Fragile People Who Completely Lack Resilience Say 11 Phrases Pretty Much All The Time

We've all met someone who had a ton of talent and lots of charm who hid a fragility just below the surface. You wonder how they could possibly be so emotionally insecure with all they have going for them. And then you realize, they have an overwhelming self-defeatist attitude that colors every conversation.

The brain is like a muscle. Areas become active when we use them, and the more we use them, the easier it is to light them up. That means the words we say and the things we do are, in some ways, sculpting a way of thinking that becomes physiologically driven. So, if someone keeps telling themselves they're weak, they will eventually stop doing brave things, This can cause their brain to "prune" that area, weakening it. That's why it's so important to watch for these 11 self-defeating phrases and nip them in the bud before they start affecting your mental health.

Fragile people without any sense of resilience usually say these phrases quite often:

1. 'I can't handle this'

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People who are fragile are easily rocked by even small changes. When something goes awry, instead of buckling down, they often say, "I can't handle this!" This becomes a self-defeating cycle, as phrases like this reinforce the idea that they are weak when, in reality, they may be extremely strong if they were to embrace that side of themselves.

Clinical psychologist Jennifer L Keluskar PhD explains that feeling fragile isn't always a bad thing, noting that "being open to what and how you feel is the entrance ticket for inclusion with humanity." She offers the reminder that "all people carry at least some degree of emotional fragility" and not to be ashamed of that aspect.

Learning to handle hard times requires people who believe they're fragile to reframe how they enter the world and how they see themselves. When they see their self-defeating feelings as facts, they deny themselves the opportunity to grow and change.

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2. 'Why does this always happen to me?'

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Fragile people often have a perspective problem that stands between themselves and feeling truly happy. They see life as something that happens to them, instead of something they have agency over. And when you have this victim mindset, you will just keep framing yourself as a passive observer in your own life.

This is the opposite of self-empowerment, it's self-disempowerment, and it does a lot of harm to their well-being. It creates a negativity bias that causes them to notice the negative and likely ignore the good stuff that happens. It's like wearing a dark veil everywhere they go, tainting all their relationships and activities until they worry nothing will be good again.

Dr. Josh Gressel maintains that this negativity becomes an identity, one "built upon grievance and complaint." This sounds dramatic, but if you talk to a fragile person who lacks resilience, you'll often hear it in their voice.

If you say something like, "Good things happen to you, too, right?" they might acknowledge that sometimes that's true, but they will likely also say that everyone else has more good luck.

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3. 'It's impossible'

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Saying something is impossible is one of the best ways to make something impossible for you, and people who don't feel resilient are the biggest victims of this thinking.

According to the American Psychological Association, resilience is like a muscle that people can build. They outlined the core components of resilience: connection, wellness, healthy thinking, and finding meaning, which all help people realize they're not alone in their troubles.

People who lack strength and resilience tend to isolate themselves when they hit tough times, yet accessing community support is essential to making it through. Relationships are what give life meaning. Part of being resilient means asking for help when you need it, which is actually a sign of strength.

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4. 'I don't feel like it'

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While an average person says "no" to plans or new things because they're empowered to decline when something doesn't feel right to them, this is not the same for someone who lacks resilience.

When someone who feels fragile says, “I don't feel like it” it's likely not coming from a place of empowerment. It's easier for them to avoid challenges than it is to face them straight on. More often than not, they give into their lack of motivation, instead of pushing through it. They get stuck in old patterns of behavior, which leave them feeling like their lives will never change.

Cultivating resilience requires people to see beyond the moment they're currently in. Being resilient means that people do more than just survive adversity. By expanding their capacity to do hard things, they grow and change, which allows them to thrive.

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5. 'I don't want to upset anyone'

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People who say they don't want to upset anyone often lack the strength to stand up for their convictions. According to licensed therapist Terry Gaspard, people-pleasers have a "pattern of approval-seeking" behavior that leads them to neglect their own needs.

"Fear of rejection often lies at the root of a person's tendency to bend over backward to please others," she explained, citing psychiatrist Dr. Harold Bloomfield's concept of the "approval trap," which describes "people who go out of their way to make sure someone else is happy, to the detriment of their happiness."

