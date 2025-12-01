Despite being the "most stressed" generation today, according to a study from the American Institute of Stress, Gen X is largely independent and self-reliant because of their carefree childhoods. Growing up in the 1970s and 80s, they learned to problem-solve on their own, often without the constant distraction of social media or parental supervision to define their time.

While they might have learned digital literacy and online slang as adults, there are many forgotten life lessons from the 1970s that actually created a stronger generation. They not only grew up outside the digital landscape, without social media and cell phones dictating how they spent their time, but they also learned lessons around independence and resilience that so many young people lack today.

Advertisement

Here are 10 forgotten life lessons from the 1970s that actually created a stronger generation

1. How to fix or learn something without a teacher

ALPA PROD | Shutterstock

Whether it's changing oil, regulating emotions, or even handling money, knowing how to fix and learn new things is a life lesson from the 1970s that's largely been forgotten today. Gen X kids and young adults had to try their hand and practice at a lot of things before they could perfect them, while younger generations today immediately turn toward their phones.

Advertisement

That's part of the reason why so many lack problem-solving skills and critical thinking — they turn to their phones to answer any and every question they may have, rather than leaning into the discomfort of trying to learn something new on their own.

2. Relationships aren't always convenient

Gen X had to learn to figure things out on their own. Considering their parents were largely both working, leaning into hustle culture, and expecting them to cure their own boredom as kids, it's not surprising that many Gen X adults today understand that they hold the power over their own lives. They have to take accountability, do the work, and solve problems.

The same goes for their relationships in adulthood. They know that to have a long-lasting, healthy relationship, you have to be willing to occasionally lean into discomfort and do the "work." While younger generations are often adopting the "I don't owe anyone anything" mindset and expecting perfect soulmates and relationships to cultivate themselves, Gen X knows these relationships aren't always convenient.

Advertisement

To form communities and villages that we're yearning for, we have to be willing to do small favors, occasionally put our own comfort to the side, and do things for people without expecting anything in return.

3. Nature cures boredom

Gen X grew up without cell phones to distract them and parents to micromanage their every move. They had unsupervised play time and often were told to "get outside" when they didn't have anything to do. As adults, they now know that leveraging nature is one of the forgotten life lessons from the 1970s that actually created their strong generation.

They can de-stress by taking a walk outside. They can boost their mood by watching a sunset. However, their younger counterparts immediately turn to scrolling on getting behind a screen to unhealthily cope with the same issues.

Thankfully, according to a study from Scientific Reports, going outside regularly throughout the week can often boost mood and general well-being. When we cure our boredom with nature, rather than a screen or social media, we set ourselves up for a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life.

Advertisement

4. Putting in effort pays off

JLco Julia Amaral | Shutterstock

While it's clear that hard work isn't everything when it comes to success, many Gen Xers were at least taught the value of a work ethic. They watched their parents lean into hustle culture, so they have the work ethic and effort needed to thrive, but they also know how to set boundaries to protect their personal time. In many ways, it's the in-between that sparks success.

However, many Gen Zers who believe the American dream is dead struggle to grasp the necessity of hard work. Just because hard work alone won't make your dream come true doesn't mean it's still not important to put effort into the things you want. They won't fall into your lap without some effort.

Advertisement

5. Waiting is a superpower

Especially with the accessibility of cell phones, online shopping, and social media, it's no surprise that so many younger people today are obsessed with instant gratification. They find comfort in having everything they want conveniently, even if waiting is one of the forgotten life lessons from the 1970s that actually created a stronger generation

It takes emotional regulation skills and self-discipline to appreciate delayed gratification — two traits that are incredibly beneficial in other areas of life. Gen Xers know that waiting for something often makes it more special, and also saves people the money and stress of constantly buying things they don't really want or need.

6. Basic manners like 'thank you' are important

According to a study from Social Psychology Quarterly, many basic manners, like saying "please" and "thank you," are subtly going away, along with common courtesy for younger generations. There's an inherent layer of entitlement that's negatively affecting these demographics, sabotaging their personal relationships and intergenerational ones with disrespect.

Advertisement

However, for Gen X, who largely grew up alongside these basic manners and traditional etiquette expectations, saying "please" and "thank you" is still important. They benefit from expressions of gratitude and don't mind putting in a little extra effort to ensure someone feels valued and appreciated in a conversation.

7. Privacy can be intimate

Zamrznuti tonovi | Shutterstock

Compared to younger generations who share their entire life online and live for filming and taking Instagram photos when they're out of the house, many Gen Xers value their privacy. Yes, they still spend a lot of time online and even post things on social media, but for the most part, they can understand that privacy, keeping things for yourself, can be intimate.

Advertisement

They take photos for the memories, not necessarily to seek validation from other people online or "curate" a perfect image on social media.

8. Sharing is caring

According to social psychologist Sara Konrath, our society is shifting and experiencing a lowering of empathy across all generations. Narcissistic traits are on the rise, urging people to live in a more transactional, entitled, and selfish way. However, Gen Xers, who grew up outside of the digital landscape and who were able to practice social interactions and relationship-building offline, largely take pride in their empathy.

They know that, especially in these trying times, sharing is caring. From offering money donations to sharing their food, they're willing to put their own comfort occasionally to the side to help others.

Advertisement

9. Simplicity isn't a bad thing

Especially in our hyper-materialistic and consumeristic world, it's not surprising that maximalism is the new norm for so many younger generations. They're always seeking belonging through trends online and trying to craft a perfect narrative of their lives online, even if it means spending money they don't have and buying things they don't need.

However, Gen Xers, who both learned a certain layer of financial literacy and self-esteem outside of material goods, know that simplicity isn't a bad thing. It's one of the forgotten life lessons from the 1970s that actually created a stronger generation.

They reuse decorations, knowing they still bring holiday magic. They're not afraid to shop secondhand and wait to save up for things they really want. While consumerism is constant stress, this kind of simplicity brings peace.

Advertisement

10. Growing up means taking accountability

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

While many younger generations are obsessed with accountability from others, many forget to take it in their own lives. So many young people are still blaming society, their parents, the economy, or a job for making their lives miserable, and while those things certainly play a role in our well-being, we have the power to adopt a different mindset.

Considering many Gen X kids had to learn to regulate themselves, cure boredom, and problem-solve largely on their own as kids, they now have the emotional maturity as adults needed to take accountability for their own growth and success.

Advertisement

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.