Elderly People Were Asked About Their 'Favorite Age Of Life' & Their Answers Prove Why Getting Older Is A Beautiful Process

While some embrace all of the changes that come with getting older, there are others who are deathly afraid of it and try anything and everything to resist it altogether. But the truth about getting older is a lot less scary when you actually talk to people who have been blessed with a long life

In a video, a group of elderly residents at the Carrington Court Assisted Living and Memory Care facility in Utah shared some of the beautiful things that they've experienced as they've aged. Their answers to a thoughtful question proved that getting older is a true blessing, no matter how scary the uncertainty of it may be.

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Elderly people were asked about their 'favorite age of life,' & their answers prove that getting older is a beautiful process.

The elderly residents at the assisted living facility were asked the simple question: "What was your favorite age of life?" A handful of them gave their answers, and some of them were proof that aging is something that should be embraced rather than feared.

One woman answered that it was 25. When she was asked why, she responded, "My dad had bought me a new convertible car for my birthday, and I just drove it and drove it and drove it." Another woman answered that her favorite age was 63, which wasn't too long ago. She explained that she picked the age because she had been looking forward to retiring.

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The next woman who answered the question had a bit of a hard time figuring out her answer. "I have so many because my children have been very busy in their life and I’ve been busy in mine, and enjoyed what we were doing." A man who was asked the same question admitted he didn't have to think about it too long. "Last year!" he exclaimed.

He explained that last year he was 94 before adding, "Last year. Because I had no interest in life until this wonderful woman here brought it back to me." The camera shifted over to the woman, who said her favorite age was 63, smiling at the compliment. In the comments section, people were charmed by the elderly residents and found their answers refreshing, especially for many who admitted their favorite age of life was well into their older years.

Many people rediscover happiness in their older age.

Researchers who have studied the topic of happiness have found that people usually seem joyful in their twenties before taking a dip in middle age and then finally, returning to an abundance of happiness in older age.

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But what helps with happiness is having a better attitude about aging. A study conducted by psychologist Becca Levy and her colleague, Dr. Martin Slade, from the Yale School of Public Health, examined the impact of attitudes towards aging on physical and cognitive changes over time in more than 11,000 people aged 50 to 99.

The study found that people with more positive attitudes toward aging not only performed better on measures of walking speed and memory than those with more negative attitudes. This proves that aging is really all in your mind. Change how you view it, and you'll change your perception of the process.

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In fact, a 2026 study found that anxiety over aging can actually age you faster. "Our research suggests that subjective experiences may be driving objective measures of aging," said Mariana Rodrigues, a PhD student at NYU School of Global Public Health and the first author of the study, published in the journal Psychoneuroendocrinology. "Aging-related anxiety is not merely a psychological concern, but may leave a mark on the body with real health consequences."

You need to accept the reality that aging doesn't mean your life is over. Looking at a long life as a gift instead of a loss of youth matters.

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Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.