At its core, this pattern of behavior says more about the person doing the people-pleasing than anything else. They don't trust others to react well. Worse, they don't trust themselves to be resilient enough to handle it if they don't.

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6. 'I wish things were easier'

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Practicing acceptance is especially hard for fragile people, who often say the phrase "I wish things were easier." They see most problems as insurmountable, which makes them feel like they don't have control over their own lives.

While we've all been there, feeling like it's one step forward and two steps back. But people stuck in a perpetual self-defeating cycle focus more on how they want things to be than how to fix what's happening now, or how to make the best of it.

It's exhausting to spend all your time wishing things were different, and that time could be spent planning for something better and taking action.

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7. 'There's nothing I can do about it'

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Fragile people feel helpless because they tell themselves they're helpless. They get so stuck in their negative mindset, they lose sight of their own agency.

People who lack strength and resilience think that mental toughness is something people just have, but really, it's something people can develop. But real resilience comes from the process of adapting, and learning that you can keep adapting.

When people believe they can do hard things, they succeed more often than they fail. Even if they do fail, they see how strong they are, which inspires them to keep going.

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8. 'I'll probably fail'

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Fragile people get so caught up in worst-case scenarios, they see themselves as destined to fail. According to psychologist Guy Winch, fear of failure holds people back from even trying at all. When it comes to tackling the tough stuff, "our mind is likely to respond to our fear by providing us with excuses that encourage us to give up before we start."

"The excuse mindset then turns into a self-fulfilling prophecy," he explained. "By holding back your efforts, you've increased your chances of failure."

More often than not, success involves a ton of failures, but people who fear failure simply cannot believe that. A shift to growth mindset can help them a lot, but they'd first have to recognize that they're stuck in a failure mindset that will take some work to get out of. Of course, it will be well worth it if they do take that on.

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9. 'Nothing ever works out the way I want it to'

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Fragile people who lack resilience often have a self-destructive habit of believing that nothing works out the way they want. They're so focused on what they don't have, they don't realize how much they do have. And when it comes to relationships, this defeatism will just push people away.

They make a home out of their discontent, choosing to stay miserable because it's easier than trying to change. They actively resist practicing gratitude, which has the power to shift the way they think about their lives.

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10. 'I don't have what it takes'

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People who say "I don't have what it takes" are the masters of their own destruction. Sure, it's healthy to know what you're great at and what isn't worth the effort for you, but that's a strength that develops once you stop seeing yourself as weak or fragile.

According to research published in the Journal of Positive Psychology, having a positive outlook is a major predictor of a person's resilience. Holding onto hope might not be easy, especially when life feels hard, but it's a key part of getting to the other side.

Having a positive outlook doesn't mean someone has to pretend that everything is okay when it's not. Instead, it means acknowledging that things are hard while knowing they won't last forever. That means shifting this phrase to something like, "This isn't where I excel, yet" or "I have some work to do in this area."

Both of these reframings are ways to tell yourself that there is a possibility that you might succeed at this someday, even if it's challenging or doesn't come naturally now.

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11. 'I'm not good enough'

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More often than not, when someone feels fragile, it's because their lack of resilience is rooted in the idea that they're not good enough. Their low self-worth defines them, keeping them from seeing how strong they really are. Their fragility is rooted in a deep-seated sense of shame.

According to psychology researcher Brené Brown, "Shame is the intensely painful feeling or experience of believing that we are flawed and therefore unworthy of love, belonging, and connection."

Brown's shame resilience theory maintains that recognizing the shared experience of shame gives people the "Ability to move through shame constructively, maintaining [their] authenticity and growing from [their] experiences," so they can make "stronger, more meaningful connections with people in [their] lives."

At the core of every item on this list is this feeling of shame, which is one of the most toxic and destructive emotions. Fortunately, it doesn't have to be. When you start naming that feeling of shame instead of trying to avoid it or push it away, you gain a little control over it. Then, and only then, can you let it go.

Alexandra Blogier, MFA, is a staff writer who covers psychology, social issues, relationships, self-help topics, and human interest stories.