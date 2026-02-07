Success may seem like a secret only those “in the know” can uncover. Yet there are unspoken rules that the most successful people in life almost always follow, according to Harvard career advisor Gorick Ng.

At a certain point in life, many people begin seeking careers over jobs. Some people may have this innate career drive earlier on in life. For others, it comes later or never. From interviewing to getting hired, the path to success is personal, and often, you may feel overworked and underpaid. The road to success may seem long and arduous.

According to Ng, author of The Unspoken Rules: Secrets to Starting Your Career Off Right, the six steps to career success should be demystified, and he's ready to shed light on what those "in the know" aren't saying out loud.

The most successful people in life usually follow 6 unspoken rules:

1. 'Think like an owner'

Entrepreneur Will Jeakle said, “When you start looking at the world as an owner, you’ll never look at it the same way again.” The simple way you view a place of business differentiates you from an owner and an employee, which is a key point in leadership. That is why Ng included “think like an owner” as one step in forwarding your career.

This is an important mindset shift because it makes you start looking at the world from a different perspective. It's the world from the perspective of the inventors. Jeakle noted, "Everything man-made thing you see was designed. There was volition and intention. When you start thinking, 'Hey, I could do that!' you’re beginning to think like an owner."

2. 'Mirror others'

This isn’t just a bid to start copying people; it’s a call to adapt to the workplace environment. The method known as linguistic mirroring can make you more convincing and get people to like you. Linguistic mirroring is simply mimicking your co-workers and bosses in their energy and language.

This is a strategic move for your career. It tells the people in your professional sphere that you are approachable and relatable. It shows that you are a team player, even if you usually struggle socially. It is a good fallback method to utilize to stand out from the crowd.

But it's not just mirroring language and energy; it's also mirroring the trajectory of those you admire. Perhaps your mother-in-law owns a successful business, and you want to know how she did it. Habits make the person. If she gets up every morning at 6 a.m., goes to yoga, and then hits the office for an early start, those are great habits to start mirroring. Who knows what doors they might open?

3. 'Manage your intent and impact'

Your intent (what you mean to do) should align with the results (impact). If you mean to be helpful, but end up delaying results, then you can create a negative impact.

It is noble to raise your hand on every assignment, but if you do not know what you are doing, it only ends up affecting you and your co-workers in a way that is not ideal. It even comes down to how you write an email. A short, perfunctory email can come across as rude even if your intent was to stick to the facts. Ng said to manage your intent and impact by deciding what the best course of action is for any situation that may arise in the workplace.

4. 'Work backward from the end goal'

This means starting from the end goal and working your way backward. According to Ng, there are steps to take to accomplish your goal, and they are best approached by working from the end goal back to the beginning. This may not be an intuitive way to work on a project, but Ng assured that it stops “busyness” and fills in the gaps of getting stuck.

It's also a great way to keep your eye on the prize. The goal is never lost if it's your starting point. Clara Capano, an international speaker and Master Trainer with Ninja Selling Systems, explained, "I find one of the best ways to ensure that goals get met is to create a strategy that begins with looking at the end and working the process backward." She advised picking a specific result as a goal. It can't be some general idea like "I want to be CEO." It should be something that you can take action to achieve. "I will complete a business plan for my small business in 1 month." Once you have a specific goal, you break down the actionable steps it takes to achieve it.

5. 'Save others time and stress'

Your work shouldn’t hinder others. Ng said if you have questions and feel stuck, don’t just say, "I’m stuck, can you help?" Instead, you should do the research into your problem and come up with a solution to present while asking for guidance. That's how you learn and also show initiative.

Ng explained, “As the saying goes, we are each the hero of our own journey, and everyone else is but a supporting character. People are too busy thinking about themselves to be thinking about you. If you don’t look after your career, no one else will."

6. 'Show performance and potential'

Demonstrate competence in your current role and show that you will be competent in any future role. Career advancement is “promotions/raises, lateral moves, and new skills or training.”

If you are not advancing in your career, you may feel that the job is stagnating. To advance in your career, you should stand out by mastering your current job. You must visibly demonstrate your competence to your managers.

