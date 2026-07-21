You Can Tell Someone Really Has Their Life Together By 6 Habits They Do Without Thinking

Some people just seem to have life figured out. They're not perfect, of course. But they effortlessly prioritize all the right things and give themselves the confidence to take on anything.

Someone who has their life together isn't privy to secrets the rest of us are scratching our heads over. They are just really good at sticking to simple habits that have a big impact on their success and happiness. Some of these lucky folks took to Reddit to share exactly what has made a tangible positive difference in their lives, and none required a major life overhaul.

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People who really have their life together usually share some of these simple habits:

1. They keep a notebook with them in case creativity or boredom strikes

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“I keep a pocket notebook with me pretty much all the time,” one Redditor shared. “It’s handy for taking notes, but it also lets me doodle constantly, which I find helpful for my stress and tendency to get distracted.”

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"I use mine to jot down thoughts and things I need to remember so I don’t forget them," another commenter added. "The mind should be used for generating fresh ideas, not for storing everyday reminders. Keeping a notebook allows you to free up mental space and focus on more important things."

Of course, the notes app on your phone will also suffice, but people who just have life figured out know that there is something more mindful about carrying a physical notebook. You also can't get distracted by any notifications that might pop up while jotting down important ideas on your phone.

2. They make their bed every morning

Some people don't buy into the whole bed-making thing because why spend time tidying something you're just going to sleep in again? But as one Reddit user noted, "It’s a tiny thing, but it sets a positive tone for the day and helps me feel more organized and productive."

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Experts suggest that the simple habit of making your bed can profoundly improve your mental health and can even help you be more productive.

3. They drink water before their morning coffee

If you’re starting the day with coffee but still feeling sluggish, consider this your reminder that your body is yearning for water when you first wake up.

“You should be drinking one to two bottles of water in the morning,” medical aesthetician Jeana DiCarlo shared on TikTok, explaining that you want to flush any toxins out of your system first thing after waking up. "Then, you can go in with your cup of coffee.”

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According to Medical News Today, this simple habit can enhance mental performance and cognition, improve mood, and even boost your metabolism. No one is telling you to skip that coffee; just add some water first.

4. They wake up with a traditional alarm clock not their phone alarm

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A 2023 survey estimated that 83% of cell phone owners in America also use their devices as alarm clocks. Yet anyone who has got this whole life thing figured out says you are better off opting for a traditional alarm clock instead.

Checking your phone first thing in the morning and right before bed negatively affects sleep patterns and drastically affects mental health. Experts suggest waiting at least a half hour after waking up to check your phone, and you can't do that if your phone is what wakes you up.

"I wait to get on my phone for an hour after I wake up," one Reddit user shared. "I've found if I start answering messages and emails and looking at memes and checking my accounts, I feel significantly more irritable and mentally fragmented throughout the day."

5. They journal to keep anxiety in check

Journaling is an amazing creative habit to help improve feelings of stress and anxiety. Some use their journals to brain dump, while others simply write about their feelings and recount the events of the day. More still practice mindfulness by jotting down things they are grateful for.

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"It helps me purge all the junk in my mind and work through it or at least get it out so I feel like I can move forward without it clogging up my brain," one user shared.

It’s not a novel, so don’t think so hard about making it legible or even readable to the average person. It’s just for you, so forget any expectations.

6. They spend time walking outside every day

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You’ve probably heard it a thousand times at this point: go outside, touch the grass, and move your body. While this advice might sound insignificant, a daily walk outside can truly be transformative for your overall health.

It's even better if you leave your phone at home, or at least in your pocket. "Go on walks outside while listening and looking at nature instead of a screen," one user wrote. "[A] 10-minute walk with no phone or other outside stimulation is great to clear your head and improve your mood," another confirmed.

Changing your life might seem daunting, but it starts with small habits and daily commitments. Changing just one habit in your routine at a time can truly be the key to success.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.