remaining product off and it’s ready to reuse.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

6. Tarte Foundcealer Multi-Tasking Sponge

This vegan sponge is super-soft and ideal for building coverage. If you prefer a natural, lightweight foundation, opt for this sponge to give you a barely-there feel.

(Sephora, $16)

7. MakeupDrop Original Silicone Beauty Applicator

Non-porous applicators mean you get every last drop of your foundation on to your face. Less waste means more money in your pocket. A little goes a long way on this sponge, so make sure to use less foundation than you normally would.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

8. Fenty Beauty Precision Makeup Sponge

Fans of Rihanna won’t be surprised to know that the Princess of Pop and Queen of makeup has made a makeup sponge to rival all other similar products. This 3-sided sponges will get every last nook of your face covered without creasing your makeup.

(Sephora, $16)

9. Jane Iredale Flocked Sponge

Unlike smooth sponges that hold powder all wrong, this textured sponges seamlessly speckles powder evenly on your face to give you a flawless coverage. You don’t even need to wet this sponge, which makes it perfect travel with for hourly touch-ups.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

10. Koh Gen Do Makeup Sponge

Before BeautyBlender revolutionized the makeup sponge, there were these dense, bouncy sponges that came with makeup palettes. Unlike the cheap ones you used to buy at the drugstore and toss in the trash after one use, these do a great job of patting liquid products onto the skin.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

11. M.A.C. All Blending Sponge

M.A.C. combines the depth of a traditional flat style sponge with the texture of thicker sponges, making it precise and durable. It’s great for patting in powders and smoothing around the contours of the face.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

12. Sephora Collection Total Coverage Charcoal Sponge

Charcoal has amazing purifying qualities, so this sponge will keep you skin clean and free from blemishes with continuous use. The tapered angle shape is great for applying cream contours and highlighters.

(Sephora, $14)

13. Beaky 5-Piece Makeup Sponge Set

If you have sensitive skin or can’t be bothered to clean your sponge regularly, it helps to have replacement sponges on hand. This 5-piece set is affordable and latex-free, making them difficult to tear or damage.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

14. Color Me Automatic Foundation Applicator Pro Edition

This is the closest thing to professional standard makeup application you can get without employing a makeup artist. Its pulsing technology taps your makeup into place, giving you a smooth finish. All you have to do is replace the sponges when necessary.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

15. Sephora Detail Oriented Sponge

This unique-shaped sponge makes for precise makeup application and an even base. I especially like the pointed tip for blotting over smudged eyeliner and other makeup mishaps.

(Sephora, $6)

