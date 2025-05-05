8 Small Habits That Make A Person's First Impression Totally Unforgettable, According To Psychology

How important are first impressions? Well, it determines if you get the second interview for your dream job or acceptance into the college or university of your choice. A good first impression can mean a second date. No doubt, first impressions matter.

Research consistently demonstrates that first impressions, formed rapidly, significantly influence how we perceive and interact with others, shaping our judgments and behaviors. These initial assessments, often based on facial cues and nonverbal communication, can have lasting effects, even if inaccurate.

Here are the small habits that create a powerful first impression:

1. Have something interesting to share

I spent my entire 20s and 30s traveling around the world. Start in your neighborhood. You will pick up memorable experiences. You are also more likely to meet new people, but you’ll learn about what you’re capable of more than anything else.

Few things of magnificence were ever accomplished without a bold promise. No matter how seemingly far out this first appears, I implore you to go there. Stop settling for scraps. Set out to create something no one would even consider. You may find the air is sharper up here because it’s less crowded, and you’re on a genuine high.

2. Focus fully and completely on the person you're meeting

Now you’re free to rise like a steely-eyed warrior on a mission to greatness. By minimizing energy-draining situations and behaviors, you can improve your ability to focus, regulate emotions, and stay present with the person you're being introduced to for the first time.

A 2022 study explained that repeatedly exerting self-control can deplete your ability to resist temptations and maintain focus, leading to less efficient cognitive and emotional functioning.

3. Have expertise in something

Everything’s been done, but no one has taken two or three things, put them together, and added your unique flavor to it. Here’s an example: become an expert on clothing technology for pets that improves the environment, and then bring your personality to it. It will make for a great conversation starter.

One study explains that this is because people tend to perceive individuals with expertise as more competent, trustworthy, and confident, which can lead to more favorable judgments and interactions. Demonstrating expertise can also convey authority and trustworthiness, which are all desirable qualities in interpersonal relationships.

4. Follow your strange

Be uniquely yourself when you meet people. Most people have no idea how the general public influences them into the mediocrity of the average. They're glum because they don’t pursue and express what brings them to life. Stop doing things for others and do things that quench your curiosity. Follow what you know is right, but don’t hide your weird.

5. Say what you want to say, not what you think others want to hear

This is very difficult for people, but if you get the balance right, you’ll grow in a way that will attract curious people from miles around and leave an unforgettable lasting impression.

While initial impressions are formed rapidly, authenticity allows others to perceive you as genuine and trustworthy, which is highly valued in social interactions. Research argues that while what you say is important, how you say it also plays a significant role in shaping first impressions.

6. Add more color and oomph to your first impression

Go that extra stretch with your first impression. Inject your 'hello' with a preposterous elixir and watch people erupt in laughter as they experience your distinctive energy.

Adding 'oomph' to your interactions and everyday activities can enhance well-being and improve various aspects of life, including memory retention, stress management, and overall mental health. Research by Stanford University on stress suggested that strategies like incorporating physical activity, embracing stress, and developing self-control can contribute to a more vibrant and fulfilling life.

7. Reconnect with your Inner Wise Person

Few people connect with their deeper intelligence, whether through reflective sitting, going on lunch walks, or brainstorming via free writing. When artists or athletes enter a flow state, this is what they’re doing. They access a portal that is closed to most and will help you stay centered when you meet new people.

While research doesn't explicitly address "your inner wise person," some studies do emphasize the importance of authenticity, warmth, and genuine connection in making a good first impression. These qualities, often associated with self-awareness and emotional intelligence, are key to fostering positive social interactions.

8. Work through the discomfort

Meeting new people can be uncomfortable, especially if you're a person who struggles with social anxiety. But start to learn to be comfortable with being uncomfortable. Pick one thing for the week at a minimum, even if it’s a small step towards something bigger. It should be frightening, but it should also excite you. This is how you transform from a scared little caterpillar to a magnificent butterfly who consistently makes an unforgettable first impression.

When individuals overcome their discomfort, they demonstrate resilience, confidence, and a willingness to engage with challenges, all of which can be perceived positively by others. A 2011 study argues that this process also fosters a greater sense of personal growth and achievement, further contributing to a favorable first impression.

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient. He's the author of the Mastery Den newsletter, which helps people triple their productivity.