People In Their 40s, 50s & 60s Who Have 9 Hobbies Usually Stay Mentally Sharper Than The Average Person

Each generation has a favorite way of spending their time. Some grew up playing with sticks until the streetlights came on, while others scroll on social media for hours. But for people in their 40s, 50s and 60s today, they're much more focused on staying mentally sharp, and their hobbies reflect that.

Folks in these age groups range from millennials to Gen Xers to baby boomers. And because they're now at a time in life where their brain is changing and some abilities are declining, it's more important than ever to do things that challenge them.

Hobbies people in their 40s, 50s and 60s have that keep them mentally sharp

1. Playing multiple musical instruments

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Many people have probably played an instrument once or twice, most likely in school. But in a world with so many distractions, learning to play multiple musical instruments isn't too common, especially for older folks. Between long work hours and mindless scrolling, people don't want to take the time to learn.

People in their 40s, 50s and 60s are taking on hobbies like this to keep their minds sharp. In fact, there are lifelong benefits to playing a musical instrument, giving them a cognitive advantage over others.

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2. Pottery or ceramics

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While some may consider pottery to be something that older folks do, it's actually beneficial to our well-being. Many young people are looking for an easy way to relieve stress, with 7 in 10 adults under 30 admitting they spend too much time on their phones.

People in their 40s, 50s and 60s are taking advantage of this hobby. They're expressing themselves creatively while keeping their minds actively engaged.

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3. Birdwatching

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To many, spending hours outside staring at feathers doesn't sound like an appealing way to relieve stress. But birdwatching is something middle aged folks are becoming interested in. It's time-consuming, but they love spending time outdoors.

Because they're in the age range where they spent most of their childhoods outside, people in their 50s and 60s, especially, are used to spotting the beauty in nature. Their fascination with the world didn't let up after childhood. Even as adults, their minds stay sharp and they reap all the benefits of spending time in nature.

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4. Sewing, quilting, or embroidery

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Young people are desperate to get off their phones, so they've taken up sewing as a hobby. But it's not just Gen Zers, it's people in their 40s, 50s and 60s who are making it part of their everyday lives. For older people into this hobby, they likely grew up knowing how to sew from their parents or grandparents, and now, they're getting back into it.

From quilting to embroidery, they're learning it all. While it was to save money back then, today it's for fun and to work their brains. In fact, a 2025 study found that creativity helps slow the brain's aging process.

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5. Playing cards

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Socialization was the main focus for Gen Xers and boomers, as they didn't have technology to stay in touch. But even millennials are getting in on fun hobbies like playing cards to stay sharp as they get older.

They may play music or have a group of friends over, finding joy in this small form of entertainment. For older adults in particular, playing games challenges them while fostering social connectedness and boosting overall well-being.

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6. Attending community get-togethers

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People love to blame younger generations like Gen Zers for their predicaments. It's easy to point the finger and say they're lonely because of their reliance on their phones. While technology is problematic, that's not stopping people in their 40s, 50s and 60s from finding community get-togethers to attend.

For people in the older years of this age range, they were born in a society that prioritized connectedness and community. They continue to enjoy interacting with people they know or just met, and boosting their socialization is keeping them young in some ways.

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7. Going to drive-in movies

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People don't go to the movies as often as they used to. With streaming services so readily available, people can watch whatever they want with the touch of a button. For people in their 40s through 60s, they understand why, but instead of attending traditional movie theaters, they're opting for drive-ins.

It's nostalgic to older folks, like boomers and Gen Xers, who could grab their friends and eat popcorn in the car. Outdoors, with the night air blowing, people were much more in tune with their environment. It was a social experience, and that's been shown to reduce stress and extend our lives.

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8. Reading books, magazines, or newspapers

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Though many kids today struggle with reading, BookTok is inspiring people of all ages to pick up something to read. It might not be literary classics, but reading something is better than reading nothing.

For people in their 40s, 50s and 60s, they want to step away from technology and find ways to relieve stress. Immersing themselves in a fantasy novel or learning something new keeps their minds sharp.

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9. Building models

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Plastic model kits were popular in the 1950s and 1970s, but older generations like boomers remember how fun this experience was. Even today, the market is growing and expanding, and it's expected that more people will take up this hobby.

But for now, both young and old people are getting involved in this hobby to stay smart and keep their minds strong. They're spending hours focused on one thing. The journey might be tough and frustrating, but there's something satisfying about seeing it to the end. The more they struggle, the more resilience they build.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.