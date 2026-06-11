We only get one chance at life. Some people feel the need to fill their time with as many experiences as possible, while others feel their time should be spent investing in their relationships.

As people get older, they often look back at the priorities they have set and reflect on what they think they did right or wrong. Sometimes this makes them feel regretful, wishing they'd done things differently or prioritized another area of their life.

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If you were to ask pretty much anyone over the age of 60, you'd find there are certain habits they regret waiting too long to start. Listening closely to their life experiences might just be the best thing you ever do to motivate yourself in the present.

Here are 10 habits people over 60 regret waiting too long to start

1. Investing their money wisely

Investing is one of the surest ways to make money over time, but getting started can be intimidating. When you're young, you may not believe you have enough money to spare on setting some aside, or you may feel like you'll have plenty of time to get started later.

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Learning about investing when you're still in the beginning stages of your career can help you make smarter choices with your money over the course of your life. If you know what stocks are going up and going down, or at least what that means, you can make a more educated decision about what the best investments for you will eventually be when you think you can afford to dive in.

2. Eating healthy foods

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Unhealthy habits can sometimes be hard to break, and as people get older, many wish they'd broken them sooner.

Habits can become harder to change the older we get. For example, if you have eaten unhealthy for most of your life, it can be harder to make a change and start eating cleaner. This can make some people wish they'd started eating healthy food when they were younger. They might also feel defeated and like they will never be able to improve their diet.

People over 60 might also regret not eating healthier earlier in life as they notice negative effects on their health. Healthy food contains more nutrients than junk food, of course, and by forming healthy eating habits, people can keep their bodies feeling great by getting everything they need to function properly.

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3. Exercising regularly

Lots of people exercise to keep their bodies in shape, but regular exercise benefits more than just their physical appearance. Exercise releases chemicals in our brains that make us happier. Regular exercise keeps these chemicals flowing in your brain because you are continuously setting them off when you work out. People who exercise regularly feel that happiness carries over into their lives outside of their workouts.

When we get older, many people struggle to walk or stand as fast as they used to. This makes it harder for people to push themselves to work out because they don't feel physically fit enough to do it. By forming exercise habits young, people get used to exercising regularly and don't feel nervous about starting when their bodies are less physically able.

4. Pursuing their passions

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Some people enter adulthood feeling like it is time to stop dreaming and start thinking seriously. They may opt for a financially stable career over one they really love because they are focused on starting a family and want to support it.

This doesn't mean you should give up your passions, though. Your career takes up a lot of your weekly schedule. Being passionate about your career allows you to connect with what brings you joy every day.

Pursuing a career that you're passionate about makes people feel more fulfilled in life overall. When you are spending a lot of time doing the thing you love, you might find that you love your daily routine a little more, too.

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5. Traveling

The world is a big place full of different cultures and countries. Travel is a way to connect you with the lives and places of the people who live differently from you.

Traveling can be a great way to open yourself up to new ways of thinking. You might find a country with a custom or habit that you connect with. Maybe you keep practicing it even when you return home.

These new experiences help us grow. By interacting with different cultures, you challenge yourself and step out of your comfort zone. This could lead you to discover something new about others and yourself.

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6. Building their community

In the world of remote education and professional work, community can be hard to build. If you're constantly online, it's hard to connect with others on a deeper level.

This can be the same for social media with friendships. People can rely on their online connections and might not think they need anything more. Sometimes, people prefer to keep to themselves rather than make community connections. Still, communities are a great way to form meaningful connections with the people nearby.

By saying hi to the people you regularly pass on the sidewalk, you can build those connections. Saying 'hi' to a neighbor might become a daily routine. It could even become a meaningful part of your day, helping you connect with someone.

Even if you already have friends, a community can be a good way to feel connected to your neighborhood.

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7. Getting enough relaxation

Relaxation is sometimes pushed to the background of our minds. When numerous things are going on at once, we forget to pause and take some time for ourselves.

As people get older, they often look back and realize they have passed up so many chances to relax. Some people don't really know how to anymore. They might not have a good idea of what activity to do to help them relax.

Taking breaks to take care of yourself can help you keep moving. It can give you the space to replenish your energy before returning to the world. When people take time to relax, they can often feel less burned out.

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8. Lifelong learning

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For many people, the first two decades of their lives are spent dedicated to school. They've gotten used to spending their days cramming new information into their head.

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After leaving school, some people don't continue learning, feeling satisfied with the amount of information they already have. Yet by consistently pushing yourself to learn, you're opening yourself up to new opportunities.

9. Taking risks

Some things can seem dangerous, even if there isn't an immediate threat. Some people can prioritize protecting themselves from perceived danger rather than experiencing it. The problem with this is that, by choosing not to participate in experiences, you might miss something incredible.

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And taking the risks could actually teach you an important life lesson. Taking risks can lead to new experiences and personal growth. Some people might find inner confidence by pushing themselves into a risk. It might also make you feel more secure when handling difficult situations in the future.

10. Documenting life experience

Many people choose to document their lives through a camera lens or a journal entry. Then, as they get older, they can review the documentation and reminisce on their experiences.

As time passes and our memories fade, we start to forget the details of meaningful moments in our lives. Flipping through a photo album is a great way to stay connected to those memories. When you're able to revisit all those small moments, it's easier to feel more fulfilled by what you've accomplished over the years.

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Lily Bell is a college student studying English and Publications who covers relationships, mental health, and personal narratives surrounding the human experience.