For most of my life, I believed motivation was a personality trait possessed by the lucky few. I was wrong. It turns out we cultivate unstoppable motivation through our behaviors. People often struggle in the pursuit of their long-term goals.

As good habits may help people in this pursuit, we set out to gain more insight into how good habits are formed in daily life. In other words, we can choose to be motivated. I learned after years of procrastination that when I took on motivated habits, I realized more energy than I knew I had.

Here are 9 habits of a truly promotable employee, according to psychology:

1. Ideate daily

I never knew that feeling like a creative machine was a thing until I started writing brainstorming lists as a daily habit. The brain responds to our repeated behaviors. In other words, we become more and more creative the more we use our creative muscles.

When we regularly create new ideas and solutions, we feel more motivated. Why? Because to create with intensity is to answer the call of what it means to be human.

2. Commit to optimal health, physical and mental

‘Taking care of yourself’ is boring. Commit, instead, to developing and nurturing the most optimized physique and health you can, given what you’re able to work with. There’s nothing more energizing than to be on the path of not only tending to your health (yawn), but rather — to master health. It'll help your mental health at work, too.

Lift heavy weights with a conscious view to sculpting an outstanding body. Find mentors who understand how to optimize the body and diet. Eat the best quality primal food. Walk for hours every day. Mastery is fun and energizing.

3. Finish things

Starting things is one thing, but how many of us get excited about starting something new and then leave it unfinished? We chase that next shiny thing. This is a serious issue in the Internet world and one to which I can relate. Every time we don’t finish, we’re voting against ourselves.

Results come to those who repeatedly assert themselves to completion. When we act boldly, with a strong intention to follow through with what we start, we become that energy. Finish what you start, build a picture of yourself as a ‘finisher,’ and you will feel unstoppable.

One study specifically focused on goal-congruent behavior performance and self-control capacity as potential facilitators of habit formation. They tested their hypotheses in a diverse and highly committed sample. Results showed a significant increase in habit strength over three months, vital for participants who consistently performed the self-chosen goal-congruent behavior during this time.

4. Avoid artificial dopamine sources

I get it: video games, social media, energy drinks, movies — they’re fun, addictive, and extremely pleasurable forms of escape. The problem? These things (porn, most of all) cause high dopamine spikes and fry your dopamine receptors.

This means you become increasingly numb to ‘normal’ forms of stimulus. Things that previously motivated you, like making art, being out in nature, and enjoying interaction with a real human, now bring you less of a buzz. Cutting back on these things will give you a renewed drive and an advantage over almost everyone else.

5. Prioritize doing difficult things

Be careful with this cutesy advice: ‘Focus on what makes you happy!’ This is a surefire way to live an unhappy and mediocre life (you won’t grow).

Do this instead: focus on things that interest you and bring you enjoyment. But then, within this avenue — whether it’s writing, coaching, or design — ensure you regularly do things that make you nervous. Your fears are pointing you to opportunities, and fear rarely feels enjoyable. Hard things, coupled with stuff that interests you: that’s the sweet spot.

6. Stop being overly-focused

Wait, what? Yes, I said it. I realized over the years that when I pressured myself into being more focused, I lost motivation, and — ironically — I became less focused. When we put stress on ourselves to be or do anything, our performance drops. We tighten up. Motivation is born out of a looseness in body and mind.

We can’t be loose if we’re trying too hard to be ‘focused.’ Sure, set goals and targets, but allow them to breathe and evolve. Enjoy the process without being attached to the outcome.

When working on a complex problem or feeling that you have too much to do, it is easy to convince yourself that you do not have the time to take breaks. Research has found that taking breaks can benefit you and your work. By taking regular breaks, you can boost your performance.

7. Master the concept of body-scanning

Want to know why we procrastinate and feel resistance to taking action? We limit ourselves in the mind. When we tell ourselves, ‘I can’t,’ we feel that thought physically.

We feel it as laziness or tiredness or a stuck feeling in our chests. The solution? Become present to the feeling. Observe it closely.

Maintaining awareness of the feeling will dissolve it (and the thought) in real-time. This is a great practice to apply to any resistance you feel throughout the day. Sit with it and watch it float away. In the absence of physical ‘stuckness,’ wisdom and enjoyment will appear.

8. Be remarkable to those who matter

Many of us struggle because we underwhelm ourselves in our actions and creations. We operate at 80%. We’re doing ‘just enough’ before ducking out and heading to the pub with our mates. The unstoppable have one mission underlying everything they do: make it remarkable.

Be surprising and unexpected in all you do. This needn’t be reserved for everyone (common courtesy is vital) — but focus on bringing remarkable value to those who you want to include in your vision for success. Vital energy will be gifted to those who aim to deliver at higher levels.

9. Stop trying to ‘fix’ yourself

While everyone else is transfixed on ‘self-love’ and ‘healing,’ you’re different. You have learned to let go of the need to change yourself. Why would you need to put effort into ‘self-love’ if you love yourself by default?

No. You are dedicated to action and success as you see it. Stop trying to fix yourself. You’re already whole. Your life is already a miracle. Stop. Healing is an excuse.

The most loving thing you can do for yourself is get out of bed in the morning and attack the day. This is how to instill an unstoppable energy. Do this, and the world will watch you in awe.

