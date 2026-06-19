10 Annoying Sounds That Make It Nearly Impossible For High IQ People To Think

Everyone has been in an absolutely brutal situation before where a never-ending noise ruins any chance they had of focusing. Some people are able to let distracting sounds fade to the background more easily than others, though. It’s especially hard for people with high IQs to function when they hear certain sounds.

In some cases, this deep frustration with background noise might mean someone has misophonia, a condition that causes certain sounds to trigger really strong emotional responses. Whether a person’s inability to think when they hear certain sounds is a true sign of misophonia, or their intelligence level just makes it easier to concentrate in silence, these are some of the sounds that the smartest people agree are almost unbearable.

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High IQ people can’t even think straight when they hear these 10 annoying sounds

1. People talking over each other

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Thinking about how the human brain works can feel both awe-inspiring and overwhelming. From the time we are babies, we are able to tell the difference between voices and other noises, as well as pick up on the emotion that someone’s voice conveys.

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Although our brains are wired to easily distinguish voices, that becomes much harder when multiple people are talking at the same time. Whether it’s different conversations happening all at once or lots of interruptions, it just turns into an incoherent jumble. There’s no way to complete a work task or read a book when that’s going on.

2. Appliances humming

Household staples like microwaves and washing machines obviously make loud noises when they’re in use, which can be annoying no matter what. Other appliances, like a fridge, tend to make a sound similar to humming or buzzing at completely random times. These sounds are never so loud as to be concerning unless something is broken, but that doesn’t make them easier to deal with.

Some people think that electricity itself makes a noise, but this is actually the sound of devices like transformers and fans operating inside of appliances because of electricity. It may therefore be unavoidable, but when someone’s in the middle of typing up a report for work while sitting at their kitchen table and their fridge starts sounding like a heavily breathing monster, it doesn’t really matter what the cause is. All that matters is their inability to focus on anything else.

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3. Chewing

Chewing is probably one of the most universally hated sounds. No one is trying to deny others the right to eat, but it would be nice if it were quieter. Unless someone has really bad manners, chewing usually isn’t a super loud noise. It’s the kind of sound a sensitive person can easily notice for just a second and then be unable to ignore, though.

The sound of chewing is actually one of the most common causes of misophonia. When some people hear it, or even just think about it, they can experience anger or a faster heartbeat. This makes it feel downright infuriating when a highly intelligent person has to work in an office where their co-workers all eat lunch at their desks right next to them.

4. Dogs barking

Dogs obviously have different reasons for barking, just like humans speak for different reasons and adjust their voices as needed. A 2020 study published in the Bioacoustics Journal found that people don’t get annoyed at every single dog bark they hear. For example, if someone’s dog is barking because they’re happy to see them, it’s hard to be mad at that.

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There’s also something called nuisance barking that dogs engage in when they really don’t need to. If a dog wants attention or sees another pet or person, it might bark without having a good reason to do so. Even dog lovers can find this grating when it goes on for long enough, but

5. Other people typing

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With the way that we all use computers to do pretty much everything these days, it would be easy to assume that everyone is just used to the sound of someone typing away on a keyboard by now. Being used to it doesn’t mean everyone likes it, though. It’s easy for a smart person to zero in on someone typing nearby and not be able to get anything done because of it.

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This is another common trigger for anyone with misophonia. Scientists think this kind of irritation is similar to the damage associated with tinnitus, or ringing in your ears. So, although it may not be well understood, there is evidence that brain damage is involved in making this kind of sound intolerable.

6. Ticking clocks

Hearing a ticking clock isn’t quite so common nowadays when digital devices have replaced analog ones, but that doesn’t mean it never happens. Even if someone doesn’t actually use an analog clock to tell time, they might keep one on hand for decoration. They’re still pretty common in shared spaces like waiting rooms.

If someone is close enough to a clock to hear it ticking, the endless noise can feel like it’s driving them crazy. According to clutter expert Karen Kingston, that’s not just because the repetitive ticking gets under their skin. She states that listening to a ticking clock can also be a subconscious reminder that time is passing and that there’s nothing anyone can do about it.

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Whether someone has a deep psychological reaction to hearing a clock tick or they just hate the sound, it can be really disconcerting to listen to, especially for an extended period of time.

7. Other people talking on speakerphone

Putting a phone on speaker is super useful in some situations, but just rude in others. No one wants to hear bits and pieces of a conversation that has absolutely nothing to do with them. This is similar to someone watching videos on Instagram or TikTok or playing noisy games on their phone without headphones on, which are equally frustrating behaviors.

Taya Cohen, a professor of organizational behavior and theory, said that people do these things for several reasons. Part of it is that everyone is just used to using their phones pretty much constantly now, and people who use them to do loud things in public don’t really think about how it affects others.

Also, being annoying in public is just how some people prefer to act, and phones make it easier for them to do that. Unfortunately, the smartest among us are left with a desire to throw their phone out the closest window.

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8. Silverware scraping against plates

There’s really no way for someone to avoid the sound of forks, knives, and spoons scraping against plates and bowls unless they’re going to exclusively eat with their hands. Every now and then, a utensil will slide across a plate in a way that mimics the sound of nails on a chalkboard, which upsets everyone, but some people can’t handle the smaller noises either.

It can be so severe that it actually causes a fight-or-flight response in their nervous system. Obviously, they aren’t in danger from someone else’s spoon, but it might feel so extreme that they have to stop eating with loved ones. If they’re in the middle of talking about something important over dinner, these feelings are unbearably magnified.

9. Pens clicking

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There are few things worse than someone trying their best to focus on their work, only to see a colleague pick up a pen out of the corner of their eye and start clicking it over and over again. For that other person, the repetitive action might feel soothing, but anyone who has to listen is ready to bang their head against the wall.

Misophonia is often associated with sounds made by the human body, but psychology professor Heather Hansen, PhD, who has the condition herself, proved through her research that other sounds that bothered her personally, like a pen clicking, also contributed to the sensitivity. There’s no way to think clearly when a pen keeps clicking in the background.

10. Incessant beeping

Beeping is probably one of the most common sounds in the world. Anything from a watch alarm going off to a utility truck backing up can cause a continuous beeping noise. This is never really pleasant, but it annoys people with high IQs on an entirely different level.

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Beeps are different from other noises because they’re caused by a flat tone that stops abruptly and doesn’t fade away more naturally, which changes the way they’re processed in the brain. This explains why beeps are used for important sounds like fire alarms, but endless muffled beeping from an unknown source is completely unnecessary and infuriating.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.