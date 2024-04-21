Gen-Z Worker Quits Her Well-Paying Corporate Job With No Backup Plan — ‘This Is Not The Life I Want’

A Gen Z worker admitted that despite the usual advice of never quitting a job without having something else lined up in its place, she decided to forgo the conventional career advice entirely.

In a TikTok video, Jamie Fisch revealed why she decided to take this big step and what she planned to do instead.

Fisch quit her well-paying corporate job with no backup plan.

In Fisch's video, she explained that she would be quitting her job in 45 days. She pointed out that she does not do things outside of the map that she drew up for her life.

After graduating from undergrad, Fisch decided to attend grad school to get her engineering degree. For the last year and a half, she's been working as an engineer in corporate America. While grad school was an extremely difficult feat, she expected that once she graduated and was out in the field working, it wouldn't be as hard or draining.

"I've always been told by my parents growing up, get a good job, get the house, have the kids. You know, the American Dream, right? It only took me a couple of months to realize that this is not the life I want for myself," Fisch admitted. "Combine all this with my love for traveling, and you can see why I don't wanna live by the social norms."

The traditional American Dream isn't even attainable to many young people, as it used to be for our parents and grandparents' generation. Housing prices have gone up considerably, and many jobs aren't giving people comfortable, livable wages. On top of that, most Gen Zers are stepping away from traditional values.

A 2021 Pew Research Center Survey found that 44% of non-parents ages 18 to 49 say it is "not too likely" or "not likely at all" that they will have children someday. Reasons for not having children ranged from medical and financial concerns to the state of the world and the environment. Most participants who do not plan to have children even said they simply "just don't want to."

Photo: mimagephotography / Canva Pro

Similarly, 2 in 5 young adults view marriage as an outdated concept that they refuse to participate in, and only 4% of Gen Zers are homeowners in the United States. The outcome seems to all be the same — Gen Zers aren't interested in setting down roots anytime soon.

Fisch explained that she falls right into this category. Instead of working a traditional 9-5 corporate job, she decided to travel around Southeast Asia. She said she's purchased a one-way ticket and plans on just enjoying what her 20s have to offer.

Fisch claimed that the conversation of telling her parents that she wanted to quit was difficult.

Fisch recalled that growing up, her parents only ever wanted the best for her and were more than excited when she ended up graduating with an engineering degree and landed a job at one of the best firms. However, when it was time to tell them that she was quitting, it was really hard for them to hear.

"They asked me a lot of tough questions like, how am I gonna pay my bills? What's my 401K plan? How am I gonna be on healthcare if I get sick? They weren't jumping for joy," she said. Despite the questions, she and her parents were able to come to an understanding, and now they're in a much better place.

Fisch isn't alone in how she views corporate America and her job. Many other Gen Zers have admitted to quitting without a backup plan as well. According to a study by management consulting firm Oliver Wyman, Gen Zers don't share older generations' hang-ups about "job-hopping."

They're happy to ditch unfulfilling jobs that don't offer the perks they want — and are always on the lookout for something better. 70% of Gen Zers who say they're "loyal" to their employers are either actively or casually seeking a new job. More than previous generations, they're even prepared to jump ship without a backup plan.

When Fisch finally told her parents about her plan to travel throughout Southeast Asia, they were naturally concerned for her safety, especially as a woman traveling alone. They understood her gripes about her job and agreed that she should have the opportunity to explore other endeavors that interest her.

It's natural for parents to be apprehensive about their child's future, especially in the economy we're living in right now. But it's also important that young adults be given the freedom to explore all of their options and do what's best for them. We only have this one life, and if working a 9-5 isn't fulfilling you anymore, you shouldn't feel this obligation to confine to outdated notions of what success and adulthood look like.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.