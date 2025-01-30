Hospice Vet Shares The One Phrase She Hates Hearing People Say As Their Last Words To Their Pets

Saying goodbye to our furry friends may be one of the most difficult experiences pet owners have to endure. It is even harder to find the right words as they cross the rainbow bridge.

According to one hospice veterinarian, there is one phrase she often hears people tell their pets as they’re saying goodbye that she wishes they would not say aloud.

A hospice vet said that she hates people telling their pets ‘I’m sorry’ as they are saying goodbye.

It is instinctual for many pet owners to apologize to their pets during their final moments, as all of the would’ve, should’ve, could'ves plague their minds. They often feel as if they could’ve done more to keep their pets around a bit longer, no matter how old or sick they were.

Advertisement

Dr. Faith Banks, who works as a hospice veterinarian, has been present when many pets have crossed over the rainbow bridge along with their owners. She has heard owners remind their pets how much they love them, thanking them for bringing them such joy. However, there is one thing that many owners tell their pets that has stuck with Banks and bothers her, and that is owners telling them, “I’m sorry.”

Eugenio Marongiu | Canva Pro

Advertisement

According to Banks, these are the owners who have nothing to be sorry for since they gave their furry friends the world.“I feel that those people have done so much for their pets,” she said in a TikTok video. “I understand them being sorry they can't be together any longer, but hopefully not apologizing for anything that they have done wrong.”

Many people who have to euthanize their pets feel this way, as they often believe that they are aiding in their death since they are the ones who ultimately make the decision to put them down.

One of the hardest parts of being a loving pet owner is saying goodbye.

Living with a serious, painful illness or behavioral issues that severely hinder a pet’s quality of life is not an experience a loving pet owner wants them to bear. When all else has failed, freeing them from their suffering with euthanasia is an effective option that many veterinarians recommend.

Advertisement

Even though some pet owners may perceive euthanasia as a cruel and senseless act, the reality is that, in most cases, it is one of the most immense acts of love one can do for their pet.

juliaap | Shutterstock

If your pet is no longer able to enjoy the things that once made them happy, such as eating, playing, and interacting with their family members, the best thing you can do for them is allow them to pass with dignity — and that is nothing to apologize to them for.

Advertisement

Veterinarians like Dr. Banks want more owners to understand that euthanasia does more good for our beloved pets than harm.

“Euthanasia is the last gift we can give them,” one registered veterinary technician at an animal hospital from Ontario shared. “We can control their passing; we can let them pass with some dignity. Everybody has this vision that their pet is going to pass peacefully in the night in its sleep. That’s not reality. But we can make sure they pass peacefully and pain-free.”

Instead of apologizing to our furry companions for letting them go, we can thank them for everything they have given us, promise to hold them during their final moments, and tell them just how much we will love them long after they are gone.

You have nothing to be sorry for. You are putting yourself through immense pain and heartbreak to give them peace.

Advertisement

Megan Quinn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in English and a minor in Creative Writing. She covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on justice in the workplace, personal relationships, parenting debates, and the human experience.