Genuinely Charming People Usually Do 9 Things Differently Than Everyone Else

Some people have a magnetic personality that can only be described as charming. They make everyone around them feel comfortable in such an effortless way.

This quality is so special that it can feel difficult to pin down, but there are some habits that genuinely charming people have mastered that make them stand out. Unlike everyone else, they don't bother trying to hide the quirky, less-than-perfect aspects of themselves that make them so unique.

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Authentically charming people do a few things differently than most other people:

1. They don’t make everything about themselves

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Everyone has had the unfortunate experience of talking to someone whose favorite subject is themselves, and it’s definitely the farthest thing from charming. They never let anyone else get a word in, and every topic automatically prompts them to share another personal story.

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Many people do this because they feel uncomfortable in social situations, not because they’re self-centered. Charming people are different because they know when it’s appropriate to share something about themselves without monopolizing the conversation.

2. They aren’t embarrassed about being excited

Some people act really serious, almost like they believe that having fun is something that ended when they grew up. There’s a time and place for that attitude, but it’s not what most people would call charming.

Truly charming people get excited about the things they love without worrying about others judging them. Part of the reason this leaves such an impression is that their positivity spreads to anyone who’s around them, which makes them even more irresistible.

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3. They remember small details about people’s lives

We don’t usually think about this happening, but attention is selective based on what someone wants to notice. It takes effort to learn something about a person and mentally file it away for later use.

People with natural charm take the extra step to make that happen. They’ve taught themselves to pay such close attention that they can easily remember the name of someone’s pet and bring it up again later, which makes that person feel really special.

4. They know how to have a good conversation

Conversations are about a lot more than just listening and responding. People who hold the best conversations also know how to interpret body language and facial expressions, and how to keep it going when there’s a natural lull.

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People who are good conversationalists are usually labeled charming as well, and it’s not hard to see why. When they talk to someone, they do much more than go through the motions. They make others feel heard in a way that makes them memorable.

5. They don’t mind laughing at themselves

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Everyone is bound to face a lot of embarrassing moments during their life, even if they’re well-liked. What makes all the difference is how they respond. People feel much more comfortable around someone who’s able to laugh at themselves.

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A slightly awkward situation could easily turn into a disaster if someone reacted by blowing it out of proportion. Part of being charming is putting others at ease, so these people swallow their pride and make a joke instead of making everyone feel tense.

6. They show more kindness when someone needs it

Magnetic people are great because they show everyone respect, but they can also recognize when someone needs a little extra compassion. They make sure no one feels left out while also being supportive when they need to be.

This comes from their ability to read people. They take in all of the signals others send so they can show up for them in whatever way they need to, making it clear that they’re cared for.

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7. They give compliments that actually mean something

Compliments can be powerful, but they aren't all equal. There’s a big difference between telling someone they did a good job and pointing out a specific part of a presentation they gave that was really thought-provoking.

Real compliments mean the most, so that’s what the most compelling people give out. They don’t waste time on random comments that feel obligatory and automatic. That wouldn’t draw so many people to them.

8. They celebrate other people’s success

Our society pushes everyone to constantly compare themselves to each other, which makes it hard to be truly happy when someone else succeeds. Instead of seeing it as a good thing for them, it feels like something we have to try to measure up to.

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People who are able to turn this around so they feel genuinely happy for others are making their relationships even stronger by showing people how much they matter to them. It’s hard for some people, but not for those with charm.

9. They never pretend to be someone they’re not

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The interesting thing about charming people is that they aren’t putting on some kind of performance to make themselves look more charming than they actually are. That’s just them.

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Authentic people are much more charming because they aren’t putting on an act. Everyone else can trust that they really are that incredible because there’s nothing fake about them. They’re always themselves, and that’s really powerful.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.