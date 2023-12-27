Man Shares The Popular Workplace Trend That’s Silently Replacing ‘Quiet Quitting’ — And It Has CEOs Worried

With more and more employees being forced back into the office, people are losing stamina, burnout is on the rise and employees are becoming unmotivated in their roles. Pandemic-influenced mental health crises, financial struggles, and socio-political strains are just a few of the increased burdens that employees feel each day.

Initially, many employees mended these setbacks by adopting the “quiet quitting” trend — doing only the job they were paid to do, and no more. However, a new workplace trend is taking over, and it’s reminded many CEOs exactly what employees want (and need) to be successful.

A new workplace trend called ‘coffee badging’ is slowly replacing ‘quiet quitting.’

TikToker Ivan Gutierrez explained the new trend, called “coffee badging,” where employees clock into work, get coffee, show their face in the office, and then promptly return home to finish their work for the day.

Not only are employees going the extra mile to prove to their employers that they can get the work done from home, but they’re also showing how much more effective it is.

While the “quiet quitting” trend focused on doing “the bare minimum” of their job descriptions, this new trend is proving the increased productivity that employees have when their companies grant them a little bit of flexibility.

‘Quiet quitting’ was coined by burned-out full-time employees who simply wanted to do the job they were paid for instead of over-achieving.

Unable to be fired for simply doing their job, employees used the “quiet quitting” workplace loophole to maintain their sanity and work-life balance in a “hustle culture” that burns their employees out daily. Many employees found their burnout stemmed from their work environment and although most of their jobs revolved around computer or desk work, they were still forced to commute to an office to do it.

‘Coffee badging’ allows employees to pursue career growth on their own terms.

While some employees are happy to do the bare minimum from the office, many post-graduate employees are adopting this new “coffee badging” trend as a means to further their careers before burnout sets in.

Not only are they showing their face and “clocking in” to interact with their co-workers, but they’re also getting increasingly more work done than their peers. Spending the rest of their days working from home, these employees can achieve (and oftentimes over-achieve) from the comfort of their space.

The reality is that most employees can do their entire full-time workload from home.

Recruiter and Career Coach Luke Recruits on TikTok explained that many employees felt stuck in the office because of fear. Meanwhile, employers ignored real data that suggested higher productivity in work-from-home settings because of antiquated micro-managing ideas.

Statistics show that many companies lost productivity and retention in their employees by staying in-person, especially at companies where most roles were being done almost exclusively from a laptop.

Increased productivity and remote or flexible working environments go hand in hand, and data has proven it. A quieter working environment, safer atmosphere, and increased sense of flexibility increased both employee working capacity and overall happiness.

So, while many employers are hesitant to adopt a hybrid approach, their employees might be making that decision for them. "Coffee badging" employees across the nation are making the commute just to head home and they’re likely getting even more work done.

As work-from-home policies are lifted and more companies suggest a return to the office, it’s important to remember what employees want and need.

How can we make people happier, healthier, and more proactive in their roles without sacrificing productivity? It might be this new workplace trend that helps to shape and revolutionize what that solution looks like.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a news and entertainment writer at YourTango focusing on pop culture and human interest stories.