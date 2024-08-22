Gen Z Worker Quits Her Job With 2 Hours Notice Because She ‘Doesn’t Want To Work’ — ‘I Like Chilling & Being On My Phone’

If there’s one thing that sets Generation Z apart from any other generation, it’s their mindset of refusing to work a job that doesn’t serve their best interests.

While older generations have made sacrifices in their lives working repetitious, unfulfilling jobs to build their success, Gen Zers have created their own definition of triumph, realizing that there are alternate, unconventional methods of success that don’t require working a job they can’t stand.

One worker took to TikTok to share how she quit her job with two hours' notice because she didn’t want to work anymore.

Artist Brianna has lived in Kyoto, Japan, since 2017. She began her video by saying she wrote a resignation letter in a Word document and sent it to her manager via Slack, stating she was leaving.

Her manager tried to beg Brianna to stay, claiming she technically needed to give them two months’ notice.“I was like, two months? You’re lucky if I gave you two weeks,” she said in her video. “I gave him two hours; babe, I’m leaving now.”

She and her manager continued to message back and forth, her manager insisting that she reconsider and asking what they could do to change her mind. Brianna, however, explained she simply does not want to work a traditional job.

“I don’t want to come. My back hurts; I’m lazy,” she said. “I want to make TikToks. I’m going to make more money doing TikTok than I am at this … lounge.”

Brianna said TikTokers were likely going to judge her for her decision, claiming she “doesn’t understand real struggle.”

“Thank God,” she affirmed, making the point that if someone isn’t struggling, why must they force themself to work a job they don’t enjoy as if they are struggling?

“I like chilling and being on my phone,” Brianna said. “Aw, you’re mad — I don’t care. I made $7,200 in two months making one-minute videos on this … application.”

We don’t need to conform to unfulfilling jobs to succeed in life.

Some individuals may find Brianna’s perspective unrealistic, and older generations might misrepresent her as another lazy Gen Zer who doesn’t want to work.

However, she actually makes a significant point about the reality of working for large corporations as opposed to working for yourself.

“These corporations will fire you in one day and leave you with nothing,” she pointed out. “If you want to leave, leave, babe.”

Of course, not everyone is fortunate enough to find success as a TikToker and quit their regular job, but anyone can definitely learn the skills and take the necessary steps toward a self-employed lifestyle, whether that be owning a business, pursuing freelance work, or digital marketing. The options are endless, and the tools and resources to get started are easily accessible online.

Many individuals of all ages and backgrounds are growing tired of their suffocating work environments and gradually resorting to content creation as a means of finding more balance, fulfillment, and freedom.

While the lifestyle is tempting, working your own hours and exploring your creativity for profit, the reality isn't quite as glamorous. Nearly half of all influencers on social media make less than $15,000 a year, with only 13% earning in the ballpark of $100,000.

That's not to say success can't be achieved as an influencer, but it's not a guaranteed path to wealth.

People are gradually swapping their toxic jobs for entrepreneurial lifestyles.

Of course, entrepreneurship is not designed to be easy. It takes consistent dedication and discipline. But if people put in the same amount of work, labor, and effort that they put into their jobs, often unrecognized or underappreciated, into their own brands, they would likely find so much more gratification and peace of mind.

“My manager in America told me, my first day in office, I have to give them a year's notice if I’m going to leave,” one person commented on Brianna’s video. “Surprise, surprise, it was the most toxic workplace.”

“I texted my manager the morning I was supposed to go to work that I quit and never looked back. Just told her it was too stressful, and I quit,” someone else commented. “That was five years ago, and now I make [two times more and] less stress.

Gen Zers are using their platforms to their advantage, mastering the trade of content creation to live enjoyable and comfortable lives on their own terms, and additionally encouraging the public to follow their goals and believe in themselves instead of feeling restricted to climbing the corporate ladder.

As our entire culture evolves into a predominantly digital era, people are realizing that they don’t need to follow the traditional path to success as employees for large companies that don’t truly value them.

Rather, they can define their own success just by being themselves and offering a unique niche and brand on social media.

