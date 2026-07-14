7 Old-School Habits From The 70s & 80s That Actually Made Life Less Stressful

Many people who grew up in the 1970s and 1980s practiced many stress-relieving habits without even realizing it. In contrast to the way so many of us now chase mindfulness by trying every new wellness trend, their lives were built around activities and behaviors that allowed them to live a far more relaxed existence.

While we can't go back and erase all of the technological advancements that have gotten us here, bringing back even a few of these old-school habits can make modern life feel a little less overwhelming.

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Bringing back these old-fashioned habits from the 1970s & 1980s could make everyday life less stressful again:

1. Leaving work at work

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For many people in the 70s and 80s, once they walked out of the office or factory, work largely stayed behind until the next morning. There were no late-night emails or endless group chats pulling them back into work mode at home. Home was actually home.

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Today, psychologists frequently emphasize the importance of setting boundaries between work and personal life because constant availability contributes to burnout. Organizations such as the American Psychological Association have repeatedly highlighted how disconnecting from work improves both mental health and overall well-being. Recreating that kind of old-school separation, even by muting work apps after hours, can dramatically reduce daily stress.

2. Talking to neighbors on the front porch

Talking with neighbors on the front porch is a lost tradition, and one that made people in the 70s and 80s less stressed in daily life. Before everyone became overly wary of strangers, including neighbors, people often chatted on porches and sidewalks. Kids played outside while adults caught up and had someone to talk to.

These conversations occurred naturally because neighborhoods back then felt like an actual community. Simply knowing the people around you can make life feel a little less lonely. In a world where many conversations now happen through screens, a quick chat with someone nearby can be surprisingly refreshing and allow for a more stress-free life.

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3. Spending time outdoors

People in the 70s and 80s spent plenty of time outdoors, but they usually didn't track their steps or the miles they walked. Sometimes they were gardening, washing the car, tossing a football around, or simply taking a walk because the weather was nice. Not that people don't spend time outdoors, but many use it as an opportunity to just log another workout.

There's something relaxing about being outside without feeling like you have to accomplish something. Fresh air and a change of scenery naturally break up the day, especially after hours spent indoors. People used to be naturally less stressed because, by connecting with nature, they were reminded to slow down and smell the flowers.

4. Letting yourself be bored

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In the 70s and 80s, boredom was a regular occurrence. There were no cell phones to make long car rides or waiting rooms more bearable. People back then didn't have devices with endless streaming options to keep them entertained, so they had to entertain themselves, or sometimes not.

While boredom gets a bad reputation, psychologists often describe it as a valuable mental reset. It encourages creativity and problem-solving because the brain starts generating its own stimulation. Constantly reaching for a phone removes many of those opportunities. Letting yourself sit quietly for a while may leave you feeling calmer rather than restless.

5. Doing hobbies just because they were fun

Back then, people had hobbies for one simple reason: they enjoyed them. No matter what the hobby was, they weren't thinking about how they could possibly gain social traction from it. They had participated in hobbies for the love of it, not for likes or to turn them into extra income.

They were able to live such stress-free lives because engaging in an activity meant having no expectations beyond just enjoying themselves. Not everything had to be productive to be worthwhile. Making time for hobbies simply because they make you happy can provide a welcome break from the pressure of life, the feeling that you should be accomplishing something all the time.

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6. Eating dinner together without distractions

Dinner isn't always a big event, but it was often one of the few times everyone slowed down and shared the same space together. Friends and families talked about their day or what they had planned for the weekend. The television may or may not have been off, but there certainly weren't phones buzzing or being used at the table.

Even if you don't eat with friends or family every night, there's still something so peaceful about making mealtime its own moment instead of letting it pass by so fleetingly. Sitting down, enjoying your food with loved ones, and actually talking can make the end of the day feel a lot less rushed and chaotic.

7. Being unavailable sometimes

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Before phones became part of everyday life, people simply weren't reachable all the time. If someone called and you weren't home, they left a message and tried again later. There was never an expectation that everyone should respond immediately, and life carried on just fine.

Today, the belief that because everyone always has a phone on them, people should be readily available to respond to a text at any moment is a major source of stress. Most people get overwhelmed throughout the day and simply don't have the energy to respond right away, but the sender often takes it personally, which can create conflict. That constant sense of availability can add stress without you even noticing.

Giving yourself permission to put your phone away for an hour and leave messages unanswered should not make you feel bad, nor make you a bad friend. Sometimes, resetting is the best thing for everyone. Being able to enjoy an uninterrupted afternoon, guilt-free, can restore a little of the breathing room people naturally had decades ago.

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Yessenia Munoz is a writer pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree who writes about lifestyle and reflective topics.