Some days in your 50s or 60s just feel harder than they used to. Maybe you're juggling aging parents, grown kids, work stress, health worries, or simply the subtle realization that life is changing in ways you didn't quite expect.

In order not feel down on myself, I congratulate myself on completing tasks, even simple ones. In retrospect, these might seem like small wins, especially on days when I’m doing approximately 101 things, but the whole point is to be gentle with myself.

If you’re in your 50s or 60s and today felt hard, these small wins still count:

1. Stretching before getting out of bed is a small win

Between my anxiety and my chronic illness, I often feel tense. Stretching in the morning can help me feel calmer before I get out of bed.

Chamomile and gentle stretching both reduce stress markers. For stretching specifically, a Stanford Lifestyle Medicine report notes that cortisol levels can spike before you even get out of bed, and gentle morning movement helps bring them back down.

2. Getting out of bed is a small win

This is the first step to starting the day. Once you make that first step, it’s easier to take another. Miki Anderson, licensed clinical mental health counselor, explained, "Often, the best thing you can do is take things one step at a time. If you are lying in bed, the first step is to get up. You likely can't do anything until you get up and start moving."

3. Washing your face is a small win

I often feel unhappy with myself and the sensations in my body. This step will help you feel refreshed and give you a small dose of self-love.

KC Davis, licensed professional counselor, reminds us that care tasks are morally neutral and exist to support your quality of life, not to measure your worth. "It may not be the normal way to do it, but you deserve to be clean."

4. Eating breakfast is a small win

As I already mentioned, I have a chronic illness. Eating is a crucial part of taking care of myself and my illness. I make sure to eat something every morning, and you should, too.

A 2022 study found that skipping breakfast was positively linked to depression, stress, and distress across all age groups. Starting your day with food is a direct investment in your mental health, too.

5. Taking your dog out to use the bathroom is a small win

It’s important to take care of the needs of those who depend on us. For me, that’s my dog. He often needs to go relieve himself first thing in the morning.

Licensed marriage & family therapist Lianne Avila explains that pet ownership "brings responsibility" that "helps you focus and stick to a routine." The responsibilities of caring for a pet remind you that you can care for yourself, too.

Pets are dependent on us. While we need to take care of ourselves, we also need to take care of those in our care. Caring for your pets at the end of the day closes a loop of dependability.

6. Responding to at least a few messages is a small win

I sometimes feel extremely isolated because of my chronic illness symptoms. Messaging people back not only helps relieve those feelings of loneliness, but it also helps me show others that they can depend on me.

Reducing social isolation and maintaining connection measurably decreased depression, anxiety, and stress, according to a 2023 study. Even a handful of text replies can chip away at that wall of isolation chronic illness builds around you.

7. Doing something to make your pet (or someone else) happy is a small win

Nothing makes me happier than seeing my dog happy. If you have a pet, you may be able to relate. An animal behavior scientist explains that the small daily rituals of pet care "create mindful moments and build steady rhythms that support mental wellbeing."

8. Taking a shower is a small win

Hygiene is important. Taking showers can help you feel less “yucky,” even if it’s just mentally. Anderson notes that self-care "is an investment in your physical and mental health" and "not a selfish act." People dealing with mental illness often struggle to shower because executive function is genuinely impaired, not because they don't care.

9. Taking a break is a small win

This break can be 10 minutes or three hours, depending on what seems appropriate on any given day. Ingrid Helander, licensed marriage and family therapist, explains that physical needs are "the bricks as you lay your foundation for lasting stress relief." Rest is what makes everything else possible.

10. Talking to at least one person is a small win

This can be on the phone or in person. Talking to someone can be helpful, even if it’s just chatting about the weather. The first step through depression is often simply reaching out: "Talk to friends and family. If that's not enough, seek help from a professional," Avila recommends.

11. Making a list of what you need to do tomorrow is a small win

It’s important to be easy with yourself, but it’s also important to make sure you get everything you need to get done… done.

Offloading tasks onto paper reduces the mental energy spent holding those tasks in mind. Research has found that this effectively frees up mental space and reduces anticipatory anxiety. Tomorrow's list is tonight's exhale.

12. Drinking tea or hot cocoa is a small win

If you’re a super-stressed person, you need a way to de-stress at the end of the day. Drinking tea or hot cocoa tends to help me relax and unwind.

A 2024 study found that 9 out of 10 clinical trials concluded that chamomile is effective in reducing anxiety. Whether it's chamomile, green tea, or hot cocoa, the act of sitting with a warm drink at the end of the day is one of the simplest ways to signal to your nervous system that it's safe to wind down.

13. Going to bed at a reasonable hour is a small win

I’m a morning person, so this isn’t hard for me. Try to go to bed at a reasonable hour to feel refreshed in the morning. A 2021 study found that going to bed at a consistent time each night is part of the daily structure that "provides stability and satisfaction in life."

If you’re having an off day, doing anything can feel overwhelming. But if we hold ourselves accountable for completing basic tasks, we can feel proud of ourselves for doing what we need to do.

