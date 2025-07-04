8 Things Deeply Decisive People Do To Make Better, Faster Decisions

Chronic overthinkers have the hardest habit to quit, because no matter how hard you try, it’ll always be there, creeping up on you. But why should we live our lives in so much fear all the time?

It’s time to stop letting overthinking win, and instead, fight back. It’s not going to happen overnight — it’s a gradual process to become a deeply decisive person. It’s difficult, but you can do it.

Here are eight things deeply decisive people do to make better, faster decisions:

1. They don't let assumptions write the story

Stop assuming you said something wrong in a conversation or that kind people are just pretending. 2023 research in social psychology shows that when we expect someone to behave a certain way, we often unconsciously act in ways that encourage that behavior. It's really about how our expectations influence our actions. That's why letting assumptions run wild becomes a self-fulfilling trap.

Eliminate the thought that you are never going to get what you want in life because you aren’t smart enough, pretty enough, or forward enough. You have every ability, and I believe in your strength.

2. They leave their comfort zone on purpose

Even if you’re terrified, you need to make changes in certain areas of your life to ensure that you feel your most fulfilled. Things won’t change if you internally wish for it to, you need to get out there and do it. You set the pace of your future, and procrastinating on it won’t help you achieve it.

3. They act before they feel 100% ready

You need to do the things that push you a little more each day. You don’t want to feel the way you’ve felt forever, especially if you’ve been really unhappy.

Take those baby steps, even if it’s a gradual step in a different direction, once each week. You’re still getting something. And there's good science behind that. Studies on implementation intentions show that when we set a simple plan, such as "if situation X happens, then I’ll do Y," we're far more likely to take action than if we tell ourselves to do it when we feel like it.

4. They stay connected, not isolated

You are not better on your own, even if you keep telling yourself that. Don’t ignore texts from your friends or family. They’re checking in because they care and genuinely love you.

You are not too awkward, nor is that an excuse to stop socializing. In the process of coming out of isolation, you will make some new friends along the way, and they too will understand you as you’ll understand them.

5. They trust their own judgment

You often fail to give yourself enough credit and struggle to recognize the wonderful qualities you possess. Time and growth will help you realize it, and a significant amount of effort will be required. But recognizing your worth and best features is a great way to start.

There's solid evidence behind this mindset. In a 2001 meta-analysis spanning hundreds of studies, researchers found that people who trust their abilities tend to perform better and feel more fulfilled because they believe in their judgment, they make stronger choices, and rebound faster from setbacks.

6. They speak to themselves with kindness

Instead of giving up when the going gets tough, compliment yourself for trying. Don’t give in to negative self-talk — it’s normal to have negative thoughts, but you can choose to disagree with them.

Don’t let yourself put yourself down if you hit a roadblock. Failure is imminent, but the thought of that shouldn’t hold you back. Get used to giving yourself compliments and support, and you’ll start believing it.

7. They ignore the doubters and naysayers

Ignore your nasty voice that is overthinking, and tell yourself you can do anything you set your mind to. If you fail, it’s not a big deal. You can try again. And if they laugh, they don’t need to be in your life.

8. They stop thinking the worst in every situation

People are not always out to get you. You are not bound to fail. Friends will not let you down. You are loved, and not everything will always go wrong. You can’t always assume things will go terribly, because if you go into things with that mindset, that’s the outcome you’ll receive.

Take this new beginning and stop selling yourself short. You have valuable things to offer to this world.

You are no longer the punching bag to your overthinking; the roles have reversed. You’ll get experiences you never dreamed of because of this, and you’ll find a new side of you that you’ll like to come. You deserve to be the winner; don’t be afraid to fight like one.

