9 Things Gen Z Refuses To Put Up With That Older Generations Simply Accepted

The world is not the same as it was when boomers and Gen X were growing up. Technology has expanded rapidly and information is available at our fingertips. Living back then meant pulling yourself up by the boot straps and working hard for what you wanted. But that often came at a price.

While older generations accepted certain things as just part of life, Gen Z refuses to put up with them. Whether it's their work-life balance or even their own mental health, Gen Z is in charge of themselves in a way other generations couldn't fathom.

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While older generations simply accepted these things, Gen Z refuses to put up with them

1. Staying in the same job for decades

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While older generations chose to pick a career and stay at one workplace their entire lives, Gen Z isn't doing the same. According to a survey from Randstad, 1 in 3 Gen Zers plan on changing jobs in the next year due to a lack of job progression or growth in their careers.

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Today, we're in an uncertain time with AI becoming mainstream. And since early 2024, the amount of entry-level jobs has decreased by 29%. Due to this, Gen Z has to constantly look for the next job opportunity to fulfill their own career dreams.

2. Working long hours

Gen Z grew up watching older generations sacrifice their personal lives to be successful in their careers. While some Gen Zers have carried on this value, others reject it. This generation is known for demanding change, and they put their well-being first. That's why they're choosing a healthy work-life balance over being overworked and burnt out.

This doesn't mean they're not ready to put the work in, they just refuse to be taken advantage of. A lot of work is remote nowadays, so Gen Z's home and work life are already intertwined, making it even more important to separate them.

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3. Needing to have conversations in person

Since Gen Z has lived their entire lives with access to technology and the internet, it has become a major part of how they socialize. While older generations did have access to landline phones, they most had to rely on in-person conversations.

Unfortunately, more than 50% of Gen Zers believe their social skills have declined. They prefer texting to hanging out physically. They want to FaceTime instead of grabbing a cup of coffee in public. They've essentially rejected the social norm that all conversations have to be face to face.

4. Defining success in rigid terms

Gen Z is redefining what success means, focusing on happiness over wealth. Boomers and Gen X were raised to believe that success meant holding a secure job and settling down with a home and 2.5 kids.

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Gen Z is reshaping those values, seeing the way older generations lived and deciding they want more freedom. However, this is also due to the fact that job security for many Gen Zers is just too uncertain to make big life decisions.

5. Ignoring their mental health

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Thirty-seven percent of Gen Zers have reported going to therapy, whereas only 22% of boomers have. This generational gap is quite significant. Gen Z says that news headlines are getting too stressful for them to handle, so they're seeking professional help.

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Older generations, however, grew up suppressing their emotions and forcing themselves to push through. Mental illness was highly stigmatized, and it was something that people rarely talked about.

6. Abiding by outdated beauty standards

Gen Zers have noticed how the beauty standards are unattainable for almost everyone. Fitness and diet trends have changed over the years, and body types that were once worshipped are simply not realistic. Fashion has also changed since older generations were growing up.

Gen Z opts to shop more sustainably and DIY their accessories. They focus more on authenticity instead of abiding by standards they can never reach. They don't want the validation of others, just themselves.

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7. Traveling with others

Gen Z is known for traveling solo, which has become a lot easier with technology. Being able to book flights and hotels with just your phone is very convenient, and Gen Zers often go on independent trips.

Surprisingly, 70% of solo travelers are women. Since they no longer feel the pressure to get married and have children at a young age, like older generations were told to do, they're taking time to explore the world.

8. Not talking about money

Gen Z are more open to talking about money than older generations are. It's no longer taboo to tell people how much money you make or how much you've saved, unlike baby boomers and Gen Xers who stayed mum on the subject.

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Since the job market is so stressful for Gen Z, it has led to more candid talks about money and is no longer considered impolite. In a survey conducted by Bank of America, 60% of Gen Z adults reported talking candidly with their friends and family about money, whereas only 3% of boomers reported doing the same.

9. Not setting boundaries with family

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While boomers and Gen X grew up putting their family first, even if they were toxic, Gen Z is refusing to put up with this idea. Many Gen Zers have set new boundaries with their loved ones. For example, they don't feel the need to attend every single family event or let their parents guilt-trip them about not having kids.

Older generations may have accepted this poor treatment from their families, but Gen Z will do no such thing. They prefer to live authentically, and they won't let others walk all over them, even if they're related.

Sophie Bagheri is a writer with a bachelor's degree in English and theatre who covers lifestyle topics.