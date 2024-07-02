Gen Z Worker Says Having An Office Job Only Means 2 To 3 Hours Of Real Work A Day — ‘Lazy Girl Jobs Are My Favorite’

Despite the constant discourse about the toxicity and stress of the corporate world, one Gen Z worker, Kelsey Smith on TikTok, has zero complaints about her "boring" office job.

“Whoever decided office jobs were miserable was lying,” she said. “I have my own cubicle, I get paid to sit around, wear whatever I want, get paid more, and have a consistent work schedule.”

A Gen Z worker said her ‘lazy girl job’ only requires 2 to 3 hours of real work a day — ‘Whoever decided office jobs were miserable was lying.’

Considering that most young employees entering the workforce are conditioned to believe their careers are the most important part of their identity, new trends like “lazy girl jobs” have sparked controversy.

It’s another form of quiet quitting, where workers prioritize their personal lives and well-being instead of overworking themselves and cultivating toxic work boundaries.

Whether it’s a data entry job, a receptionist job, or freelancing, many of these “lazy girl jobs” don’t require a great deal of responsibility. You clock into work, do the bare minimum to get paid, and then leave.

"They’re my favorite,” Smith said. “All I do is copy and paste the same emails, take calls all day, take a nice long lunch, and get paid to watch TikToks.”

With job stability, a set schedule, and decent pay, she said the boredom of her ‘lazy girl job’ is more than bearable.

If you’re feeling offended or called out by Smith’s work experience, take a step back and think about how much time and energy you exert at your job. How many hours are you working? Are you being compensated fairly? Does leadership see you as a person or just an avenue for pumping out work?

Kateryna Onyshchuk / Shutterstock.com

Our work is our livelihood—yes, we need money to survive. However, at what point do you work so hard that you can't even enjoy your earnings because you have no free time? If you’re working more than 40 hours a week and feel generally unhappy, chances are the money isn't worth it, and neither is the job.

Almost 40% of employees feel overworked and underpaid in their current jobs but keep pushing forward despite being unhappy and stressed.

The thought of giving up a “career” or prestigious title to accept a “lazy job” seems unrealistic, yet they yearn for a better work-life balance and time to reconnect with themselves.

Her experience reminds us of the variety of careers and companies and the ‘luck’ of the draw.

With so many employees battling the balance of their personal lives, unlivable salaries, and careers they feel “stuck” in, this kind of “lazy girl job” seems like a dream. But what are the pitfalls? Especially in our current culture that thrives on employees who make their jobs their entire personalities.

Granted, work is and always will be unpleasant to some degree, but there's no denying that some people have been luckier than others in securing employment.

“I have a job like this and it’s a dream,” one person shared in the comments. “I have so much free time, my mental health is the best it’s ever been… but I almost feel guilty in conversations with my struggling corporate friends.” In our world, where the universal work struggle is so normalized, it’s sad that employees with healthy jobs feel this kind of shame.

According to a 2023 survey by nonprofit think tank The Conference Board, about half of U.S. employees are satisfied in their roles, while the other half battle the constant struggles of feeling overworked and underpaid. This is a reminder that although there are great work options out there, they’re not accessible or available to everyone.

So, don’t take your “boring lazy girl job” for granted. Use your free time to explore new hobbies, meet new people, and take care of yourself. You might not love your job, but if you’re comfortable and happy, that’s truly all you can ask for.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a News & Entertainment Writer at YourTango who focuses on health & wellness, social policy, and human interest stories.